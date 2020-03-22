Sunday photoblogging: Alderman Moore’s allotments

by Chris Bertram on March 22, 2020

We’ve mostly confined outselves to the house now, because of the threat of COVID-19, but Alderman Moore’s allotments provide a safeish place to get some sunshine and grow some vegetables. If the lockdown reaches Italian, Spanish, or French levels then perhaps we couldn’t continue, which would be a pity.

Alderman Moore's allotments

1

Alan White 03.22.20 at 6:28 pm

I for one am glad you’re continuing the series amid all this chaos–this is a wonderful calming photo.

2

Ingrid Robeyns 03.22.20 at 7:38 pm

I second what Alan White says!

