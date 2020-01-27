Libertarians Can’t Save the Planet

As promised, my article on climate change and the death of libertarianism/propertarianism, in Jacobin.
Conclusion
Global warming is the ultimate refutation of Lockean propertarianism. No one can pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere while leaving “enough and as good” for everyone else. It has taken thirty years, but this undeniable fact has finally killed the propertarian movement in the United States.
some lurker 01.27.20 at 3:45 am
Au contraire… propertarianism has killed everything/everyone else, even if we don’t quite know it yet.
lumpkin 01.27.20 at 6:01 am
I went over to Reason Magazine to see what they’re saying about climate change. The article I read sets up and beats the shit out of a population control strawman allegedly being pushed by environmentalists. It then goes on to proclaim that capitalism is the only cure for climate change. And that’s pretty much it. Not a single concrete proposal in the entire discussion or even half-assed attempt to logically show how capitalism will cure global warming. They aren’t even trying anymore.
A brief foray into the comments was as depressing as watching an hour of Fox News. Here’s one that will give you a taste of the level of intellectual discourse:
“Maybe someone could start a gofundme page for a retroactive abortion for Greta.”
And that is today’s libertarian, folks.