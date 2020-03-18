Waiting for the wave to break

Months at home. Months working remotely. Months during which we may see close friends, family, and even neighbours on a screen. Here in the UK we aren’t at Italian levels of disease and death yet, but we’re getting there.
The streets are getting empty, yet despite government advice, there are still people in pubs and bars and on our local community Facebook page people argue vociferously for the right of publicans to open. After all, “they have a living to make”, and “it is a personal choice.” I doubt people will be saying such things in a month.
In theory we are all working from home, but I confess that the anxiety, fuelled by the news cycle, the constant rush of social media updates on CV19 isn’t conducive to concentration. Meetings are happening via Zoom or Skype Business, but a good part of each meeting is taken up with people saying “I can hear you but I can’t see you”, “I can see you but I can’t hear you”, “I think I pressed the wrong button”. There’s alway one person who thinks the sound isn’t working, so you can see them, bemused, trying to fix the problem with someone else in their house, in a loud voice, believing that they are cut off from us all when they’re not. Nice to see people’s pets though, and their bookshelves and decor for that matter.
And books. Well I’ve been stockpiling unread books for years, ready for a moment like this, and now it has come it is frankly hard to concentrate. Novels, in particular, speak of a lost world in which people hug and kiss and go to parties. Is this how people in the trenches remembered La Belle Epoque? Still, I’m ambitious, I’ve brought Tristram Shandy back from the office, and if necessary I’ve got Proust and Joyce lined up, together with some lighter things: I’m reading Ben Lerner’s From the Atocha Station at the moment, but it seem slight and ephemeral compared to the world that lies just beyond the front door.
Meanwhile the borders go up. My sister, in France just beyond Geneva airport is cut off from Switzerland. Lorries are in 40km queues at the German-Polish border, so there’ll be no deliveries to the Polish supermarket round the corner for a while. And people in their various nationalities head homewards to face the crisis in their little national boxes, a crisis uniting humanity in fear and dividing us behind fences all at the same time.
Reports come in of relatives and friends who may or may not be feeling under the weather. Other family members have lost their incomes overnight. There are stories of people being fired and others evicted. Foodbanks and charities who help refugees or the homeless are closing their doors because staff are sick and volunteers are often elderly people who need to self isolate.
Yet the flood is still a rumour of tomorrow, rather than something that’s really here yet. To see the future we look to Italy on the TV screen.
How are things where you are?
Chris Bertram 03.18.20 at 8:08 pm
And the view from Italy. (This is very good)
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2020-03-18/this-is-life-in-italy-during-the-coronavirus-lockdown
monty 03.18.20 at 9:20 pm
Video taken from a balcony:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jdf5EXo6I68
First comment (800+ votes) is a nice reminder of that old saw about being “better Dead than Red”.
BruceJ 03.18.20 at 10:01 pm
The theme song for teachers here, today (first day of online classes):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCe5PaeAeew
We need to cling to humor to ward off the despair…
nastywoman 03.18.20 at 10:29 pm
@
”We need to cling to humor to ward off the despair…”
Hope so…
https://youtu.be/BnzXMRkBjMY
nastywoman 03.18.20 at 10:49 pm
– and as all of our work of the last year for Filmfestivals –
which won’t happen –
– we are waiting for the wave to break by adding one Act of the Virus Play to another one –
(and hope they aren’t too cynical?)
Act 2
https://youtu.be/6m22TXYUFPI
Act 3
https://youtu.be/GyPUHlXsjWc
– and see ALL the other ones…
Alan White 03.18.20 at 11:12 pm
My county in Wisconsin has no reported cases, though we are surrounded by ones that do. There was a lot of panic buying at local big boxes, and as Harry has reported, UW and all public and privates K-12 have moved to digital delivery. In my smallish city traffic is very light, and most people you see are obviously trying to exercise (as am I). Yesterday I had to go to the local department of motor vehicles to renew my license–I was the only customer there, which is nothing less than astounding. Generally people are taking self-isolation pretty seriously, even if our esteemed Senator Ron Johnson stated yesterday that we tolerate lots of risk like traffic fatalities and still live normal lives–revealing only his chasm of understanding what this is all about. And today he voted against paid leave, bemoaning the stress on small businesses, as he returned to his multimillion-dollar mansion. And don’t get me started on “China virus” President Agent Orange, who today stated again that it came from there–and mocked the pronunciation of “China” while doing so. What an ass.
ph 03.18.20 at 11:32 pm
I received an email yesterday from a colleague confirming that the start of classes at his university has been pushed back several weeks. Had there been more discussion, less social-media, and less panic, I expect many other institutions around the globe would have arrived at a similar consensus. We can afford to lose an entire term.
Instead, we’re about to inflict long-lasting damage to the public’s already crumbling faith in academic institutions. We’ve one son in a ‘good’ university and we’re already concerned about indifferent and ill-prepared instruction.
