I know people who have been called for jury duty several times, but its something I’ve never wanted to do, and by the time I finally got the summons I thought maybe I’d avoided it. But the summons came a year or so before the pandemic and, after a couple of delays, I duly went to the courthouse early one morning to wait with the other couple of hundred or so people who’d gotten the same demand.

I was finally called as part of a group of 18. We were duly put in that place in the courtroom where the jury sit, and the process of selection began. The prosecuting attorney looked far too young to do his job, and the defendant looked confident with his attorney. I guess both sides can dismiss a certain number of people without explanation, so they generally ask questions designed to exclude people who will be bad jurors for one side or the other. We were told that the case involved violence so the first (and, as it turned out, only) question we were asked (after disclosing our occupations) was whether we had ever been a victim of violence. The prosecutor went through us one by one. The first thing I learned was that, unless they were lying, a lot of people have been victims of violence, and in particular domestic violence (men, as well as women). It was unsettling to be honest.

I was the only person there other than the attorney and judge who was dressed non-causally (button down shirt, jacket, tie, basically what I’ve been wearing since I was 12) and I seem as mild mannered in person as I do online, so people seemed surprised when they got to me and I, of course, had to say yes, I, too, have been a victim of violence. They asked the circumstances at which point I figured I was in luck, and would surely be rejected. Two different instances of police brutality, one of them moderate (knocked to the ground, put in a van, punched and kicked till we got to the cells, after which I was left alone) the other more serious (beaten many times with a night stick so that although no bones were broken, most of my torso was bruised, which is odd, because I can only actually remember being hit repeatedly on the arm by an officer who was clearly aiming to break it).

The prosecuting attorney made me go through pretty much the whole story of the more recent (and brutal) of the attacks [1], throughout which story the defendant just stared at me in disbelief. The prosecutor then said “The prosecution’s case will rest heavily on police testimony. Do you think that you can judge a police officer’s testimony without prejudice” to which I replied, without thinking “Yes of course, it was a long time ago and there are bad professors too you know” which was a stupid thing to say.

And. I was not struck from the jury. So. I turned up the next day, and sat for 2 hours in the ante-room with the other jurors waiting for the trial to start, trying to avoid conversation so I could get some work done. Eventually we got the message that we wouldn’t be needed, because a key witness (the victim, I assume) had not showed. But before we left the judge came in and treated us to a remarkably long, but not uninteresting, discourse on the history, procedure, and value of jury trials (personally my own conviction was just one judge, no jury – if I’d gone to a jury trial, which I had the right to do, the stakes would have been higher). And at the end of his soliloquy the judge turns to me, in front of everyone, and says “You, sir, should have been struck from the jury”. I asked him why. His response: “I expressed my disbelief to the prosecutor that he’d allowed you through and asked why he didn’t strike you. He told me ‘I couldn’t because it would have been obvious that I was striking him because of the police beating’. And I said back to him ‘No, you didn’t need to dismiss him because of that. He’s a philosopher, and you never want them on juries. They can always see reasons to doubt.’”

The rest of the jury laughed. But I didn’t. I had just noticed that not only was he wearing a blue shirt the exact colour of the one I was wearing but he was also wearing exactly the same tie as I was, one with multiple images of Winnie the Pooh on it, sticking his head in a pot of honey and surrounded by bees.

[1] Just to say, more recent is nevertheless 1990, quite a while ago.