Turns out the Melbourne Mint was about Gold for India

Last week I was in the Public Records of Victoria (PROV) looking at records of the Melbourne mint. My substack about the Sydney mint by rights should come first, but I’m fresh-ish off the plane so I’m doing this one first.

It was a bit extravagant building two mints in Australia. As I flicked through the massive file of equipment to order and repair I wondered why they built another one. I’d assumed it was just that Melbourne was much closer to where most of the gold turned out to be.

Image source: City of Melbourne Art and Heritage Collection. I got it here.

And then I found a report by Edward Ward, Deputy Master of the Sydney Mint. It was one of those quietly boastful reports that said look at what a great job I’ve been doing running the mint. It is profitable. We should get another one of these.

But also because India will probably need gold soon. A lot of gold. While the Sydney mint was doing fine minting sovereigns to export to London and sell to Australian banks, if (as Ward expected) India went on the gold standard, the Sydney mint just wouldn’t have the capacity to supply the gold. Australia was closer to India than other gold fields, so a mint in Melbourne made sense.

Spoiler alert: India did not go on the gold standard then, or ever. There are reasons to think that this enabled purposeful under-development of India, as we will see. But first. In the PROV, another file contained dozens of orders for hundreds of gold bars to banks based mostly in Mumbai (Bombay in the archive) or Kolkata (Calcutta in the archive). It included memos attached to stamps for the relevant banks, which would be stamped on the gold bars. Sometimes there was a return note saying that the stamp was too big and wouldn’t fit on the bars, could they send another one.

One time a local gold cabal ordered 200 bars each for themselves and four or five banks in India. They said the bars were booked on a ship to Mumbai the following Wednesday. They trust the bars could be produced by then.

OK so India was on a silver standard (until the last gasps of the nineteenth century when it moved to a gold-backed pounds sterling standard) but its banks bought lots of gold anyway. WTF?

India’s Commodity/Currency Crisis

In 1861 there was a run on silver in India. This was because of the US Civil War. The American South was prevented from transporting cotton to the satanic mills of industrial England. But the mills were hungry, so merchants at the Indian ports were buying as much cotton as they could get their hands on from the interior of India, ready to ship to the power looms that were building British capitalism.

This required coins. Lots and lots of coins. More coins, it turns out, than Indian merchants could get hold of. Merchants sold everything they could get hold of (including valuable Indian treasury bonds, which dropped in price) to get hold of coins to send to the interior to buy cotton.

In the same file as the Sydney Mint Master’s report, a copy of a Gazette from India containing a Minute by Charles Edward Trevelyan, a key advocate of gold currency for India (and later a key figure in the denial of food to Ireland in the famine) discusses this in casually racist detail.

The problem, so claimed its author, was that Indian peasants refused, just refused, to exchange raw Indian cotton for civilised British goods. Soon enough they would be forced to purchase factory-made cotton products instead of hand-weaving their own. For, as the Opium Wars waged by Britain on China demonstrates, England would do literally anything to avoid a trade deficit and get coins back where it ‘belongs’. Even if that means (as it did for China) forcing a foreign nation to buy highly addictive drugs literally at gunpoint, ensuring that the silver Britain had used to buy tea from China, flowed back into the Empire again.

Before forcing India into a similarly less favourable trade relationship with Britain, some people thought about moving India to a gold standard. This would probably have been good for India, which maybe is why they didn’t do it. Having shifted Imperial strategy to settler-colonisation, a footnote by Trevelyan suggests that Australian gold (almost certainly gold from across the Kulin nation, mined and transported by armed government escort to the mint) would be followed by Australian men, which would (somehow…the author possibly hadn’t met many Australian men) Christianise this unfortunately ‘pagan’ bit of the British Empire filled with uneducated peasants who unaccountably prefer silver coins to British cotton products. Gold, Trevelyan suggested, was thus a moral imperative.

Reading Parliamentary debates in London, fans of an Indian gold standard were cowed by the difficulty of transitioning. Who would buy up the silver? Would India have a ‘double standard’ for a while? Ugh, that sounds messy. Economist Sunanda Sen says that the British Treasury always nixed gold currency for India. They were worried it would limit their supply of gold – and the Peel Act of 1844 meant that the quantity of British pounds needed for the economic expansions of the industrial revolution could only grow if the gold also grew.

So they didn’t do it. Around ten years after the 1861 run on silver coins the world was flooded with silver. Over-supply of silver meant that Indian currency came to be worth less. And that meant they were even more disadvantaged in trading with Britain, sending even more of the profits made from growing cotton to (a) settle the trade deficit they were now forced into and (b) pay the costs of their own colonisation, called ‘Home Charges’.

