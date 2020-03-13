Some tips for running online discussions

As instruction moves online—largely to be taught be people who have no experience teaching online (like me) and mostly with very limited technical support—people are going to need to share experiences and tips, not just about the technologies they are using but about general principles and practices—they will even, I hope, share curricular materials. I plan a post early next week with some preliminary thoughts and to provide a space for people to share ideas, but for now The Discussion Project, a UW-Madison project that trains instructors to manage in-class discussion better, has shared a 2-pager with some tips for managing on-line discussions. And, for those for whom this is new, maybe my ACUE post on how I use online discussion in my face-to-face classes will be useful too.