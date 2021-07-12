There is such a thing as being too rich

I spoke to some US-based scholars today about a study they are planning to do on the question whether American citizens think one can say that at some point, one is having too much money. Long-time readers of our blog might recall that in January 2018 I asked you for input on a study I was setting up in the Netherlands to find out whether the Dutch think there is the symmetrical thing of a poverty line – a riches line. And yes, they do. The study has in the meantime been conducted and published in the journal Social Indicators Reserach, and is open access – available to all. I am very grateful to my collaborators and (economic) sociologists Tanja van der Lippe, Vincent Buskens, Arnout van de Rijt and Nina Vergeldt, since I would never have been able to do this on my own: the last time I did empirical work was in 2002 (and in the good tradition of economics graduate training, I never collected my own data when I was trained as an economist, hence it was a great adventure to set up this survey).

Based on our data, we find that 96,5% of the respondents made a distinction between a family that is rich and one that is extremely rich, whereby the standard of living of the latter is described as: “This family has much more than they need to lead an affluent life. They never have to consider whether they can afford certain luxury spending, and even then, they still have plenty of money left to do extraordinary things that almost no one can afford. No one needs that much luxury.”

We constructed based on the vignettes in the study an indicator that resembled the wealth that such a family of four (in their fourties, with two kids) would have, and found that most respondents put the riches line between 1 and 3 million Euro, with the mean at 2,2 million. Of course, it is important to keep the Dutch specific context in mind – I think having a collectivized health care system, as well as a public pension system (which is not part of that estimated wealth) are important features. In a country where major health emergencies or one’s pension would have to be paid out of one’s savings, those savings would have to be much higher in order to have the same over-the-lifetime standard of living in a Dutch (or similar) setting.

I have no illusions – this study undoubtedly has shortcomings and flaws; we made it in the spirit that we had to start somewhere if we wanted to start an empirical literature on the question whether we can draw a line between ‘very rich’ and ‘too rich’. One other avenue to explore might be to conduct such a study in a qualitative way, by means of focus groups – this is the route that a group of scholars from LSE’s Center for the Analysis of Social Exclusion have taken. Their study, too, is available to all to read.

I hope more scholars will take up this line of trying to find out what the public thinks about the question of having too much – although, as our data showed, many might think that a certain amount of personal wealth is too much money, but not take the step to saying that this implies there should be a cap on wealth, savings, inheritance, or any other financial source (which is what I’m arguing in my philosophical research on limitarianism, see e.g. here). So it’s important for scholars of attitudes on affluence to carefully distinguish between different types of claims that respondents might or might not endorse.