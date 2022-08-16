Is there a democratic path to civilizational survival?

A few weeks ago, faced with yet another disappointingly cautious announcement from the leadership of Britain’s Labour party, I quipped on twitter that it seemed impossible to get elected in the UK without promising not to do any of the things that are necessary to fix the country and, perhaps, the world. It is indeed hard not to be gripped by pessimism about the capacity of democratic politics to solve the problems we face, especially if solving them imposes any sort of cost or inconvenience on the more prosperous among the electorates of the wealthiest countries on earth. Yet we face a series of interlocking crises, several of which even threaten our survival as a species and perhaps life of earth itself. When I set about enumerating those crises, I have a sneaking fear that I may have forgotten one or two of them, but this looks like a reasonable list:

Climate change and the risk that global temperatures will rise so much that it will be difficult to sustain life anywhere near the equator and so that life in coastal areas will be overwhelmed by sea-level rise. Nuclear warfare and the risk that an exchange that starts off conventionally escalates quickly to the use of tactical and then strategic nuclear weapons, with nuclear winter a likely consequences. The obvious immediate danger is over Ukraine, but it is quite possible that a confrontation between the US and China could spin out of control quickly. While nuclear weapons look like the most likely military threat to human survival, there are, let us not forget, other weapons of mass destruction, particularly biological agents, that could also kill lots of us. Pandemics and disease, and risk that a new strain of flu or a new coronavirus ends up killing very large numbers of people very fast, leading to civilizational collapse. Fascism, and the danger that liberal and democratic institutions are destroyed and that in their place nationalistic oligarchies use increasing violence against one another and against minorities within their borders. Crises of insufficiency and inequality, as crops fail and many people have insufficient means to meet their basic needs.

(To these we can add that in many countries, after decades of underinvestment in basic infrastructure and health-care systems desperately need public spending that only increased growth and tax revenues can provide.)



Obviously each of these various crises intensifies and affects the others. Climate change can lead to crises of insufficiency and from there to forced displacement with the displaced stigmatized as a threat of “great replacement” by authoritarian nationalists who feed off the ensuing ethnic conflict. Climate change also leads to species movement and to a rising threat that viruses jump the species barrier. There’s the further problem that measures to solve any of these particular crises risk making others worse. Suppose, as someone suggested to me the other day on Facebook (citing Jason Hickel), that in order to address climate change we need to reduce consumption in wealthy countries to, say, about the average for Latin America. Now according to Geoff Mann’s review of degrowth books in the London Review of Books, Hickel is also committed to the expansion of democracy just about everywhere. But it would be surprising if there were a democratic majority in North America or Western Europe for a deliberate reduction in living standards to those levels, even if it is necessary. Attempts by parties of the left and liberals to campaign on such a basis would likely lead to their defeat by Trumpists, Le Penists, Farageists and the like, and it looks as if there’s a lot of mileage for the right generally in defending “our” right to consume, drive our private cars and all the rest of it. Victory by such parties would probably increase the risks of international conflict (nuclear war) as well as make it all but impossible for states to act effectively in the face of pandemics. Once in power, such parties would likely not relinquish it.

So, is there a democratic path through all this? If not, is there a non-democratic (technocratic) one that we should accept as the necessary price of survival and which could be sufficiently legitimate?