‘There is such a thing as being too rich’

I spoke to some US-based scholars today about a study they are planning to do on the question whether American citizens think one can say that at some point, one is having too much money. Long-time readers of our blog might recall that in January 2018 I asked you for input on a study I was setting up in the Netherlands to find out whether the Dutch think there is the symmetrical thing of a poverty line – a riches line. And yes, they do. The study has in the meantime been conducted and published in the journal Social Indicators Reserach, and is open access – available to all. I am very grateful to my collaborators and (economic) sociologists Tanja van der Lippe, Vincent Buskens, Arnout van de Rijt and Nina Vergeldt, since I would never have been able to do this on my own: the last time I did empirical work was in 2002 (and in the good tradition of economics graduate training, I never collected my own data when I was trained as an economist, hence it was a great adventure to set up this survey).
Based on our data, we find that 96,5% of the respondents made a distinction between a family that is rich and one that is extremely rich, whereby the standard of living of the latter is described as: “This family has much more than they need to lead an affluent life. They never have to consider whether they can afford certain luxury spending, and even then, they still have plenty of money left to do extraordinary things that almost no one can afford. No one needs that much luxury.”
We constructed based on the vignettes in the study an indicator that resembled the wealth that such a family of four (in their fourties, with two kids) would have, and found that most respondents put the riches line between 1 and 3 million Euro, with the mean at 2,2 million. Of course, it is important to keep the Dutch specific context in mind – I think having a collectivized health care system, as well as a public pension system (which is not part of that estimated wealth) are important features. In a country where major health emergencies or one’s pension would have to be paid out of one’s savings, those savings would have to be much higher in order to have the same over-the-lifetime standard of living in a Dutch (or similar) setting.
I have no illusions – this study undoubtedly has shortcomings and flaws; we made it in the spirit that we had to start somewhere if we wanted to start an empirical literature on the question whether we can draw a line between ‘very rich’ and ‘too rich’. One other avenue to explore might be to conduct such a study in a qualitative way, by means of focus groups – this is the route that a group of scholars from LSE’s Center for the Analysis of Social Exclusion have taken. Their study, too, is available to all to read.
I hope more scholars will take up this line of trying to find out what the public thinks about the question of having too much – although, as our data showed, many might think that a certain amount of personal wealth is too much money, but not take the step to saying that this implies there should be a cap on wealth, savings, inheritance, or any other financial source (which is what I’m arguing in my philosophical research on limitarianism, see e.g. here). So it’s important for scholars of attitudes on affluence to carefully distinguish between different types of claims that respondents might or might not endorse.
Gareth Wilson 07.12.21 at 9:36 pm
Most of the respondents disagree with your headline.
Alex SL 07.12.21 at 9:53 pm
Ironically, I would probably set the line of “starting to be obscenely rich” somewhat higher than 1-3M Euro, although I would myself be perfectly happy with a society in which the richest household does not earn more than, say, 3x the income of the poorest. Perhaps ten million?
What isn’t quite clear to me is what the criteria are.
Is too rich where people hog resources that others, or society as a whole, need more? Is it where they have wealth that nobody can possibly ‘deserve’ in the sense of the rewards being proportional to the contribution somebody has made? Is it where it becomes damaging even to the rich person themselves, because it negatively affects their own psychology and perception of the world? Is it where it becomes damaging to societal cohesion and functionality to have such strong imbalance between rich and poor?
Depending on the criterion, the line may end up in quite different places. I would set the bar for ‘you have got as much of our collective wealth as you deserve’ quite low, because I simply don’t see that e.g. a CEO is making a significantly higher contribution to societal wealth than, say, a train driver. But I might set the bar a bit higher if the question is about damaging societal imbalances.
Fake Dave 07.12.21 at 10:57 pm
I wonder about the number being so “low.” If a few million is too much, what about the people with thousands of times that much? I agree that your question doesn’t really distinguish between having too much for their own good (greed and pride are mortal sins, after all) as opposed to having too much for everyone’s good. People in a traditionally Christian context may lowball how much money they consider “too much” in order to highlight their own virtues of thrift, charity, and humility. Single-digit millionaires might be endangering their souls, but that doesn’t mean most people are actually that bothered about them. At what level of wealth hoarding do people feel compelled to more than just wag their fingers?
