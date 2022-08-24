Italy’s citizens’ income: on its way out already?

The last-but-one Italian Government, led by the 5 star movement’s leader Giuseppe Conte, introduced the reddito di cittadinanza (“citizens’ income”), the first form of universal social welfare scheme that Italy has ever had. In spite of its name, it is not a universal basic income of sorts, but a means-tested guaranteed minimum income which, when relevant/appropriate, is supposed to be conditional on willingness to retrain and accept proposed job offers. This model of welfare provision is, by European standards, nothing new or particularly impressive; yet the Italian welfare state never had a comprehensive system of this kind in place – the status quo before the reddito di cittadinanza was highly piece meal and unequal, with unemployment benefits restricted to certain categories; disability checks very intricately regulated; and no entitlements whatsoever based on sheer need alone.

Now, I am not exactly new to prejudices against welfare recipients, not only by the wealthy, but especially by those who are only ever so slightly better off – I live in the UK. Yet, in a country where the family represents, de facto, the welfare state for many people, and where many families are increasingly incapable of covering that role, I wasn’t prepared for just the level of hatred against the policy which, however anecdotally, I encountered over several conversations this Summer. The measure is now a few years old, having been introduced by the government before the current one. Yet, this was the first chance I had to talk about it at length with family and acquaintances (I had already talked about it with like-minded close friends), both because most people have now had a chance to see it unfold for a bit longer and, especially, because the upcoming elections are making the issue more relevant – the right-wing coalition which is currently set to win has made a pledge to abolish it.

So, in short, everybody I talked to – beyond my like-minded circle of friends from University years – absolutely hates the policy. Like, really, really hates it. And I am talking mostly about left-of-centre voters. The reasons are fairly predictable. Many complain that people just don’t want to work anymore because, well, they can get the reddito di cittadinanza instead. Similarly, a lot of people are absolutely convinced that there are enormous levels of welfare fraud – and, very predictably, that the majority of it is happening in the South. Again, nothing new, but I was not expecting quite this level of animosity for a reform that has lifted several people out of destitution. Of course, it is true that the means-testing is not working as it should, but this is nothing new in Italy. The country has been growing above EU average lately (so one could at least reasonably expect levels of resentment to mellow down a bit), and many of the people I have talked to have mentioned at least one case of a person for whom the reddito has been a genuine and legitimate life-saver – but no, the general verdict is a resolute condemnation anyway.

One striking element is how many of the conversations I have had involved interlocutors claiming a level of epistemic advantage for themselves. They claimed to have a privileged vantage point (mostly, due to their profession) to judge just how broken and open to misuse the policy is – e.g. how impossible it is to find staff in the hospitality sector or in agriculture. And in response to the objection that, well, the reddito di cittadinanza might push salary offers up as a result, and that’s a good thing, the reaction consisted again, again, in claiming to know, due to expertise on the ground, that employers just cannot afford that.

I am not going to linger on the fairly obvious empirical mistakes at play here, because so many people could do this so much better than me, and because this is well trodden territory for the social sciences. The reddito di cittadinanza was a major gain for Italian social policy; it came about fairly quickly and surprisingly after decades of crippled welfare provision and failed attempts to improve the system; and it may end up being very short lived indeed. Is there a way in which, in spite of the obvious difficulties on the ground (institutional mistrust; deeply rooted prejudices against the South; etc.), the reasons in favour of it could have been communicated better to citizens?