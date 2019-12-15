Sunday photoblogging: North Street, near sunset

by Chris Bertram on December 15, 2019
Donald A. Coffin 12.15.19 at 8:45 pm
Very painterly…
Dr. Hilarius 12.15.19 at 8:57 pm
Very nice. Late afternoon light can give structures wonderful color and texture. Here’s one of a park that was built on the site of a former gas cracking plant, incorporating some of the gas cracking structures. https://www.flickr.com/photos/143137002@N06/48823314768/in/dateposted-public/
Alan White 12.15.19 at 9:40 pm
Great capture of a cityscape. I could swear on a closer look that’s a long-haired Aaron Rodgers–he’s even wearing Packers green and gold!
Collin Street 12.16.19 at 6:53 am
I really like the contrast between the left — warm and visually complex with signs of life — and the right with plain textures and shadows. Set off nicely with that knot of people on the bottom left and the red car.
If you’d waited a few seconds the bus would be better framed, but that’s the sort of thing you only realise afterwards, along with “Y’know, it totally wouldn’t have been weird at all to go up to those people to ask them to move an artistically-critical metre away from the intersection”.
