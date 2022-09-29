When I am teaching students about inequality in education, I often do this exercise, which concerns inequalities in higher education (obviously, its only really about inequality between the very top echelon and the rest). I call it “The Endowment Exercise”. Please use/modify it if you think it would be helpful in your classes.[1]
The students take out their phones or computers, and work in pairs. Each pair is assigned to one college or university and is asked to calculate the annual yield on endowment for that college or university per undergraduate student. Here is how to do this:
Lookup the size of the endowment (this information is usually on the wikipedia page)
Lookup the number of undergraduate students (also usually on the wikipedia page)
Divide the first number by the second number.
Divide the result by 25. This is because the prevailing wisdom is that, on average, you can spend 4-5% of an endowment/year consistent with the endowment maintaining its value over time. The final figure represents the amount of money per undergraduate student that the university is able to spend in addition to whatever revenues it gets from tuition and state appropriations and other sources.
Then the students report their results. Its very important in the reporting stage to pick less wealthy institutions for early reporting. This makes the students assigned to more wealthy institutions anxious that they have done the math wrong (they haven’t).
Here’s a list of institutions. Yours should include your own institution, some local regional comprehensive universities, some public institutions your students have heard of, and some of the wealthy institutions on the list.
University of Illinois-Chicago
UW-Madison
UW-Milwaukee
UW-Parkside
The Ohio State University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
UCLA
UW-Stevens Point
Harvard University
Princeton University
Grinnell College
Amherst College
Stanford University
USC
Just to give a sense of the orders of magnitude here are 4 results:
UW-Madison: $4,800
UW Parkside: $61
Grinnell College: $67,000
Harvard: $509,000
Stanford: $239,000
Of course: not all of this endowment yield is spent on the undergraduates. There’s probably no way of calculating how much is, at least on the basis of publicly available information. But the amounts reveal very considerable disparities in the resources available, in principle, for spending on undergraduate programs (Note, the better endowed institutions do not charge lower tuition than, for example, UW-Parkside).
[1] My dad suggested that it might be a good idea to do this for the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford, and some of their constituent colleges. Somebody presumably has the time and expertise for that.
{ 7 comments… read them below or add one }
Trader Joe 09.29.22 at 2:30 pm
While I think the purpose of your exercise is entirely valid – the reasons endowments become massive has as much to do with outflow as inflow.
Schools that can’t or don’t charge high tuitions or don’t have other access to funding are far more likely to spend 4.5% of their endowment (sometimes more) supporting the funding of their organization. Harvard & Stanford et al are spending nothing like 4.5% since they have ample funding outside the endowment so the unspent part compounds.
Beyond that (and this is first hand knowledge) the more “excess” endowment a school has (i.e. funds well above what they expect to disperse) the more able they are to invest their endowment for larger risk adjusted returns. That is, an endowment that needs liquidity for funding the school will invest in bonds and hold more cash – one that has more excess can invest in stocks, real-estate, private equity etc. providing the opportunity for even greater returns (a key part of the Harvard story).
Your point is well made – but the adage “it takes money to make money” is also a piece of the puzzle.
KZ 09.29.22 at 3:16 pm
I think it would be really interesting to know if the wealthy institutions can break even with tuition: do the revenue from tuition cover all the non investment expenses (new buildings doesn’t count)? If so, they are not really spending any of the endowment.
Jonathan Monroe 09.29.22 at 3:47 pm
For Cambridge, the numbers are on Wikipedia. The combined “endowment” (i.e. income-generating investments as opposed to other assets like buildings) is 7.1 billion GBP for the University and the Colleges, and there are 12,354 undergraduates, giving a total return at 4% of £23,000 per undergraduate. The richest College by far is Trinity, with an endowment of £1.3 billion, returning £70,000 per undergraduate (although some of this is redistributed – the University levies a tax on the College’s endowment income). In either case, Oxbridge is a lot poorer than Ivy+ universities.
It is worth noting that, at least in the UK, the largest use of endowment income is scholarships for overseas postgrads, so undergraduates only may be the wrong denominator.
Slanted Answer 09.29.22 at 5:05 pm
Thanks for this fascinating (albeit depressing) exercise.
I’m totally out of my depth on this issue, but does type of institution affect whether endowment spending translates to more money spent on undergrad programs?
For instance, the (selective, but not prestigious) SLAC I attended for undergrad has higher per student endowment spending than the public universities I attended for grad school (in the case of one of them, somewhat significantly more—although they all look to be spending peanuts compared to the Ivy League schools listed above).
Nonetheless, I don’t think you’d know that if you visited these schools. The amenities at the public schools were much better (more meal options, better facilities, movie theaters, union events, etc.). The SLAC had many fewer amenities and has even made it onto lists of schools in danger of folding (which isn’t true for the public schools).
kent 09.29.22 at 5:18 pm
Thanks for this post. It sparked a discussion in my house (here in Madison, WI) that was useful to all of us.
LFC 09.29.22 at 7:34 pm
Harvard says it “targets an annual payout rate” of 5.0 to 5.5 percent of the endowment’s market value, though the actual rate fluctuates somewhat. Also says about 80 percent of the funds in the endowment are restricted to specific schools, programs, scholarships, specific endowed chairs etc. So it’s clearly not spending anything near 5 percent directly on the undergraduates, esp since it has all the other grad and professional schools, etc. (Link to follow later.) OTOH part of what it is spending on is undergraduate financial aid, which is also financed by alumni and other contributions. Given the size of the endowment, it’s not clear why they couldn’t draw it down by a few billion in value and still be v. comfortable, but neither they nor, presumably, other wealthy universities want to do that.
Harry 09.29.22 at 7:50 pm
Gifts tend to come with strings attached, so it is not the case that an institution is (legally) free to do whatever it wants with the income it receives from the yield. But large yields, even if their purposes are very constrained, allow universities more freedom to do what they want with other revenues. I use # of undergraduates as the denominator because I. personally, see undergraduate education as the part of the educational mission that is most likely to contribute to the public good if done well (and the only part that plausibly could contribute much to social mobility, though that is a different matter).
Thanks about Cambridge. Does land count as asset or endowment? Either way, it strikes me that Cambridge and Ozford would contribute a lot to the public good, at least for the next century or so, by getting completely out of undergraduate education, but that’s not really on the table!