Who thinks who is a threat to democracy? (Part 1)

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing us he wasn’t Twitter. No, I’m kidding, I love Twitter. But I have abandoned blogging and that’s so so sad. So, once again, I’m going to try to do better

I would like to ask: who thinks who is a threat to democracy?

New Quinnipiac poll finds 69% of D’s and 69% of R’s say they think American democracy is in danger of collapse – presumably not for the same reasons.

Biden’s speech called out Trump and Trumpism – MAGA – as threats to democracy and the rule of law. But obviously Trump and his MAGA base don’t see themselves that way. If they’re semi-fascists, they are suffering from severe false-consciousness. They think they are patriots fighting Dem fascists. Or at least they say they think that. Douthat argues today that D’s don’t really believe the hype themselves.

“You may believe that American democracy is threatened as at no point since the Civil War, dear reader, but they do not. They are running a political operation in which the threat to democracy is leverage, used to keep swing voters onside without having to make difficult concessions to the center or the right.”

The evidence: failure to engage in outreach to build the anti-Trump coalition! Some Dems, including the DCCC, gave to MAGA candidates in primaries on the theory they will be weak in the general. Is this the behavior of people who think democracy is on the line?

I dunno. Might be.

Suppose you think there’s a 60% chance that Trump is going to run and lose and tank the R party and a 20% chance he’s going to run and win and tank the republic and a 20% chance that he’s going to run and lose and tank the republic by precipitating a constitutional crisis.

How should D’s prepare for that? It’s not totally clear that they shouldn’t try to jam the R’s up by goading them into going more MAGA, thereby increasing the chance Trump will lose clean – but increasing the damage to the republic should Trump win, or lose ugly. Predictions are hard, man.

For my part – yeah. That’s kinda how I see it. Trump is an existential threat to democracy, but an opportunity for D’s to make pick-ups in the suburbs. That makes me sound cynical, but it’s not like I can choose for the R’s NOT to go with Trump.

It comes down to this: is there a better way for D’s to mitigate the risk that Trump and MAGA destroy the country than just … trying to win?

Douthat seems to be saying: now, more than ever, triangulate, to be extra sure you win. But triangulating – running to the middle – is not invariably the way to be sure you win. You can de-motivate your own base and run into other coalition trouble trying that way. Because you give up stuff.

To which Douthat replies: but if Trump is such a threat, the base should stay motivated no matter what! it’s do or die!

Look, man, that cuts both ways: if Trump is such a threat, ‘independents’ and conservatives should come over to the Dem side no matter what! It’s do or die! Plus some of these proposed rhetorical strategies for appealing to fence-sitters are stinkers, insofar as they ask the Dems to argue that Trump is NOT such an exceptional threat, if only because that’s the polite thing to say.

“It’s easy to imagine a Biden speech that offered such concessions without giving an inch in its critique of Donald Trump. The president could have acknowledged, for instance, that his own party has played some role in undermining faith in American elections, that the Republicans challenging the 2020 result were making a more dangerous use of tactics deployed by Democrats in 2004 and 2016.”

‘Bad people on both sides!’ How is hinting Dems are almost as bad, in their way, supposed to convince people they definitely need to vote Dem? This is anti-persuasion to those on the fence and demoralizing to the base, whom it (wrongly!) insults as being almost as bad as Trump!

So, again: are there things – tough things! – the D’s should be doing, to ward off the worst risks, besides just … trying to win? (Which makes it look like we are treating it like any other normal election, yes.) Reform the Electoral Count Act! That’s for sure. Besides that?

So I think Douthat is wrong.

I call this post Part 1 because I’d like to force myself to keep up this blogging thing. Good for the soul. And I want to turn to the R’s next. As I said, I don’t think that MAGA-heads think they are fascists. So, if they are, they are sort of suffering from false-consciousness. So that’s it, I think. But that’s complicated.

What do I really think different types of Trump supporters (and anti-anti-Trumpers) really think about Trump? That’s tough. I usually just insult them. Do I think they really think Joe Biden is a fascist, bent on destroying the republic? Really? Or are they just saying that? Let’s talk about it tomorrow.