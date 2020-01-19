Sunday photoblogging: Park Street, morning

by Chris Bertram on January 19, 2020

Sometimes, it is just the camera you have on you. In this case, an iPhone.

Park Street, morning

anon 01.19.20 at 2:28 pm

Wow!

It’s pretty obvious from that photo that the tool to hand is much less important than the skill of the wielder.

Please keep ‘em coming!

Mary Ellen Sandahl 01.19.20 at 2:39 pm

Beautiful. Is it in the UK?

Alan White 01.19.20 at 4:28 pm

Great mood capture–it makes me feel like I’m there.

One of my favorite recent pictures (which I believe I sent you Chris) was taken on my iPhone, and now is featured on a wall in my house:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/129932173@N06/49409366161/in/dateposted/

I returned the next day with my Canon, but the subject had been swept back into Lake Michigan.