It seems like you need another category for people who don’t just have too much money in a moral or philosophical sense, but also have too much money in the sociopolitical sense. At what point does excessive wealth become an unbearable burden on the rest of us? How many of us consider the ultrarich to be parasites who harm society simply by existing? If you say something like that in the corporate press you get called a “radical” or a “populist” but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was actually the overwhelming majority opinion.
nastywoman 07.12.21 at 11:27 pm
‘There is such a thing as being too rich’
YES! – agrees wholeheartedly my European side – while my American parts –
(with the exception of the ‘Indian’ ones) know – that a lot of my fellow Americans will
NOT –
come to the same conclusion!
Matt 07.13.21 at 3:51 am
You touch on this at the end, but I worry that the connection between “No one needs that much luxury”, which I think is going to be obviously true at some point that is well below what the top rich people in the world has, for any plausible sense of “need”, and any particular normative conclusion is fairly week. This is so for a number of reasons. For one, it can be true that “no one needs x” and that there is just no reason to do anything at all about someone having X. For there to be a reason to do anything, we’d need some further argument (people having X causes certain problems, say), and then why not just focus on those arguments, rather than the round-about method here? Second, we’d need to know something about the likely impact of various methods of setting limits are (and whether setting limits, as opposed to other methods) is a good idea. (It’s not obvious to me that setting a wealth limit is clearly better than just increasingly high marginal rates of taxation, for example.)
Admittedly, I’ve only briefly skimmed the paper, but I worry that the survey results are just very weak guides to any deeper conclusions. (I think there are other worries about survey results like this, too – how far they really get at anything important – but leave that aside.)
J-D 07.13.21 at 4:13 am
How did you select this as the model household structure? I couldn’t find that information in the study.
Ingrid Robeyns 07.13.21 at 7:11 am
If you go to the appendix of the paper, the first question starts like this:
“We give you a description of the lives of 10 families. Each family consists of two parents (in their forties) and two children. For each family, we would like to know your judgement on how affluent they are. ”
J-D – does this answer your question? We could also have opted for another household structure, but it seemed to me the most important thing was to keep it constant.
This phrasing also indicates that with the vignettes, we were asking the respondents view on their evaluation of different levels of affluence, not on the prescriptive or political view on whether anything should be done about this. On that latter question, the respondents are clearly not in favor of caps, but suprisingly, in the questions after the vignette, there is one that struck us in how redistributive the response was:
Q: “If the government Rutte III had to choose between cutting services for the most vulnerable people in society or increasing taxes on the income of the rich and superrich, they should choose a tax increase.” – 69% responds (strongly) agrees, with only 12% responds (strongly) disagrees. So one hypothesis (which we can’t test with these data) is that respondents have non-redistributive reasons to object to a cap (on income, savings, inheritance, etc.), perhaps because they see it as punlishment, rather than redistribution? Either way, this also suggests that exact framing and wording matters a lot, as I believe is known from other survey design.
Matt- I agree therefore that the survey results are only very weak guidelines to anything deeper; what we really wanted to know was whether the Dutch would make a distinction between well-off, rich and extremely rich, and whether they would make that distinction in a consistent way (which is the first part of the survey). And we’d like to get academia started on measuring these things – we had to start somewhere but I totally agree there must be more sofisticated instruments possible. Is the relation between affluence and its material basis linear or does it top off? Based on our data, the public holds it is the latter, and I think that’s something we can conclude.
nastywoman 07.13.21 at 7:16 am
and let’s make the prediction – that the question whether American citizens think one can say that at some point, one is having too much money – will be answered by my fellow Americans in a completely different way than by my fellow Europeans.
Shall we predict that there still is a majority in the US for:
YOU never can have enough money?
(or is that too stereotypical?)
nastywoman 07.13.21 at 7:27 am
AND as the stereotypical (American) idea of:
‘It’s all about the money’
in any European-American Family –
ALWAYS –
leads to years and years of –
sometimes –
very ‘contentious’ battles
(with no end in sight)
How about headlining the America study with:
‘There is such a thing as being too poor’.
nastywoman 07.13.21 at 7:39 am
and after years and years ago –
(after the so called LA riots) –
a German TV Team got the answer from a (black) American – that he doesn’t want to ‘overthrow any government or capitalistic system’ –
and that ALL he wants is to profit from this system too –
and –
that he much rather lives in a country where you can get ‘richer than good’ – than in any country where ‘the cult of less’ is popular –
I’m looking forward –
(or NOT?)
to this ‘homeland-survey…’
Gorgonzola Petrovna 07.13.21 at 7:46 am
This sounds more like the line of ‘conspicuous consumption’. One could have a net worth in tens of millions while driving Toyota and taking no holidays. Afaik, Northern European cultures are quite self-conscious about crossing this line, regardless of the wealth. Wasn’t there an anecdote about ABBA musicians living in modest apartments? Interpreting the disapproval of ‘conspicuous consumption’ as a definition of ‘maximum wealth’ seems problematic.
