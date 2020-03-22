Sunday photoblogging: Alderman Moore’s allotments

We’ve mostly confined outselves to the house now, because of the threat of COVID-19, but Alderman Moore’s allotments provide a safeish place to get some sunshine and grow some vegetables. If the lockdown reaches Italian, Spanish, or French levels then perhaps we couldn’t continue, which would be a pity.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 03.22.20 at 6:28 pm
I for one am glad you’re continuing the series amid all this chaos–this is a wonderful calming photo.
Ingrid Robeyns 03.22.20 at 7:38 pm
I second what Alan White says!