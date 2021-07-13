Tuesday photoblogging: Cirque de Mourèze

I didn’t post on Sunday. Although I’ve been taking lots of pictures, I’m separated from my preferred photo-editing software at the moment so a lot will have to wait. But yesterday I took this shot of the wonderful landscape of the Cirque de Mourèze in the Languedoc: wonderful columns of rock risking from a sandy floor. A cloudy day was not ideal for pictures, but it was better for walking there than fierce sunshine would have been.
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Ingrid Robeyns 07.13.21 at 6:51 pm
I like the clouds in the composition! And this landscape brings back good memories.
Alan White 07.13.21 at 8:09 pm
Beautiful capture. Is that a path below or a dry stream bed? Even after zooming in I had some trouble with the scale of things.
Chris Bertram 07.14.21 at 7:43 am
The scale is indeed hard to capture! Some of the pillars rise high into the sky. In this case it is a path, but I wouldn’t bet on it remaining so in a deluge.