MisterMr 07.13.21 at 8:41 am
I agree with Gorgonzola @11 on this.
There are certainly strong cultural prescription against excessive consumption, so that spending too much on non necessary things is perceived as a sin, but this doesn’t mean that there are the same prescriptions against the accumulation of wealth per se – the so called protestant ethic.
This would explain why many respondents would say that a family is too rich (in the sense of excessive consumption, a sin) but is against cvapping income/wealth (that is seen as an example of thrift, a virtue).
MFB 07.13.21 at 9:31 am
I must just mention that 2.2 million euroes is almost a thousand times the average wealth of South Africans (and because our national inequality is extremely high, and because our social services are scanty, this rather understates the disparity between what this study defines as unacceptable riches and what the experience of the average South African is).
This again suggests that European standards are perhaps not to be applied beyond the narrow confines of Western Europe.
Tim Worstall 07.13.21 at 9:32 am
There’s a possible – and deeply cynical – explanation of the findings. That rich, or extremely rich, or too rich even, starts just beyond the likely possible position of the respondent.
“Well off” being where the respondent can reasonably – however deludedly – see themselves getting. “Too rich” being beyond that.
At which point:
“and found that most respondents put the riches line between 1 and 3 million Euro, with the mean at 2,2 million.”
and:
“we find that 96,5% of the respondents”
OK. A quick with our friend, Mr. Google, says:
“In the Netherlands, 223 thousand households had assets of 1 million euros or more in 2019. This means that 2.8 percent of all households were millionaire households.”
With a bit of rounding 97% say 1 million is lots, 3% have 1 million and don’t.
Yes, I know there are all sorts of gaps in that. But the findings aren’t exactly proof dispositive of the cynical explanation……
nastywoman 07.13.21 at 10:06 am
‘This sounds more like the line of ‘conspicuous consumption’. One could have a net worth in tens of millions while driving Toyota and taking no holidays. Afaik, Northern European cultures are quite self-conscious about crossing this line, regardless of the wealth’.
BUT isn’t this survey very straightforward asking from ‘how much’
(the mean at 2,2 million) –
is ‘too rich’?
(conspicuous consumed or not)
nastywoman 07.13.21 at 10:19 am
and about ‘the real beef’:
‘saying that this implies there should be a cap on wealth, savings, inheritance, or any other financial source (which is what I’m arguing in my philosophical research on limitarianism, see e.g. here)’ – there are these… these Americans – who might think – if you tell them ‘There is such a thing as being too rich’ – that you are ‘the typical foolishly moralistic European’ who just doesn’t understand the secret of TEH strongest economy in the World
the incentive to become THE FIRST and Richest Man -(or woman) on the yearly Forbes List.
Ingrid Robeyns 07.13.21 at 12:30 pm
@MFB – yes, obviously this number does not apply to countries with very different economies – we state and discuss that in the paper, and in earlier theoretical work on the riches line I’ve also argued why it should be a context-dependent measure (the same is the case for the poverty line, by the way, which is also in material terms way higher in the Netherlands or some other country in the OECD, then the international poverty lines used by, e.g. the world bank). The context-dependency of the riches line also explains why we work with ‘vignettes’ that describe a certain set of goods one has access too, and they are then translated into a financial equivalent.
@Tim Worstall – yes, that is a real worry. I believe my collaborators did some sensitivity analysis on this but I’ll try to see whether one can dig that information up. But I recall from discussing the doctoral reseach of Katarine Hecht (LSE), who interviewed “economic high achievers” that she discovered some of the phenomenon that you encountered. My sense is that it plays a role, but doesn’t explain all of it.
SamChevre 07.13.21 at 12:40 pm
I am having difficulty seeing the internal consistency in these numbers: I’m not certain if that is because I am mis-understanding, or because the respondents are not doing the math.
This family has much more than they need to lead an affluent life
I would read that to mean that they can comfortably spend at more than the 90th percentile income-earner, out of wealth, in perpetuity. I cannot find Dutch household incomes, but median personal income at the 90th percentile seems to be about 100k Euro.
I cannot see any way that this is possible with 3 million Euro.
Alex SL 07.13.21 at 1:40 pm
Tim Worstall,
That is an interesting observation/hypothesis!
Unlikely to be applicable across all ideologies and cultures, I suspect, however. Certainly the armies of billionaire defenders that always pop up on Twitter (“he has earned it by creating wealth”, “how will people be motivated if they cannot get rich”, etc.) cannot possibly be so deluded as to assume that they personally could ever become as rich as Musk or Bezos. I think. I mean, I hope. They can’t be that twee, right?
