‘Normative audit’ as a method for political philosophy

So here’s an idea I’d like to float in our virtual common room. In the last 10-20 years, there has been a lot of discussion in contemporary normative political philosophers on methods. Yet in my view, methods are always depending on the aim/goal/function of the analysis one wants to do. So, what is the work we are doing aiming at, exactly? The work of that part of political philosophy does different things, including spelling out what normative notions mean (conceptual work), developing theories of certain values (e.g. a theory of justice, a theory of freedom as non-domination), developing theories on particular problems (e.g. a theory arguing for open borders), and of course, many of us spend a lot of our energies showing that certain arguments other philosophers advance in pursuing the above research agenda’s are wrong, or have shortcomings and how these could be fixed; or whether the many views and reasons advanced in this kind of research are philosophically distinct, i.e. whether they cannot be reduced to a more fundamental reason given for a certain view.

But one could also do philosophical work in this tradition whereby one is, as a philosopher, firstly, not explicitly introducing one’s own values to this debate; yet, secondly, one is nevertheless trying to provide a constructive input for politics (public policy making and the democratic debate), and, thirdly, one is not coming up with a specific recommendation for a policy or an institutional change, but instead making some less specific recommendations.

We could call this method a ‘normative audit’ (or ‘ethical audit’ might also work, but let’s proceed with one name). How would this work?



For a specific institution or problem, the philosopher’s task would be to collect and discuss all the arguments that have been advanced arguing for (a specific design of) that institution, or a specific policy/political treatment of that problem. The philosopher would have to try to be complete, that is, bring all relevant considerations to the table. Ideally, the philosopher would be creative and smart enough to see whether important arguments have been lacking, and would be able to add them to the discussion. (The possible relevance of standpoint epistemology comes in here, but I’ll bracket that for now).

For example, typical arguments would be that institution A would increase our wellbeing and our freedoms more than institution B, yet that A scores lower with respect to the value of personal autonomy than B. One important task would be to spell out under which conceptualisations of those values/normative notions these claims are true, and how the arguments would change if one were to opt for different conceptualisations.

This type of work would allow the philosopher conducting the normative audit to deliver the following:

(i) Weeding out bad arguments, which could be advanced either in public debate or in scholarship. The arguments would be bad if they are based on logical errors, e.g. inconsistencies, or empirical premises that are false.

(ii) Spelling out possible inconsistencies between different parts of the institutional design. For example, institutional feature 1 (e.g. a tax deduction) could only be based on principle X, yet principle X would also imply institutional feature 2, which is currently lacking in the overall institutional design.

(iii) Laying out a range of possible options open to the citizens, politicians and policy makers, with a clear explanation how, if one weighs value/principle X more than value/principle Y, this would favour option 1, versus how a different weighing of values would favour another option.

This normative audit would essentially weed out bad arguments, reduce the range of possible options that can be justified, and give a map to those who have to make choices (as voters, citizens, politicians, policy makers or otherwise) to clearly see how different normative concerns (values, principles) relate to different options.

The normative audit method is very much in line with a method that has been used for a long time in normative political philosophy, but where the overall goal was to defend a certain position, that is, defend option 1 or 2. Many of us have used it; for example, about ten years ago Anca Gheaus and I used it in a joint paper in which we show how the values of gender equality, the pursuit of individual plans and goals, and the good of parental care (especially for the wellbeing of children) can be balanced in different ways in the design of parental leave schemes, and that the scheme we propose balances these values in the way in which we think best balances those three values. Our own normative position is clearly present, since several of these values are either contested or one might not care much about them. Moreover, we say nothing (and hence can be read as caring less) about other values, including economic production efficiency.

Jonathan Wolff has recently spelled out this method in which the goal is to come to a concrete normative recommendation in his chapter in the Routledge Handbook of Ethics and Public Policy; and it is, in my view, very similar (perhaps even the same, I am not sure) to the Rawlsian method of reflective equilibrium. But both reflective equilibrium and the method that Wolff describe, are for analyses that aim to come to a decisive conclusion about what to do/choose. The normative audit method is much less prescriptive, in that its aim is rather to support others (citizens, politicians, policy makers) to make choices that are better informed about the normative implications, and about the soundness of different options. In the normative audit method, ideally the philosophers should not let their own normative views play a role (although I believe that there will always be some personal values involved, if only by the choice to work on topic T rather than topic S.)

I’ve used the ‘normative audit’ method two-and-a-half years ago in a Dutch paper with my colleague Sem de Maagt in which we critically analyse Dutch inheritance taxation; we don’t defend a particular scheme, but rather show all the values at stake, as well as point out some internal inconsistencies and other aspects which we think cannot be justified, of the current Dutch legislation.

Now, as does happen once in a while in academic common rooms, I am ready for one of you to tell me that this ‘normative audit’ method has been spelled out in great detailed by a philosopher (or social scientist!) twenty years ago. If so, I’d love to hear it.