Mother Country Radicals

I just finished listening to Mother Country Radicals, the podcast series about the Weather Underground made by Zayd Ayers Dohrn, son of Bernadine Dohrn and Bill Ayers. It brilliantly made, and well worth listening to: the (living) protagonists are given considerable space to give their account of events, and even if you know quite a lot about the period and the events you’ll probably learn some things you didn’t know.

It must be weird making a documentary in which one’s own parents are the main characters. It’s clear that Ayers and Dohrn have been loving and good parents to their children, and that Ayers Dohrn loves them unconditionally: but that must make it even stranger given the distasteful nature of some of what they did, and the pretty awful character of some of what they say. It was very hard for me to figure out whether Ayres Dohrn was giving them enough rope, or whether he just wasn’t, himself, appalled by some of what they were saying. In the unlikely event that my parents had said some of those things I would have been tempted to leave them out. Maybe I don’t have what it takes to make a documentary; I for sure don’t have what it would take to make a documentary about my parents if I loved them and they had been terrorists.

Were Ayres and Dorn terrorists? Ayers Dorhn does put the question to his father. And his father dismisses the label with a redefinition of terrorism on which most terrorist activity is carried out by states. I haven’t bothered to get the exact quote, but it was almost exactly what he says in his own memoir “Terrorists terrorize…they kill innocent civilians, while we organized and agitated. Terrorists destroy randomly, while our actions bore, we hoped, the precise stamp of a cut diamond. Terrorists intimidate, while we aimed only to educate.”

It is true that between the Greenwich Townhouse explosion and the Brinks robbery (by which time Ayers and Dohrn were no longer underground, and in which they had no part) Weather took considerable precautions to ensure that they did not injure or kill actual people, only to damage property. This isn’t said in the documentary but we know for sure that they took considerable precautions because if you set that many bombs, avoiding casualties isn’t random.

But, of course, it is very lucky, especially if, as in their case, you are not expert handlers of explosives. And there is the inconvenient fact that the explosives involved in the Greenwich Townhouse explosion, according to the documentary (and nobody denies this),were intended to kill numerous non-commissioned officers (many presumably draftees) and their (presumably, in those days, female and non-military) dates. Most disappointingly, Ayers denies that they were terrorists only a couple of episodes after we hear a chilling recording, widely broadcast shortly after the townhouse explosion, of Dohrn declaring war on America:

Tens of thousands have learned that protest and marches don’t do it. Revolutionary violence is the only way. Now we are adapting the classic guerrilla strategy of the Viet Cong and the urban guerrilla strategy of the Tupamaros to our own situation here in the most technically advanced country in the world…

We fight in many ways. Dope is one of our weapons. The laws against marijuana mean that millions of us are outlaws long before we actually split. Guns and grass are united in the youth underground.

This sounds like self-indulgent nonsense to me. But in the wake of the townhouse explosion, demonstrating that Weather was not only playing with fire, but had no idea how to control it, it would have sounded, to many, like a threat. Whatever, it doesn’t sound like they were aiming “only to educate”.

Ayers, Dohrn, Boudin, and Oughton all came from privileged families – Ayers and Oughton from very privileged families. Early on in the podcast, and in the formation of the group, we hear a story that betrays the remarkable lack of class consciousness and class analysis that was implicated in their political trajectory. Jeff Jones (one of the characters who comes across as thoroughly decent) tells a story of them all having dinner at a restaurant and Oughton, upset by a racist incident leads them all out of the restaurant without paying the bill. Jones expresses his discomfort, but Oughton tells him that the waitress is a collaborator, so deserves to be stiffed. The story might come across differently if the protagonist had been, say, Afeni Shakur (another of the characters in the story), but it is quite distasteful coming from someone who grew up in the top 0.1% of the income distribution.

The Weather members Ayers Dohrn records regularly remind him that, at the time, the US government was, itself, engaged in a devastating war in Vietnam. And, also, that numerous branches of the US government were engaging in highly criminal activity including regular assassinations and homicides of Black Panthers and other nationalist activists. It’s easy to forget how extensive this criminal activity was. (I lived in LA in the second half of the eighties during which the LAPD was, rightly, reviled as a criminal operation, but even so was surprised when I read Mike Davis and Jon Weiner’s excellent book about LA in the 60’s, Set the Night on Fire, just how high the body count of black activists murdered by or at the behest of LAPD officers was even before the emergence of the Black Panthers). So you might think that is some sort of excuse.

But Weather must have understood the backlash they would provoke, and must have known that it would impact everyone on the left, whatever they were trying to do – not just the backlash from the organs of the state, but from the working class Americans whom other left-wingers were trying to organize, and Weather were openly threatening. One millennial friend of mine, having listened to the documentary, referred to Weather as LARPers. Several 60’s generation friends (people who are still, in their 70s and 80s active on the left) have used similar language, though with a less amused tone, having, especially those who were active in the labor movement, directly experienced that backlash.

And that’s the weakness of the podcast. For all the endless references to “the movement”, and “the revolution”, this is the story of a handful of adventurers. There’s no sense of how they related to — or were seen by — their peers, the vast majority of whom eschewed violence, but were just as committed to, and, frankly had better judgment about how to achieve, social change. I wanted to hear from them as well, or have some acknowledgement that they really didn’t matter.

There’s a legend in these parts of an SDS meeting on the Madison campus at which a visiting Weatherman is attempting to recruit to the cause, and the gathered SDSers turn their backs to him, one of them with a large sign affixed saying “You don’t need to be a proctologist to know who the assholes are”. Listening to Mother Country Radicals made that joke feel a little less funny to me, but it didn’t make me feel any less sympathy with whoever cracked it.

Very curious what other people who have listened made of the documentary. And, if you haven’t listened to it, its well worth the time.