Starry Gordon 07.13.21 at 2:53 pm
There would be a level of wealth or income at which one could no longer spend it on things or services which one (or one’s family or friends) could enjoy personally, so that about the only way to use it would be politically, that is, to obtain power over others. Stuff is usually not rivalrous; if I have a Rolls, you can have one too. But power is inevitably rivalrous; if I have more, you have less. That, I think, would be of general concern, since it impinges on people’s freedom and security, and might call for some kind of restraint. But many people, like the Black guy on German TV above, seem to confuse the two, and view the second kind of wealth as being harmless as the first, which it is not.
As usual I have oversimplified; but you probably know what I mean.
Trader Joe 07.13.21 at 3:13 pm
I don’t know if its helpful, but this is a definition that the US Broker Dealer/Investment banks figured out some time ago.
In general >$5m of liquid net worth (i.e. ex homes and pensions) is called High Net Worth (HNW) while those in the $1-5 m range are called “Mass affluent”
Typically the HNW customer has an interest in different risk categories of products, wealth transfer need and usually tax strategies. By contrast a Mass Affluent customers will have primarily accumulated money to support their retirement and is often more focused on capital preservation and distribution strategies to support their living needs. Both customer sets are obviously wealthy by any conventional definition, but are seeking to utilize their stack differently.
I find it interesting that the survey respondents came fairly close to these distinctions without being prompted to them – which sorta suggests that wealth is something that you know it when you see it and not all $5m nest eggs are created equal.
RichardM 07.13.21 at 3:27 pm
@18: According to the calculator below, 3 million needs 2.85% returns to give you 100,000 annually for 60 years. Even 0 returns will obviously suffice for 30 years.
https://www.bankrate.com/calculators/investing/annuity-calculator.aspx
Historical index fund returns are of course > 5%, which allows withdrawing ~50% more.
CJColucci 07.13.21 at 4:34 pm
Financial advisors used to use a 4% rule of thumb. For any given amount of capital, you could withdraw 4% a year in, for all practical purposes, perpetuity because what you could reliably earn on the capital would cover the withdrawals. There are several problems with this “rule,” but it’s not a bad starting point. I use it myself in retirement planning, at least for rough cuts.
On that theory, 3 million dollars or 3 million euros can fund a roughly middle-class life, especially if you’ve paid off the mortgage and your kids are on their own. (I’m assuming decent health insurance, too.)
Alan Peakall 07.13.21 at 4:54 pm
It would be nice if it were possible to track the average popularly reported threshold for being “too rich” over time and compare it with average nominal, real and hedonically adjusted incomes together with those same incomes divided by the contemporary risk-free rate of return. Are respondents’ answers based (however loosely) on converting wealth back into an current income stream while preserving real capital value, or do they internally impose a taboo on bequest of capital to children of the household and perform something closer to an annuity valuation?
Howard F. 07.13.21 at 5:27 pm
You are describing a world in which Americans’ two principal reasons for saving do not exist. That’s going to make it hard for Americans to understand; I had to keep checking back to make you were talking about wealth, not income. (In the US, the definition of millionaire has gradually changed so that it now means someone with annual income over 1 million dollars, though billionaire still refers to wealth.)
mutant_dog 07.13.21 at 5:30 pm
How do we feel about “billionairies in Space” ? Is today’s discussion among the crooked timber informed by this newish Space Race ? Are you hearing admiration or disgust on this topic, where you live ? [American here.] Are the vanities of the wealthy ultimately a public good,or not ? Who would fund a Taj Mahal if not a wealthy person ?
Elon Musk’s first Tesla, a Roadster, now orbits between Earth and Mars, mannequin Starman at the wheel.. folly ? Art ? Mere engineering testload, plus tax write-off ? Addition to the public dialogue – like a Banksy self-shredder ? Or, finally..symptom of “too much wealth” ?
Dr. Hilarius 07.13.21 at 7:09 pm
The mention of conspicuous consumption and “billionaires in space” sparked a memory: Gil Scott-Heron’s 1970 song “Whitey on the Moon.” Scott-Heron was singing about the Apollo moon landings. We have now progressed from space travel being a public venture to one of private wealth.
Chetan Murthy 07.13.21 at 11:43 pm
Ingrid,
I read some of the paper, and it answered a number of the questions I had (and that others asked here). Some thoughts:
1. it isn’t made sufficiently clear that the 1-3m Euro refers to wealth and not income. Eventually I inferred this, but it would have been nice if, in the introduction, this was made very clear.
