In most societies, there is a myth of a ‘golden age’, a time when men and women lived simply and happily, free from the cares and troubles that afflcit them today. This myth usually includes an account of how, through foolishness or malice, the golden age was lost. In Western versions, the blame has been placed upon women – Pandora opening the box and Eve taking the apple.
In the economic history of the developed world, there is one historical episode which might reasonably be regarded as a golden age. Between 1945 and 1973, developed countries in Western Europe, North America and Oceania experienced strong economic growth, combined with minimal levels of employment and a sharp decline in inequality. In policy terms. the dominant features of this period were the use of Keynesian macroeconomics to stabilize the economy and the development of a fairly comprehensive welfare state, protecting citizens from falling into poverty due to old age, incapacity or unemployment.
Those are the opening paragraphs for Chapter 2 of The Economic Consequences of the Pandemic. Comments and criticism much appreciated.
There isn’t much to comment in these two paragraphs – it will be interesting how you continue that narrative. I’ll point out the obvious regressiveness in the “golden age” framing. The post war period appears only so “golden” because the preceding era was so horrible. High growth isn’t all that remarkable when you start from a low baseline. It doesn’t follow that we should wish for more destructive wars because of all the economic growth that they stimulate.
In terms of actual material standards of living, hardly anybody alive today would seriously prefer to live in the 1950s (and I’m not even getting into less material aspects, like the far more authoritarian, patriarchal structure of society). It has been claimed that rates of change are more important than absolute levels. There is some psychological justification for this view but it is also worth pointing out that the obsession with growth rates is a very recent phenomenon that has been relentlessly promoted by the dominant capitalist ideology. We need an economic paradigm that promotes a more equal distribution of material wealth and values social and natural capital, not a return to dirty, destructive growth.