This is where the gold comes in.

A Very Confusing Cycle of Cotton, Gold and Money

WTF was with Indian banks buying gold from the Melbourne Mint?

In the end I drew a diagram. It starts with trade bills. Merchants had a contract to buy and sell cotton. One of India’s banks would fund this (at a ‘discount’ of course – this was mostly how banks made money in those days, by ending up with the difference between the amount they pay on the contract and the final payment when the contract is finalised).

This was funded in gold. Literally, Kulin gold stamped with the bank’s stamp and shipped from Melbourne to (say) Mumbai. But what the merchant needed to pay for the raw cotton were Rupees. They needed to get those from the Indian Treasury.

So here’s the crazy bit. They sell the gold to India’s Secretary of State. That person – and, soon enough, the gold – is in London. The SoS gives them, in exchange, a piece of paper called a Council Bill, introduced in 1862 (the year after the run on silver). This Council Bill is redeemed in Rupees, which the Indian government has to include in their annual budget. Why? Because when gold was sold to the SoS, that gold was counted as the payment for Home Charges. Home Charges might sound like a warm fuzzy kind of phone bill to talk to your mum, but actually it meant paying for the government officials, military presence and whatever else the British wanted to use to rule India.

When it came time to finalise the original trade bill, this was also done in silver Rupees. So the banks in India had to import a whole lot of gold, which they would then send to Britain, so they could have Rupees, which was what they actually needed to buy the cotton. But soon enough, the silver flooding the world also devalued the Rupees.

So, Indian banks were buying gold dear on one side of the world and selling it cheap on the other side. In order to supply satanic mills with raw cotton, which India was also coerced (by a tariff system) into buying back as cotton fabric.

I found letters in the Melbourne Mint archive asking what sort of discount Indian banks could get if the gold bar was a little less pure. The mint replied with the information that they always minted gold to a level of purity within a very narrow range. No discounts that way, soz.

Taking a Money View helps clear up this crazy thing

I haven’t seen the paper trail, but I am willing to bet India also paid for the transport of gold on both journeys. This seems crazy, not least because transporting gold seems pretty risky. Shipping gold not just once but twice is irrational.

Why didn’t the mint just ship it straight to London, instead?

This seems rational. But it is a bit like asking why my salary isn’t just deposited straight into Elon Musk’s bank account, since that is where it will end up anyway. The transactions, all the little steps, are how capitalism actually functions.

Capitalism is not so much a thing as a series of steps, which together forge and re-forge relationships between humans, humans and things and humans and other animals.

In this case, the problem was the quantity of silver coin. Like many others, I am mourning the loss of Perry Merhling who I didn’t know at all, but whose ‘money view’ is important to this project. The ‘survival constraint’ is central to the Money View and in this case applied to merchants wanting to buy cotton: there were not enough Rupees to buy the cotton that the satanic mills demanded.

There was no problem (apparently) with producing enough cotton. There was no problem with shipping it to England. The problem, at least in 1861, was getting sufficient coins to pay cotton growers. The coins were the blockage. Without them, everything stops. Or, at least, some of the satanic mills stop, which threatens the profitability of the industrial revolution.

The solution (such as it was, which SUCKED) was to link the supply of Rupees to the tribute that India was forced to pay because it was a colony.

The gold brought from Country belonging to multiple Aboriginal groups that fall under the Kulin nation (I think…this is not Country I am very familiar with so I hope someone will correct me if I’ve gotten it wrong) to India was matched to the contracts to buy cotton. This built a material connection between the physical money and the trade.

In turn it linked trade and empire. The Rupees needed to pay for the production of cotton was purchased with Kulin gold. That meant that the transaction between the banks and the Secretary of State gave the banks a claim on the Indian treasury, which ‘owed’ (cringe, ew) Britain tribute.

As long as the monetary value of the demand for Indian cotton didn’t exceed the tribute India ‘owed’ Britain, the supply of Rupees would be assured.

It also helped assure the supply of gold to Britain, where the quantity of currency was limited by the quantity of gold. Sunanda Sen wonders whether Britain could have maintained the gold standard without the Kulin gold that was trafficked through India. Which means the money view helps on the London end of things too. Having enough money was a problem there as well – at least, it would have been, if there was not enough gold. Again, this is related to the Peel Act.

Stolen Kulin gold, minted and stamped in Naarm/Melbourne, shipped to Mumbai and then again to London. Well, it is not much of an exaggeration to say that a world finance system was built on this, a kind of laundering of Imperial misdeeds, draining value from Indigenous and Indian land to literally make money.

This post is part of my CH Currey Memorial Fellowship at the State Library of NSW.