The Khan Academy and other for profit low-cost options are already moving to expand their customer base. Universities seem to believe that the ivory tower is either sacrosanct, or essential.
The inefficacies and lack of professional already on display within meat-space classrooms are now about to be magnified and exacerbated in this too-rushed and poorly-grounded effort to respond to a crisis by individuals whose very justification for existence is sound judgement and data-driven decisions.
Many online options allow users to capture and record the lecture experience for revue at a later date. Which means parents and others paying the bills will have a chance to judge for themselves, perhaps, for the first time just how seriously we take our educational responsibilities.
Most teachers don’t know what’s happening in the next classroom. Now everyone will. Forever. Unless, of course, the universities and teachers attempt to restrict recording and preservation. Which has it’s own problems. See below.
Dissemination and access – is already causing problems for institutions offering online options with students preferring to select online courses from other universities for accreditation. Guess how this debate mutates, (yes, let’s use the term!) as their own schools struggle to provide quality online education to students paying 20-50k per year.
My own meat-space pedagogies already feature ‘distanced’ dialogues and discussions, with students seated or standing two-three meters apart, simply because it helps students practice for public-speaking and presentations, and allows me to more easily monitor multiple conversations.
Simple is always best, if possible. Delay for a few weeks. Don’t be afraid to admit that maybe the ‘new’ delivery system isn’t going to best meet student need, and be ready with workable compromises. Lectures absolutely can and perhaps should be delivered online.
Every other problem can be fixed with a bit of common sense and imagination. And, yes, wearing masks in-class for the duration of the pandemic is on that list.
How many institutions or instructors will admit error, delay or cancel imperfect online instruction (make jokes about failing to meet student need, wtf?), will be an interesting test and one that’s sure to interest the general public.
Best hope we all pass. Early signs are far from promising.
Kenneth Oliver 03.19.20 at 12:42 am
It is actually pretty clear that the indirect death toll from the loss of livings and the social isolation is going to dwarf the virus’ direct death toll.
Trade – local, provincial, national and global, interpersonal, intrafirm and interfirm – is what enables the earth to keep 8 billion people alive. Seriously mess with it and …
Omega Centauri 03.19.20 at 1:15 am
Bay area we’ve been in “lockdown” for a few days now. As a senior, the guideline to stay in the house came a couple of days earlier. Struggling to work from home. Despite working for a software tech leader, they really hadn’t prepped us for a rapid transition to work from home. You’d think with dozens of high end mech engineers that the exponential function would have been understood, and the timescale of this momentous change would have been anticipated, -but it wasn’t. So its a struggle to get work done.
Bars closed. Restaurants are only open for takeout. Two kids have silicon valley jobs, work from home not a huge deal for them. Other kid is a musician, most kids have vanished. A bit on on line stuff, but maybe one or two hours worth per day. The shutdown in the bay area just expanded from six core areas to include the neighboring several counties as well.
Well one thing that looked encouraging: known cases in my county only went up by two (to 41), instead of 4 or 5. But, the noisiness of small numbers being what it is, its too early to have any assurance that R0 is being pushed downwards.
faustusnotes 03.19.20 at 1:28 am
Things look pretty bad in the UK, and the response looks likely to be bungled. Here in Japan things are calm and social isolation is only half in place, but the government and big companies started taking action a month ago. Many events have already been cancelled, schools are closed, and big companies have already set up working from home plans – some as early as a month ago. Many companies in Japan already have an influenza leave policy, so from December to March people with fever are allowed to take 4 days off without it affecting their annual leave. So a lot of things were already in place.
Also Japanese people don’t shake hands or touch each other, and hand washing is much more commonly practiced here than in the West. I’ve kickboxed in several places in Japan, the UK and Oz and hygiene practices even at kickboxing (and in gyms generally) are much superior to the west. Also Japan has a large amount of public toilets so hand washing is easy, and most department stores and museums have had a practice of making hand sanitizer available since forever. The big issue here is trains, which are the major way of getting around and although they’re clean and airconditioned you simply cannot make them safe.
There is some evidence the government isn’t testing enough but the standard advice here is to self isolate if you have symptoms and only come in for testing if they last more than 4 days or get serious. I have two friends with headache and fever that broke after two days, so they probably won’t get tested. I’m hoping the epidemic won’t take hold here and the economic cost won’t be too great, because of these early measures.
Also it’s worth noting that Japan didn’t cut off China during the peak of their epidemic, and because they collaborated from the beginning have been able to get advice and support. International cooperation is good!
(I have been kind of forced to self isolate because I badly dislocated my kneecap three weeks ago, and haven’t been able to do much. But I also think I got this virus on the 10th January after a trip to Korea, and may be immune already …)