2. it isn’t adequately described what things can be assumed as “taken care of” by the state. I think health care was mentioned, but (decent) education, retirement, what else? That is to say, these two are big reasons why many Americans save money. More and more, from what I read, this is true in the UK. For the record, I wish I lived in a country with much higher taxes, where most residents didn’t have to worry about these things. And I know that everyone in my intellectual milieu saves a ton of money for these things — everyone.
Another thing that stands out from these comments: lots of people here are sufficiently well-educated that they can have some hopes of actually reaching 10m Euro in wealth. This, I fear warps their sensibilities (“temporarily embarrassed decamillionaires,” wot). It’s funny, Tim Worstall cites the figure of only 3% of Dutch having 1m Euro wealth. [He’ll probably say, nOOoOoOo, he didn’t mean that, but …] Gosh, his argument sure seems like “the ones who say they think 1m Euro is the ‘rich limit’ are the ones who could never get there anyway, it’s just sour grapes”.
Lotta crabs in that bucket, in short.
P.S. If the meaning of “1m Euro wealth” is taken to mean “after all education, retirement, health care” needs are taken care of, then it sure looks much more reasonable. And 3m Euro at that point …. well, as CJColucci points out, at 4%, that’s 120k Euro a year: should be enough to live on: lots and lots (and lots and lots) of people earn a lot less and they have to actually work for that.
Seekonk 07.14.21 at 2:47 am
Significant wealth/income inequality is certainly destructive and hurtful. I think it’s useful to focus on the source of wealth and income as well as the disparity in amount.
Suppose mineral resources, aquifers, arable land, and enterprise work product could not be privately owned. Suppose the critical mass of banking, telecommunications, housing, and health care were publicly controlled.
Kiwanda 07.14.21 at 5:26 am
As an American with children, I save not only to be able to pay for health insurance and to have an adequate pension, but also to provide as much as possible to my children, now and after my death, so that they will be able to have adequate health insurance, afford a home, pay for college for their children, and eventually, have an adequate pension themselves. So the shitty U.S. healthcare system, the inadequacy of social security, and the high cost of college and housing, have a multiplied impact in this way.
J-D 07.14.21 at 6:03 am
No, because it doesn’t explain …
… why you didn’t do that.
Sure, absolutely! But there was available to you a list of options (even if you didn’t think it through explicitly in this way) which might be set out like this:
one adult;
one adult and one child;
two adults;
one adult and two children;
two adults and one child;
three adults;
one adult and three children;
two adults and two children;
three adults and one child;
(and so on).
Out of this list of an indefinite number of possibilities, you chose two adults and two children over any of the others you might have chosen. Even if you didn’t explicitly and systematically think it through then, there must be a reason why you made that choice.
Also, it’s not clear why you felt impelled to nominate an age bracket (for the adults but not for the children), nor why you chose the particular age bracket that you did.
If you knew that the two-adult-and-two-child household structure is the commonest single household structure in the Netherlands, that would answer my question (except for the part about age brackets); but if in fact some other household structure is commoner, then I think that would most likely reveal something interesting about your choice.
Tim Worstall 07.14.21 at 10:02 am
@28
” It’s funny, Tim Worstall cites the figure of only 3% of Dutch having 1m Euro wealth. [He’ll probably say, nOOoOoOo, he didn’t mean that, but …] Gosh, his argument sure seems like “the ones who say they think 1m Euro is the ‘rich limit’ are the ones who could never get there anyway, it’s just sour grapes”.”
Quite so, I do indeed say I don’t mean that. But explicit in the very concept of relative wealth – or as we measure poverty these days, relative poverty – is the concept of relative.
OK, relative to what? My statement is only that maybe – maybe! – the definition of “too rich” is just beyond where the respondent can see themselves getting given a decent following wind.
It wouldn’t be a great surprise if this were true. When income caps are discussed as even theoretical possibilities it’s just amazing how much current income determines where the cap might be. Many to most seeming to think that it’s somewhere ahead of what they currently gain.
Would be a rather odd world where this wasn’t true too. Ask the question in 1850 when GDP per capita for the UK was whatever it was, $4,000 in 1992 dollars? Something like that. Today it’s something like $40,000. OK.
What people today determine is a valid minimum – as in minimum wage, minimum income, minimum living standard – is higher than it was then. Possibly because that rising tide has lifted all boats. Why wouldn’t the same effect be true of wealth, too rich, too much income and all the rest? Our definitions of “too” being heavily influenced by where we ourselves are now?