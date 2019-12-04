Ersatz Better Angels?

Thanks for the good comments on yesterday’s post. Today, a brief follow-up. A discerning FB correspondent remarked I should have made the connection with my previous post – from way back in May! O, bad blogger am I – about my so-called ‘steelwool scrub’ fallacy.

These are both real, similar, they overlap, yet seem semi-distinct. Or perhaps the two ways of bringing it out just bring out different aspects of the same process. Hmmm.

The common denominator is as follows. We tend to think of the relationship between ideal and non-ideal theory as aspirational and/or clarificatory. Ideal theory represents either 1) a distant point towards which you ought to move; 2) a pristine expression of your real values, unblemished by extraneous, pragmatic considerations. You could sort of roll 1) and 2) up together and say: ideal theory should be a polestar. A clear, fixed point by which you can steer somewhere better than where you are.

But, in these Vavilovian/Steelwool cases, it’s almost the opposite: the point of dragging in ideal theory is, in effect, to footdrag, extenuate and obfuscate.

In this post let me offer an illustration of this dynamic that isn’t really political philosophy at all. It’s just politics. Take Ukraine. The President (and Senator Kennedy and others) have this completely bonkers ‘theory’ about that. Ukraine framed Russia in 2016. The server is in Ukraine. Which isn’t a theory at all. It’s just word salad. I’m not going to go into that. It’s crazy. The right thing for everyone to do would be to reject this utterly. But instead what some are doing – I’m looking at you, Andrew C. McCarthy! – is put a lot of energy into concocting/defending a second Ukraine collusion theory, in the vicinity of the first. Call this Ukraine1 (and call the crazy one Ukraine2). Now, you might think that the purpose of Ukraine1 is to uplift the discourse by approximating to – let’s call it: Ukraine0. Namely, a reasonable view. Yes, Ukraine1 is merely non-nutritious, whereas Ukraine2 is out-and-out poisonous, but that’s a start! But, quite frankly, making things marginally better is not the goal here. The purpose of Ukraine1 is to conceal Ukraine2’s prevalence. If some reporter starts talking about Ukraine2, and how crazy it is, McCarthy will look all pained and earnest, and explain about Ukraine1. And it sounds sort of plausible and interesting – a-ha! there’s a better version! This plays on the tendency of reporters and pundits and commentators to want to be charitable and give the other side half-credit, if possible.

But at the end of the day, Ukraine1 is chaff, functionally and (I expect: although I cannot read McCarthy’s heart) intentionally. Not in the crop sense, in the artillery sense. McCarthy is, start to finish, trying to stop Democrats from scoring direct hits on Ukraine2 (which McCarthy knows perfectly well deserves to be shot down; and he’ll say so!) Because McCarthy wants R’s to win. That’s it. No issue of philosophy at stake. Apart from the fact that McCarthy is a partisan R warrior to the tips of his toes.

If you wanted a crop mimicry analogy, to make the connection with my previous post, it would go like so: in this garden you are growing a nutritious crop of information about what happened and is happening – call this crop Ukraine0. A garden of news! Into this garden creeps Ukraine2, a weed of sheer nonsense. The farmer should try to weed out Ukraine2, as it is nonsense. And, as its nonsense sticks out like a sore thumb, this weeding could succeed. Suppose you don’t want the farmer to succeed (enter Andrew C. McCarthy.) You will introduce a second weed, Ukraine1, half-way between Ukraine0 and Ukraine2. You defend this on the ground that this new varietal is BETTER than Ukraine2. You are uplifting the discourse! But the fact of the matter is: the point of introducing Ukraine1 is not to improve the strain, marginally, but to prevent that. It’s harder to tell 0 from 1 and 1 from 2 hence 0 from 2, hence harder to get down to the serious task of weeding out Ukraine2, which is toxic (whereas Ukraine1 is merely non-nutritious.) Ukraine1 and Ukraine2 thus thrive together. Mischief managed!

So what we see is how ‘ideal Ukraine theory’ – ideal relative to Ukraine2 – functions, effectively and likely deliberately, to prevent discourse from becoming more ‘ideal’.

It’s not ‘the perfect is the enemy of the good’. More ‘the less imperfect can be friend to the worse’. It’s para-Vavilovian. You have one weed that mimics a crop. But the point of that is not so much to protect this weed but to retroactively convert yet another weed into a mimic, not of the crop, but of the 1st weed. Ukraine1 mimics Ukraine0. And now Ukraine2 mimics Ukraine1.

Put it another way: if you are bad, you invent a fake-you you can pretend to be, who is not-bad. But you are bad (see above), so pretending to be GOOD-good is hard. But you might be able to pull off semi-not-bad, from a middle-distance. So you invent an semi-not-bad aspirational self. Angel of my less-bad nature! But, really, this aspirational self is just there to provide plausible deniability. This ersatz angel lets you stay bad, rather than making you have to be even a little better. (Whenever you are accused of badness you say: wasn’t me! I’m the semi-not-bad guy!) He makes you less a failure by being something closer to what you are that you can pretend to be failing, less badly, relative to.

Now: I’m trying to live up to my commitment to keep all posts sub-1000 words. So let me close this installment out briefly. In a sense, the Ukraine case is Steelwool Scrub. In a sense, Vavilovian mimicry. Does that mean they are the same thing? I feel: not quite. But it’s hard to spell out. Steelwool feels to me more about avoiding blame. Vavilovian mimicry is more about getting stuff done, pretextually. But maybe that’s not a distinction that I can clarify. (It’s again, more a matter of emphasis.)

The ‘ersatz better angel’ metaphor seems to me helpful. We tend to think that we have a better self, who is, in a sense, not us: we don’t live up to that standard. Yet us: this is the standard we (mere mortals) fall away from! True you’s are tricky.

This model of the soul can be gamed and ideal vs. non-ideal theory gets tangled in that. I shall try to return to this issue again, and without waiting another 6 months to do it! In the meantime, follow me on twitter for jokes about comics.