Is there a democratic path to civilizational survival?

A few weeks ago, faced with yet another disappointingly cautious announcement from the leadership of Britain’s Labour party, I quipped on twitter that it seemed impossible to get elected in the UK without promising not to do any of the things that are necessary to fix the country and, perhaps, the world. It is indeed hard not to be gripped by pessimism about the capacity of democratic politics to solve the problems we face, especially if solving them imposes any sort of cost or inconvenience on the more prosperous among the electorates of the wealthiest countries on earth. Yet we face a series of interlocking crises, several of which even threaten our survival as a species and perhaps life of earth itself. When I set about enumerating those crises, I have a sneaking fear that I may have forgotten one or two of them, but this looks like a reasonable list:
- Climate change and the risk that global temperatures will rise so much that it will be difficult to sustain life anywhere near the equator and so that life in coastal areas will be overwhelmed by sea-level rise.
Nuclear warfare and the risk that an exchange that starts off conventionally escalates quickly to the use of tactical and then strategic nuclear weapons, with nuclear winter a likely consequences. The obvious immediate danger is over Ukraine, but it is quite possible that a confrontation between the US and China could spin out of control quickly. While nuclear weapons look like the most likely military threat to human survival, there are, let us not forget, other weapons of mass destruction, particularly biological agents, that could also kill lots of us.
Pandemics and disease, and risk that a new strain of flu or a new coronavirus ends up killing very large numbers of people very fast, leading to civilizational collapse.
Fascism, and the danger that liberal and democratic institutions are destroyed and that in their place nationalistic oligarchies use increasing violence against one another and against minorities within their borders.
Crises of insufficiency and inequality, as crops fail and many people have insufficient means to meet their basic needs.
(To these we can add that in many countries, after decades of underinvestment in basic infrastructure and health-care systems desperately need public spending that only increased growth and tax revenues can provide.)
Obviously each of these various crises intensifies and affects the others. Climate change can lead to crises of insufficiency and from there to forced displacement with the displaced stigmatized as a threat of “great replacement” by authoritarian nationalists who feed off the ensuing ethnic conflict. Climate change also leads to species movement and to a rising threat that viruses jump the species barrier. There’s the further problem that measures to solve any of these particular crises risk making others worse. Suppose, as someone suggested to me the other day on Facebook (citing Jason Hickel), that in order to address climate change we need to reduce consumption in wealthy countries to, say, about the average for Latin America. Now according to Geoff Mann’s review of degrowth books in the London Review of Books, Hickel is also committed to the expansion of democracy just about everywhere. But it would be surprising if there were a democratic majority in North America or Western Europe for a deliberate reduction in living standards to those levels, even if it is necessary. Attempts by parties of the left and liberals to campaign on such a basis would likely lead to their defeat by Trumpists, Le Penists, Farageists and the like, and it looks as if there’s a lot of mileage for the right generally in defending “our” right to consume, drive our private cars and all the rest of it. Victory by such parties would probably increase the risks of international conflict (nuclear war) as well as make it all but impossible for states to act effectively in the face of pandemics. Once in power, such parties would likely not relinquish it.
So, is there a democratic path through all this? If not, is there a non-democratic (technocratic) one that we should accept as the necessary price of survival and which could be sufficiently legitimate?
Frank Wilhoit 08.16.22 at 1:26 pm
To an infant, nothing is legitimate. All power is arbitrary, every institution a weapon. Civilization has lost its fan club. For each person who understands how they have benefited from it, a hundred or a thousand others will tell a story of how they have been victimized by it. Stories win. They won when they destroyed feudalism. They are winning again.
Bruce 08.16.22 at 1:33 pm
Nothing about capitalism, amazing. As if it wasn’t behind all of the things you mention. Amazing.
Chris Bertram 08.16.22 at 2:31 pm
@Bruce, I’m glad to hear that the solution is as simple and near-at-hand as stopping capitalism.
steven t johnson 08.16.22 at 3:29 pm
Betteridge’s Law of Headlines should be phrased as, any title that is a question is usually meant to be answered, “No.”
Be that as it may, not sure these threats are perceived by everyone in the same way.
