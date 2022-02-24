Russian invasion of Ukraine

This is basically an open thread on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
I’ve been to Ukraine, met a clutch of its early 2000s political and student leaders, a couple of writers, sat at a board table in Crimea and eye-balled the deputy governor as he refused to answer my question about mistreatment of the returning Tatars (Stalin expelled them en masse and the returning few post-1989 suffer terrible discrimination). So many of us are just nauseous this morning, worried for people we know and horrified by what it means for Ukraine and all of Europe (and Taiwan, and and and). All I will say is you’re lucky if you don’t live in a country whose ruling party has been bought and paid for by dirty Russian money. And we’re all lucky now, who aren’t sitting on a blocked road, fleeing, or clutching our children in a metro station underground, or wondering what good a rifle is against a motorway full of tanks.
Dr. Hilarius 02.24.22 at 9:34 am
Thank you for this. The invasion is gut wrenching but reading apologists for the invasion is even worse. Self described leftists defending gangster oligarchs. Republicans cheering on Putin.
I have a friend who is an ethnic Chechen living in Grozny. She has survived two wars of Russian aggression, losing everything, now living in a lawless society run by Putin’s puppet. She is praying for Ukraine.
Matt 02.24.22 at 9:45 am
My wife is Russian (we met when I was living there, just at the time when Putin came to power…) and, talking with her friends still in Russia in the last few weeks, many (maybe most) of them were certain that there would be no war – that it was all just western propaganda. If the US is anything to learn from, now many of them will search for, and find, a reason why the war is of course a good idea and required, and they supported it all along. If it goes wrong, well, they never will have supported it. The self is a funny thing in these ways.
Chris Bertram 02.24.22 at 10:33 am
It is a horrible, horrible day. Remember that Putin basically has the same politics as Farage, Le Pen, Orban, Trump, Modi, Erdogan etc. The same nationalist, “anti-woke”, anti-“gender ideology” authoritarian anti-liberalism. Hence the deep connections among those forces. Really sick of people describing great-power atrocities as expressions of their “legitimate” security interests, and so on. We’ve also had twenty years of doctrines of pre-emptive self-defence to justify aggression. Well all aggression represents itself as self-defence. Always has.
James 02.24.22 at 10:43 am
Despite all our horror, it seems the most like outcome will be a rapid take over of Ukraine and installation of a puppet regime. Sanctions, and then what else can be done? Germany and Europe may solidify their security arrangements a bit, Russia will tilt further into China’s orbit. But over time outrage will dampen, attention will drift elsewhere, and capitalists and opportunistic politicians will find openings to work with Russia and the new Ukraine again.