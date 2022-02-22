Sex-segregated Spaces as Minority Rights?

A while back I wrote a post on the gender wars, where I argued that there are reasons for both parties to acknowledge that the other might have a standpoint which they themselves (partly) lack, and that – relatedly – gender dogmatism is a double-edged sword. There is something unique and specific about the standpoint occupied by both trans and cis women: although there is a significant overlap, both typically experience some distinctive forms of oppression that the other does not, or not quite in the same way; both have unique knowledge as a result; and thus both have something to contribute to the debate. There are distinctive forms of oppression which affect biological women in their sexed features (for instance, but not only, in their reproductive capacities); hence, trans women cannot be described as knowing all the forms of oppression that women have to go through plus that of being trans. On the other hand, claiming that trans women simply do not know what it means to be oppressed qua woman (say, because they cannot be exploited in their reproductive capacities, or because they have been socialised as men and thus enjoy male privilege in some form) is reductive to the point of being offensive. Yes, some of that might be true, yet what is equally true is that, in some areas, trans women are more at risk of suffering those kinds of harms that typically affect women disproportionately compared to men (e.g. the risk of being raped); what is more, there are distinctive ways in which sexism affects them, demeans them, and humiliates them. In a nutshell, not only is this not Oppression Olympics, but the whole logic should not be one of less vs more. As intersectionality teaches us, each of us is uniquely positioned; and as standpoint epistemology teaches us, with each form of oppression that we experience come unique insights. Thus, an attitude of mutual listening is what is called for: both sides have unique pieces of the puzzle that the other one lacks.

Relatedly, just as we should not reify gender (as gender critical feminists warn us), we should not make the opposite mistake of claiming that gender is obviously nothing but a fictional social construct that can well and truly be destroyed once and for all if only we set our minds to it. We cannot be quite sure that this is fully the case: the jury is out on that (not, to wit, on many important individual gendered norms which are clearly both artificial and harmful, but on whether gender in general is the kind of thing that can be destroyed in order to return to some form of alleged “primordial,” neutral tabula rasa). Also, as the wonderful (I am sorry, I can’t remain even-handed here, I just love her) Natalie Wynn puts it: be it as it may, we need to live in this gendered world in the time being, and there are some people who are miserable in it – for some of these (e.g. many cis women) the solution may be to chip away at gender norms; for others (e.g. many trans and gender nonconforming people) it may be to use the current labels, oppressive as they may be, a little more freely. Thus, telling trans people, “You don’t need to transition or affirm your gender identity as one different from the one you were assigned at birth: you just need to join us in destroying gender to begin with!” isn’t going to cut it.

Where does this leave us? In the old post, I suggested that one possible practical implication of these insights might be, not to either deny or affirm sex (as opposed to gender) segregated spaces in an unqualified way, but to have some sex segregated spaces alongside gender segregated ones. The idea I want to explore today is that it might be helpful to conceive of those as Kymlicka-style minority rights.

Liberal minority rights – as advocated most prominently by Will Kymlicka, but further refined by many others – are explicitly put forward as exceptions to a norm that we otherwise consider just: we think motorcyclists should wear helmets, but we also acknowledge that, say, being a Sikh is an important enough reason to be granted an exception. Similarly, in allowing some shelters for female victims of domestic violence to be open to cis women only, we do not necessarily reject the norm that trans women should be treated as women for all relevant purposes, but merely acknowledge that being a cis woman who has suffered violence from a man – especially if sexual violence was involved – is an important enough reason for granting her an exception.

Another important feature of minority rights is that we do not need to agree on a precise account of why we grant them, nor pass judgement on the reasons that their beneficiaries have for making use of them – be it negatively or positively. For some, their best justification might be a “Multiculturalism of Fear” of sorts. For others, they might be grounded in some genuine intellectual modesty about which ways of life are valuable, as well as in an acknowledgment that some of the norms adopted by the liberal majority might be more culturally biased and less neutral than intended or perceived. For others still, whilst liberal universalism and equal rights are by all means the best way to structure society, it is equally true that it might be genuinely impossible for some to flourish without having some culturally specific accommodation made for them. Similarly, allowing an exception for women who insist on sex segregated spaces can be something we can agree on (enthusiastically or reluctantly) without agreeing on why: we can think this is a regrettable but necessary compromise, or we may think that some cis women have a point.

Finally, if these truly are to be seen as minority rights, their precise contours must always carefully be reassessed and rebalanced on an ongoing basis, to make sure that granting them does not undermine the stability of the norm to which they constitute an exception. When, say, medical professionals appeal to their entitlement to be conscientious objectors and refuse to practice, or assist in, abortions – as is allowed in some jurisdictions – this must not come at the cost of threatening the right of women to a legal, safe and reasonably swift abortion. Similarly, if trans women are to have a secure right to access women-only shelters, hospitals wards, or prisons, then the number of shelters, wards, and prisons which offer sex-segregated spaces cannot mushroom out of proportions and the facto push trans-inclusive gender segregated spaces out of existence.

I do appreciate that both parties might find my proposal somewhat abhorrent. Gender critical feminists might feel treated as an outcast minority that must, however, be tolerated. Trans women might find the very idea of allowing sex-segregated spaces to exist a symbolic and expressive threat to their status as women – we don’t allow whites-only spaces after all, not even for small minorities, do we? Recall, however, that the comparison with racism does not quite work here, as we are talking about two groups who both possess a claim to having unique insights and a unique perspective on forms of gendered and sexed oppression, which inform their views on these matters, and where the other party must exhibit some intellectual modesty. I have suggested that we can endorse minority rights from different justificatory perspectives (some of which will be more disgruntled than others), but this component I have just mentioned should always be right; thus, this not on a par with letting privileged white supremacists having their own spaces – where, among other things, they can network and reinforce their privilege.

Thus, part of me wants to say: if both parties leave the negotiating table feeling somewhat cross and done over, isn’t that the very sign of a good compromise?