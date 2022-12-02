Cold Calling. Or Warm Calling.

I started cold calling after a student (a CT reader and commenter, who remembers this because I remind her of it [1]), many years ago, having sat silently throughout my senior-level class in political philosophy, explained why she wanted to attend Law School. “I’ve heard that in Law School they cold-call, so that all the students have done the reading, and everyone is engaged. I want to be in classes like that.” She reminded me of the old TV show, The Paper Chase, in which John Houseman, one of those American actors with an inexplicable English accent, would seemingly bully his Law students by constantly trying to catch them out.

Going to Law School solely in order to get cold called seemed a bit eccentric. But I got the point. She’d missed out on a lot of learning – the learning you do when you articulate your thoughts out-loud, sometimes discovering that they aren’t thoughts at all, and other times discovering that they are more interesting and/or more complex than you had realized. My job was to make sure she did that learning – the learning that other, louder, more aggressive students already did – and I had let her down.

At first it was difficult. It is socially awkward to ask a stranger what their thoughts are, especially when both you and they are completely unused to it. What makes it worse is that students enter the classroom expecting the standard norms of the campus to apply – that they can take a back seat and listen (or, more accurately, look as if they are listening), talking only when they feel like it. I wasn’t skilled at cold-calling at all, and for the first couple of years I would often lose my nerve after a few classes, and retreat to my usual, deficient, practices.

I discovered it was easier for me to call on students if I knew all their names. And it was easier to learn all their names quickly if I called on them to talk (who would have thought that it is easier to get to know people by talking with them than by talking at them?). And it got even easier when I realized that the average quality of the talking is higher if the people who always volunteer talk less, because shyer and more reserved students often have valuable things to say. And I discovered that cold calling elicits more diverse perspectives because the willingness to volunteer to talk is not equally spread across all demographics.

But how to avoid seeming like John Houseman? I want to draw them in, not catch them out. After I had started cold-calling routinely a student observer admonished me: “I know that you don’t mind if a student has nothing to say. But they don’t know that. You have to tell them that, and show them that you mean it”.

Today cold calling is an essential strategy in my smaller classes. I use it to ensure that nearly everybody speaks in every class session, and few students go more than two classes without speaking.

Some students would talk all the time if you let them, and professors sometimes feel that seeking out other voices deprives the eager of some valuable opportunity. Maybe it does. But it replaces it with something else that is also valuable: the opportunity to listen, and think, about what someone else has thought. A student afflicted with over-enthusiasm about his own talk once told me that he resented my classes at first because I would constantly overlook him, but that after a few sessions “I realized that I was thinking about what other people were saying rather than what I was going to say, and it was interesting”.

Maybe cold-calling is a misnomer. A new instructor who observed one of my classes recently baulked when a student observer told her I always cold call. “It’s not cold at all”, she said, “it’s more like warm calling”. Let’s go with that: I’ll propose a few rules of thumb for warm-calling:

i) First, what makes it warm calling rather than cold-calling is making it clear that you know sometimes people space out, and sometimes they have nothing to say. So it is ok to pass. Tell them that explicitly. But then, make sure they really believe you, by reinforcing it whenever someone does pass.

ii) Second, what makes it warm calling rather than cold-calling is making it clear that you know sometimes people space out, and sometimes they have nothing to say. So it is ok to pass. Tell them that explicitly. But then, make sure they really believe you, by reinforcing it whenever someone does pass. (I made that point twice to reinforce it, in case you spaced out).

iii) Ask good questions so that students don’t think you are searching for a specific answer and get paralysed searching for it.

iv) Forewarn the students that you will engage in the practice.

v) Use the students’ names (have them introduce themselves at the start of every class, and get them to use name tents)

vi) Before you call on anyone you should often, though not always, give students time to get their thoughts in order, with think-pair-share or by asking them to spend a minute writing their thoughts on paper.

vii) If you don’t give them time before you call on them, give them time after you call on them. Smart people can’t always answer good questions immediately, and part of the point of the practice is to elicit the voices of those who don’t answer immediately.

viii) Many students are habituated to the idea that they need to get everything right: talking risks getting things wrong. Make it clear—not just by saying it, but by the way you interact with the students – that you expect them to make mistakes because that’s an essential part of learning.

Warm calling is a self-effacing practice. If you do it quite a bit in the first few weeks, you’ll pretty quickly stop doing it. The students, including the shy ones, will start to talk of their own accord.

And let them talk. Structure it, make it purposeful, but make it happen. As one student observed: In my classes where the professor does all the talking I think my classmates are all stupid. In classes where they do the talking, I think my classmates are really smart. And they’re the same students!”

I’m comfortable with cold calling now. Students aren’t, to start with. A student called Rachel, whom I subsequently got to know well, told me at her graduation that after the first class session (on her first day of college) in which I told the students I’d feel free to cold-call, she called her mum and said “I hate Brighouse. He says he’s going to cold call us, and I’m going to hate that”. Three years later another Rachel called her mother on the first day of college to say she hated me because I had told her I would cold call. She graduated early and kindly described the classes she took from me as ‘transformative’. Several other students have thanked me using exactly the same word recently. The phrase is overused, and in this case flattering, but I do know what they mean. The second Rachel was as shy and reserved as the first during her first semester. But she approached me in her junior year for advice on how to get a department on the campus to add a new American Sign Language class; she enthusiastically approached her classmates to organize them. She told me that being forced to talk in class had made her learn more, including that she had agency in the world. I’ve met the mothers of both Rachels [2], and each thanked me for the care and support I gave to their daughter.

[1] I wrote the letter. She didn’t go to Law School, and became a Philosophy professor instead. Does she cold call? Ask her if you can figure out who she is.

[2] One of them brought her mother to my office at 5 pm on the day after the 2016 General Election, having texted me at short notice. Neither was in a good mood, and possibly just needed cheering up, which Rachel knows I’m good at. I met the mother of the other Rachel at graduation, which was a much happier occasion.