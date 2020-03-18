Waiting for the wave to break

Months at home. Months working remotely. Months during which we may see close friends, family, and even neighbours on a screen. Here in the UK we aren’t at Italian levels of disease and death yet, but we’re getting there.

The streets are getting empty, yet despite government advice, there are still people in pubs and bars and on our local community Facebook page people argue vociferously for the right of publicans to open. After all, “they have a living to make”, and “it is a personal choice.” I doubt people will be saying such things in a month.

In theory we are all working from home, but I confess that the anxiety, fuelled by the news cycle, the constant rush of social media updates on CV19 isn’t conducive to concentration. Meetings are happening via Zoom or Skype Business, but a good part of each meeting is taken up with people saying “I can hear you but I can’t see you”, “I can see you but I can’t hear you”, “I think I pressed the wrong button”. There’s alway one person who thinks the sound isn’t working, so you can see them, bemused, trying to fix the problem with someone else in their house, in a loud voice, believing that they are cut off from us all when they’re not. Nice to see people’s pets though, and their bookshelves and decor for that matter.

And books. Well I’ve been stockpiling unread books for years, ready for a moment like this, and now it has come it is frankly hard to concentrate. Novels, in particular, speak of a lost world in which people hug and kiss and go to parties. Is this how people in the trenches remembered La Belle Epoque? Still, I’m ambitious, I’ve brought Tristram Shandy back from the office, and if necessary I’ve got Proust and Joyce lined up, together with some lighter things: I’m reading Ben Lerner’s From the Atocha Station at the moment, but it seem slight and ephemeral compared to the world that lies just beyond the front door.

Meanwhile the borders go up. My sister, in France just beyond Geneva airport is cut off from Switzerland. Lorries are in 40km queues at the German-Polish border, so there’ll be no deliveries to the Polish supermarket round the corner for a while. And people in their various nationalities head homewards to face the crisis in their little national boxes, a crisis uniting humanity in fear and dividing us behind fences all at the same time.

Reports come in of relatives and friends who may or may not be feeling under the weather. Other family members have lost their incomes overnight. There are stories of people being fired and others evicted. Foodbanks and charities who help refugees or the homeless are closing their doors because staff are sick and volunteers are often elderly people who need to self isolate.

Yet the flood is still a rumour of tomorrow, rather than something that’s really here yet. To see the future we look to Italy on the TV screen.

How are things where you are?