My year in fiction

Reading novels is my life-blood; I can’t go more than a few hours between books. That said, this year was a slightly odd one in my reading career. First, the year leading up to August represented the home strait of a self-enforced 12 months of not buying books. So lots of reliance on the not-especially-good local library, and some re-reading. Second, this was a ridiculously busy year for me, and so my yearly total of 46 novels is slightly below par. With that said, here were my top 10:

Katie Kitamura, Intimacies

Natasha Brown, Assembly

Julia May Jonas, Vladimir

Hanya Yanagihara, To Paradise

Mary Lawson, A Town Called Solace

Jordy Rosenberg, Confessions of the Fox

Tessa Hadley, Late in the Day

Julie Otsuka, When The Emperor Was Divine

Ottessa Moshfegh, My Year of Rest and Relaxation

Elizabeth Strout, Oh, William!



I’ve concentrated on contemporary fiction for the purposes of this list. I did read other stuff. But there were some excellent novels on this list. Some of them were frustrating at times (Yanagihara, Moshfegh). Some of them didn’t quite deliver on their promise (Vladimir, I’m looking at you! Nevertheless, +1 for being a campus novel). Several of them featured academics. Some were all too short (I could have done with a whole lot more of Assembly). Several contained footnotes, most didn’t. For whatever reason, nine of the books’ authors are female, and one is trans. I don’t have a theory for why that is, but it isn’t unusual for my year-end favourites to be dominated by female authors.

So, what else did I miss? What were your highlights?