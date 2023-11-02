CT Seminar: The Political Ideologies of Silicon Valley

Back in April, Johns Hopkins’ Center for Economy and Society and Stanford’s Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences held a workshop on the political ideologies of Silicon Valley. It was a great event, in large part because it brought together a somewhat disconnected community. People had been thinking about Silicon Valley in history, in sociology, in cultural studies and political science among other disciplines. They had read across disciplines out of necessity, to keep up with the ideas – but they often hadn’t had a chance to meet the people they were reading. So this gave them an opportunity to talk. And as an unanticipated by-product of the meeting, we invited people who attended the meeting, and a couple of others, to write short pieces about their understanding of the ideology or ideologies of Silicon Valley. We’ll be publishing these over the next period, and then, at the end, making a PDF and similar available under a Creative Commons License.

The participants in the seminar are as follows:

Shazeda Ahmed is a post-doctoral fellow in the Transatlantic Digital Debates at the Global Public Policy Institute at Princeton University.

Finn Brunton is a Professor of Science and Technology Studies at UC Davis.

Henry Farrell blogs at Crooked Timber.

Maria Farrell blogs at Crooked Timber.

Louis Hyman is the Maurice and Hinda Neufeld Founders Professor at Cornell University’s School of Industrial & Labor Relations.

Dave Karpf is an associate professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University. The Church of Moore’s Law.

Tamara Kneese is a Senior Researcher and Project Director of Data & Society Research Institute’s AIMLab, and a Visiting Scholar at UC Berkeley’s Center for Science, Technology, Medicine & Society.

Neil Malhotra is the Edith M. Cornell Professor of Political Economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Lana Swartz is an associate professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia.

Sherry Turkle is the Abby Rockefeller Mauzé Professor of the Social Studies of Science and Technology at MIT.