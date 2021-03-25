Twigs and branches

(Long overdue!) Another open thread, where you can comment on any topic. Moderation and standard rules still apply. Lengthy side discussions on other posts will be diverted here. Enjoy!
by John Quiggin on March 25, 2021
(Long overdue!) Another open thread, where you can comment on any topic. Moderation and standard rules still apply. Lengthy side discussions on other posts will be diverted here. Enjoy!
Click on the ∞ symbol next to a name for a list of all of that author's posts.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
George Michaelson 03.25.21 at 8:01 am
How awful is it to point out how jobs and economybosting, building the post flood reconstruction will be? Is this one of those “too soon” moments?