The Upcoming Elections in Italy

DISCLAIMER: I am on holiday so will not be able to moderate comments assiduously. Apologies in advance for that.

On September 25th, Italians will vote at yet another snap election. This is the first ever Italian national election following a Summer electoral campaign – Italians are quite homogeneous and consistent in taking their holidays in August, a month over which politics usually retreats to the back stage. This Summer, instead, beach parties, open-air clubs and sagre (village fêtes, often taking place during the tourist season) will be the stage of campaigning and canvassing.

The fall of the Draghi government was typical and atypical at the same time. Large coalition-style, “technical” governments are a feature of Italian politics, but they are also as recurrent as they are, taken individually, short-lived. They are usually appointed with a self-contained agenda, often one with an “emergency” and exceptional character to it (I know, the irony…), and they are supported by very large and diverse majorities which are naturally unstable and prone to becoming impatient after a certain time – especially after the official rationale for the technical government appears to be expired or accomplished. Yet Draghi’s fall was somewhat unusual in two respects. First, it was simultaneously provoked by the right and, in a sense, the left of the coalition. The former, represented by Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and the sovereignist Lega, had a bunch of credible and less credible substantive complaints, but many would argue that the prospect of a dazzling electoral success was the driving force behind the decision to withdraw their support to the government. The latter is a trickier issue. Technically speaking, the Democratic Party and a small coalition of parties and civil society actors to its left (which includes the Greens) constitute the left of the coalition. Yet, the Democratic Party has been pushing a decidedly centrist agenda – even by contemporary standards for left-of-centre parties – and has been proactively supporting both an increase in the defence budget and the sending of weapons to Ukraine, ina clean break from the traditional pacifist stance of the Italian left. The 5 Star Movement (Movimento 5 Stelle), which – as is probably well known – officially refuses to be defined by the Right/Left axis, has actually been the political actor most clearly following both pacifist and social welfare agendas. Notably, it is the 5 Star Movement-led previous government which managed to introduce the first ever universal system of social welfare Italy has ever had: the reddito di cittadinanza or citizen’s income. Previous welfare measures were extremely piecemeal and excluded several social groups. And it is indeed the 5 Star Movement which sorta kinda joined the Forza Italia and the League in withdrawing its support to Draghi, due to disagreements over the Italian Ukraine policy as well as the concern that Draghi might target the reddito di cittadinanza itself (there were plans to cut it and reduce its scope – they were abandoned for the time being, but that was clearly only a temporary decision). I qualified my previous claim with “sorta kinda” because Draghi decided to hold a confidence vote, and the 5 Star Movement opted for a specific form of abstaining which effectively lowers the quorum needed to reach a majority. Thus, Draghi officially survived the confidence vote, but decided to resign nevertheless, because it was apparent that he could no longer count on a functioning majority.

What will happen next? Well, the quickly formed right wing coalition formed by Forza Italia, the League and the far right party Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia) is on course to win comfortably, although some pundits still doubt the real results will be as dazzling for them as polls currently suggest. What is more, the party on course the get the largest electoral share –within that coalition and overall – is the extreme right Brothers of Italy itself, which is quite meaningful and, of course, worrying. The Democratic Party, though, is following Brothers of Italy pretty closely, with some wondering whether it might come out as the main party on Election Day after all. What is most striking, however, is the absence of any relevance for the traditional Right/Left political axis, even compared to the pale versions of that axis which the last few decades got us used to. The Democratic Party appears to be on a clear trajectory to form, and lead, a squarely Centrist coalition, which will certainly exclude the 5 Star Movement (expect Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi di Maio and his followers, who have left the movement in an act of loyalty to Draghi and its government’s agenda); probably exclude the Left/Green conglomerate which constituted the only left wing element in the large coalition supporting Draghi; and probably include some moderate MPs who left Berlusconi’s Forza Italia as they disagreed with the decision to let Draghi fall. Thee is no meaningful sense n which this will be even a left-of-centre coalition. Some centrist actors (such as former mayor of Florence and former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi) will not join this company, but not for ideological disagreements recognisable on the left/right axis: their declared intention is to create the conditions for yet another Draghi government, by undermining the possibility of a clear parliamentary majority (I know, the mind boggles). A new left wing political actor is coalescing around the charismatic former mayor of Naples Luigi de Magistris – but although the hope is to follow the French example of Melonchon, it is doubtful that this will lead to difference-making electoral results (although it might lead to a non-negligible comeback of the radical Left in the Italian Parliament).

What does this mean? Some might see it as just an extreme example of the shift to the right of European party politics, with not even a clear left-of-centre actor constituting a credible candidate to govern. A different, not fully competing but somewhat more worrying, reading is that this is the beginning of a shift towards a new axis altogether. My friend Silja Häusermann, a brilliant political scientist working at the University of Zurich, has been arguing for some time that the Populist/Liberal-democratic axis is to replace the Right/Left one (even in its pale form), for the decades to come in Europe. It’s probably a bit early to say whether she is right, but it wouldn’t be the first time that Italy anticipates broader trends in Western democracies: remember the 90s when it was the West’s laughing stock because of Berlusconi?