Conceptions of Equity in Education

Every semester when I teach about education and justice, and even in most semesters when I don’t, some student sends me some version of this cartoon:
I’m usually good humoured about it, but the cartoon drives me a bit nuts. Both pictures depict equality — one depicts equality of a resource (milk crates), the other depicts the equality of an outcome and, frankly from my point of view, not a particularly wonderful outcome — its not as though they’re watching a cricket match or something enjoyable like that. [1]
So: does ‘equity’ mean ‘equality of outcome’? Not according to the people who use the term in relation to education. In fact… well, people use the term to mean a wide variety of different things, sometimes even offering contradictory definitions in the same document. The multiple ambiguity of the term has bothered me for a long time. Meira Levinson, Tatiana Geron and I have written a shortish paper analyzing how the phrase gets used in educational contexts, using the cartoon as a kind of touchstone. We don’t usually promote our journal articles here on CT, but I’m making an exception in this case because the paper is open access, and was written for a very wide audience. It was also, as you can probably tell if you read it, enormous fun to write. Ideally it would be required reading for everyone who looks at the cartoon! The html version is here and the pdf/epub version here. Both are free. Enjoy!
[1] The cartoon actually has a fascinating history, described here.
Sashas 09.21.22 at 3:44 pm
That was a very enjoyable read. Thank you for sharing.
However.
While your argument and conclusion are philosophically sound (you’d know better than I, obviously, but I can still agree), I think you’ve completely missed the most important point.
“What is educational equity?” may not have a simple answer, but that’s almost never the actual question. The actual question is “Are we doing [equity] right?” The comic’s answer is, if you stop at equal distribution, simply “no”.
Keith 09.21.22 at 3:53 pm
Don’t the boxes represent leverage rather than equity?
LFC 09.21.22 at 4:58 pm
This comment is slightly off-topic, since it doesn’t address the article’s conceptual analysis, but it may be worth noting that, in the U.S. context, the effects of two Sup Ct decisions from the 1970s, still on the books as governing precedent, have greatly reinforced educational inequities (however precisely defined) in recent decades.
1) San Antonio v. Rodriguez, upholding property taxation as a, or the, main funding basis for public education.
2) Milliken v. Bradley, prohibiting all or almost all non-voluntary (i.e. court-ordered) cross-district urban-suburban busing for desegregation where there is no de jure segregation (i.e., where segregation is the result of economics, demographics, and discrimination in housing and lending etc., rather than the result of statutorily-mandated dual school systems of the sort that Brown v Bd. outlawed).
Harry 09.21.22 at 5:39 pm
The actual question is “Are we doing [equity] right?” The comic’s answer is, if you stop at equal distribution, simply “no”
Yes, and other iterations of the cartoon (which I didn’t know about till we researched this) get more sophisticated.
However… as some of the stuff we quote suggests there are lots of practical and quite bad attempts to be more precise than that, and those attempts often reveal and/or sow confusion. Nearly daily I read something new which uses the term ‘equity’ where the person writing clearly thinks it means something more than what you’ve just said, but couldn’t say what, and, worse, thinks that everyone they’re talking to has the same conception as they do.
John Quiggin 09.21.22 at 7:09 pm
I haven’t thought about this specifically in terms of education policy, but I’ve long argued that equality of opportunity isn’t sustainable in the absence of substantial equality of outcomes
https://johnquiggin.com/2003/12/17/outcomes-and-opportunity/
John Quiggin 09.21.22 at 7:11 pm
Looking more specifically at the cartoon, it seems as if this might be better addressed using ideas about capability. Ingrid might have something to say about this.
reason 09.21.22 at 7:54 pm
My favourite article on this topic: https://stumblingandmumbling.typepad.com/stumbling_and_mumbling/2006/10/against_equalit.html
Chris Corrigan 09.21.22 at 8:08 pm
I have seen lots of versions of this cartoon too, but I have not seen any versions that represents either equality or equity in a changing and dynamic context. For example, what happens when a ball is hit over the fence and the kids all run to see who can get it first (which, for you cricket fans, is actually a thing that happens in baseball where, in the professional game at any rate, you get to keep the ball). Suddenly the context has changed and none of the criteria with which we evaluate the situation are relevant any more. Should the kids all have an equal chance at snagging the ball? Should everyone get a ball when one is hit over the fence? What happens when the context changes? Does the outcome on the right give us any information whatsoever about how equity will play out the moment the situation is altered? I like how you address this ontological issue in the paper. Going to give it more thought so i can find ways to teach this myself.
Peter Dorman 09.21.22 at 8:40 pm
The article is wonderful; I agree with pretty much all of it. The problem as I see it is that a different language game is being played in DEI trainings and other initiatives. Equity is a deliberately vague term that is counterposed to equality in order to gain rhetorical support for measures that might be opposed on more traditional distributive or value grounds.
“Equality” is a stand-in for liberalism. We’ll give everyone a box and call it a day. Equity is the label for a claim that conventional concerns, like equal resource distribution or attention to other educational outcomes, have to be put aside in favor of programs that “center” compensatory goals. That they are ill-defined and not even necessarily opposed (the article makes that clear) is sort of beside the point.
I recently attended a mandatory DEI training (the only such noninstructional mandate of my institution) where the equity/equality distinction was used in this way. No effort was made to be precise about it, acknowledge differing interpretations or otherwise explore this space; it was entirely symbolic.
This is why, as wise as it is, the essay will have no effect on the ground. Anyone who voiced such thoughts in our training would have been completely out of place. It’s painful even to imagine it.
(And that wasn’t the worst of it, not even close. For me, the low moment came when the trainer flashed the sentence “Perception is reality” on the screen, asked “Do we all agree?”, waited a nanosecond, and then said “Great, so let’s move on.”)
engels 09.21.22 at 10:22 pm
US PMC leftism: take a word everyone understands and put the stupidest possible interpretation on it so you can force them to use your new jargon instead (and maybe even charge them to educate them about it).
Slanted Answer 09.22.22 at 1:49 am
The place I’ve seen this cartoon used most is in diversity trainings. If I understand the point in these trainings, the distinction between the two is that “equality” means treating people the same regardless of relevant differences between them, whereas “equity” means taking those differences into account and treating people fairly.
The point is usually driven home with criticism of the claim some people make “not to see color” in regards to race, which, the trainers argue, counts as equality, not equity.
Whether “equity” in the sense given in these diversity trainings counts as equality of outcome, I don’t know.
Gareth Wilson 09.22.22 at 1:58 am
You’re means-testing the box benefit, with strict criteria for eligibility? Sounds rather neo-liberal to me.
J-D 09.22.22 at 5:46 am
To me, the fact that people disagree about what’s equitable seems neither more nor less surprising, neither more nor less philosophically problematic, and neither more nor less evidence of bad faith, than the fact that people disagree about what’s beautiful or about what’s disgusting.