The decline of property value in coasts threatened by sea level rise is not an existential threat to civilization, strictly speaking, though it seems to be perceived as one in most quarters. Radical population declines in equatorial regions are different, since, unlike urban real estate, life is cheap.
Probably the greatest nuclear threats at this moment are posed by India and Israel, though the US may be moving towards implementing its plans for using nukes. The peculiar situation where the Ukrainians, armed by the “West”/Christendom, are attacking a nuclear power plant with full approval suggests that the people in power have no fear at all of limited nuclear disasters. The insouciant surety that Fukushima is over is another symptom of this.
It is likely civilizational collapse that leads to massive loss of life, rather than the massive loss of life turning money into mere paper, or whatever vision of civilizational collapse. It is likely the loss of state capacity, the ability to simply get things done, that will turn a tragedy like an epidemic into catastrophe. Even the Black Death did not destroy feudal civilization in the sense apparently meant. Apocalypse doesn’t look like in the movies, that’s Hollywood wishful thinking.
Nationalistic oligarchies are one form of liberal and democratic institutions. The US has had elections from day one, for one. The whole point of liberal democracy is to protect private property, which is conceived as a, if not the, defining trait of civilization. And the nationalism is conceived as the protection of the nation against its enemies. The hope that the most powerful among the liberal and democratic nationalists either rule the world or force the “fascistic” others to peacefully divvy up the spoils and fairly share the costs seems very modest in its goals for humanity but rather utopian in its pleas to the rulers.
A crisis of insufficiency is a shortage of profits or a falling stocking market or a decline in property values. People going hungry is not deemed a crisis.
The additional remark about insufficient investment in the substance of civilization is sort of correct, but the prevailing opinion is not just that investment should be for profit; that government should be profitable; that government expenditures are theft from civil society; that the government budget must ensure that current expenses must be cut so that government bonds serve as safe liquidity for the financial system. Even more than that, the prevailing opinion is that no sacrifice is too great to prevent the emergence of a government that runs the economy. You know, “Better dead than red!”
But of course not everyone welcomes clarity on their opinions. The tacit premise that “we” are nice and “our” system is fundamentally benevolent in its aims despite flaws in its functioning is a kind of straw man. If you inspect it closely, it easy to see it isn’t a real man. But you can’t possibly kill it for exactly the same reason. Or to change the metaphor, this invincible complacency is a fog, which you can never pin down to say, here it is. Fog is never right in front of your eyes. But you still can’t see very far.
Whether or not Betteridge is correct it is entirely unclear how technocracy can solve any of these problem. Central bankers are the leading examples of technocracy. To me it seems obvious they are part of the problem, not the solution. Kim Stanley Robinson’s Ministry for the Future is science fiction.
Bruce 08.16.22 at 3:38 pm
I’m not trying to be snarky. But, if capitalism is at the root of our problems, shouldn’t it be mentioned? Do we believe that we can continue to ensure profits and societal well-being at the same time? (This is the delusion we seem to believe.) Why is capitalism just assumed?
dneus 08.16.22 at 3:58 pm
It is possible that there is no democratic solution. At least, I no longer have much faith that such a solution is forthcoming. However, there is certainly no question of “legitimacy” apart from democracy. We have no other concept of legitimacy unless you want to talk about divine right, or the mandate of heaven, or the coming of the Ubermensch, or another such unlikely proposition. It seems to me that it’s democracy or nothing.
Even if an undemocratic response could be “legitimate”, I find it hard to believe that any such “solution” is any more plausible than a democratic one. If Churchill quipped that the best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter, the obvious comeback is that the best argument in favor of democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average wealthy elite. I certainly don’t know of any dictatorship with a better record on these existential issues than democracy has, and I don’t expect to see one.
Frank Wilhoit 08.16.22 at 4:28 pm
Bruce, @2, @5,
Newborns don’t care about money. They care about revenge for the birth trauma. The human race has an emotional age of three seconds. This is what post-materialism means.
There was never such a thing as greed. The thing that looked like it was only a manifestation of sadism.
There was never such a thing as capitalism. The thing that looked like it was a universal intellectual conspiracy to conceal the fact that, by definition, there can be no economic “growth”, only reallocation.