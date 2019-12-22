Top 3 books of 2019

I almost never make New Year’s resolutions, but I did in January 2019: read a book a week for 2019. This weekend I finished my reading challenge with Jose Antonio Vargas’s(I recommend it!). While book reading has always been a part of my life, as an academic who reads a lot for work (mostly in journal article form), book reading for fun hasn’t always fit in. I wanted it to be more prominent in my everydays and I’m glad that I achieved that. I only counted books that I read from cover to cover, there are certainly others I browsed and read parts of, but they didn’t count for my challenge. I included very different genres as my interests are eclectic, but the most prominent was memoirs and biographies (I am not a huge fiction fan so there were only a few of those on my list). Here, I want to share my top three overall favorites; another three that you are unlikely to have heard of, but that I found very much worth reading; three that were the most disappointing; and three art books I enjoyed. While I have an insane “would like to read” list already, I very much welcome your recommendations for 2020 (when I’ll even have a semester of sabbatical in the Fall so I definitely plan to get at least as much reading in).

Overall top 3

Madame Fourcade’s Secret War by Lynne Olson – A fascinating story told in an incredibly engaging manner about the young woman, Marie-Madeleine Fourcade, who led the largest French resistance network during WWII. This book is now among my all-time favorite books.

Educated by Tara Westover – You’ve probably heard of this book, it’s been very popular, and deservedly so. The author was raised in a very religious family in Idaho that did not believe in public education. The family dynamics are insane and intense. It’s often a tougher read than I expected due to the difficulties she faced beyond what you may imagine going in.

Evicted by Matthew Desmond – Based on the author’s sociology dissertation, this is an important story about major housing challenges in poor urban America. The research is first-rate, the writing excellent. (If I want to get academic, I’ll note my one critique: a lack of discussion of what role digital media may have played in people’s lives. The absense of this in the book is jarring to someone like me who studies the use of information technologies. Jeff Lane’s the Digital Street addresses that angle as does the work of Will Marler, a graduate student at Northwestern whose dissertation I am advising, but not specifically about housing challenges. I would have liked to see some of this in Evicted.) An refreshing aspect of the book is that it offers concrete policy recommendations at the end.

Top 3 you probably haven’t heard of



Reading Behind Bars by Jill Grunenwald – The author reflects on her time as a prison librarian. The book provides an informative glimpse into life in a minimum-security prison through the eyes of a staff member who interacted with much of the prison population.

Watch Me Play by TL Taylor – This is very much an academic book meaning that the writing is more dense than the others I list here, but I thought it was well-researched and learned a lot from it so I wanted to include it. I co-authored a book review about it if you’d like to learn more about my take on it.

Sticking It Out by Patti Niemi – I happened upon this book at an independent book store in Palo Alto. It’s the story of how a female percussionist of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra ended up with that coveted job. The author describes her initial foray into playing the drums, her extremely intense years at Julliard, and then the grueling path to getting a tenured position in an orchestra. As an academic who is familiar with competitive job markets, I was fascinated by this glimpse into another world that is even more cut-throat and no more welcoming to women.

Top 3 disappointments

Normal People by Sally Rooney – My first thought after reading this book was: “Ugh, those are hours of my life I’m never getting back.” The only reason I stuck it out to the end was that I had hoped for something redeeming to happen. It never did. I found the book trite and am baffled by how it has received so much critical acclaim. If you read it and loved it (or even liked it), please share why.

Maid by Stephanie Land – I had big hopes for this book especially after having gotten so much out of Barbara Ehrenreich’s Nickel and Dimed. And I get it, it should count for something that someone had to live this life rather than going into it as a choice like Ehrenreich had. But Land does not do a good job of telling a convincing story. There are inconsistencies and I also felt like she was telling the bad side of every story and relationship (while it seems that at least some good sides existed). Overall, it went on way too long and became extremely repetitive by the end. There is no question that it can be extremely difficult for the poor in the US, but Land’s story is not the way to get people to understand and sympathize.

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson – I like the general focus of not being too concerned about trivial matters (and even matters that you may not deem trivial at first). The first part of the book is good at highlighting that we should give thought to what we decide we care about. But the second part of the book quickly devolved into a rather sad relationship advice book. The author doesn’t have authority on the subject and the many statements he makes. This part mostly reads like the author trying to justify to himself and the world why he is in his marriage. I cannot fathom why he has such a following online (I had never heard about him before seeing the book, but then realized he probably got the book deal due to his online popularity).

Bonus: Three art books I enjoyed

101 Things to Learn in Art School by Kit White – Some great food for thought for anyone who makes art, the illustrations (pencil drawings by the author) are an important part of the book.



I Spy Colors in Art by Lucy Micklethwait – Cute, geared toward children, I wish something like this existed more geared toward adults. Anyone know of any?



Kunstgeschichte als Brotbelag by Marie Sophie Hingst – The book features pictures collected on Instagram about art works on bread, it’s charming and I am delighted to have a hard copy.

Here are some other books I read this year that I am happy recommend:

Notorious RBG by Irin Carmon, Shana Knizhnik, Ping Zhu

The Woman Who Smashed Codes by Jason Fagone

Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me and Why Not Me by Mindy Kaling

Bossypants by Tina Fey

The Diary of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell

The Crossing Places by Elly Griffiths

A Friend That I Can Do For by Anne Ford

What have been your favorites? Why? What should I avoid? Why?