The role of (semi-) academic blogs during physical isolation

One of the most wonderful aspects of academia is to be able to discuss with colleagues and (graduate) students the analyses and thoughts one is developing. We critically discuss each other’s ideas, give feedback, are able to test embryonic ideas we have, debate issues and come up with joint ideas or projects. Now that we are locked up in our own homes, we are not only missing out on the purely human interaction with our colleagues and students (chatting about music, food, politics and so on), but also missing out on the intellectual stimulation that academia as a physical space to meet offers us.

Is there any role that blogs that are hosted by academics (whether or not mixed with non-academics, such as ours), can play to compensate for the loss of interaction that is caused by physical isolation due to the pandemic?

Of course, there are the time-constraints: these days, many academics struggle with transforming, almost overnight, their courses from in-classroom courses to courses they now have to teach online. In addition, many academics also struggle with full-time childcare or homeschooling, in addition to trying get their academic work done. So this is a (sometimes severe) constraint to take into account.

Yet, if we put this time constraint aside for a second, do you think (semi-)academic blogs could step up to fill the “academic intellectual interaction gap” that is caused by the physical distancing? If so, what would you like those blogs (including CT) to do? Write more blogposts on the books we read, so that you can join the discussion? Discuss particular new papers that are out? Pretend that CT is the common room in our department, and raise an academic idea we have, just like we would do with our colleagues over tea or lunch?

In my next post, I’ll give that last one a shot, and will post some thoughts on a method in political philosophy. One worry I have is that this idea has been developed by someone else before in an article of book that I am not aware of it; this would be a good example of what I would normally gain from chatting with colleagues over coffee or lunch. It has happened in the past that I discarded an idea after a colleague mentioned a paper that, upon reading, made it clear that there was no need for me to write another paper on the very same idea.

Still, I thought it’d be good to ask explicitly whether readers of (semi-)academic blogs think we have a specific role we could play in this pandemic to counteract the weakening of academic intellectual interactions, due to the physical distancing. And what would be on your wish-list for (semi-)academic blogs to do in this period of physical isolation?