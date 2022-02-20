Sunday photoblogging: pheasant

by Chris Bertram on February 20, 2022

Pheasant

Alan White 02.20.22 at 4:54 pm

Very striking portrait!

JRLRC 02.20.22 at 8:25 pm

Beautiful plumage -looks like bronze armor.
This is a spontaneous portrait of a “punk” duck: https://aguadeojo.tumblr.com/post/616926868785004544#notes

