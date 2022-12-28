My year in fiction

Reading novels is my life-blood; I can’t go more than a few hours between books. That said, this year was a slightly odd one in my reading career. First, the year leading up to August represented the home strait of a self-enforced 12 months of not buying books. So lots of reliance on the not-especially-good local library, and some re-reading. Second, this was a ridiculously busy year for me, and so my yearly total of 46 novels is slightly below par. With that said, here were my top 10:
Katie Kitamura, Intimacies
Natasha Brown, Assembly
Julia May Jonas, Vladimir
Hanya Yanagihara, To Paradise
Mary Lawson, A Town Called Solace
Jordy Rosenberg, Confessions of the Fox
Tessa Hadley, Late in the Day
Julie Otsuka, When The Emperor Was Divine
Ottessa Moshfegh, My Year of Rest and Relaxation
Elizabeth Strout, Oh, William!
I’ve concentrated on contemporary fiction for the purposes of this list. I did read other stuff. But there were some excellent novels on this list. Some of them were frustrating at times (Yanagihara, Moshfegh). Some of them didn’t quite deliver on their promise (Vladimir, I’m looking at you! Nevertheless, +1 for being a campus novel). Several of them featured academics. Some were all too short (I could have done with a whole lot more of Assembly). Several contained footnotes, most didn’t. For whatever reason, nine of the books’ authors are female, and one is trans. I don’t have a theory for why that is, but it isn’t unusual for my year-end favourites to be dominated by female authors.
So, what else did I miss? What were your highlights?
Chris Bertram 12.28.22 at 11:36 am
I read a round total of 50 books, but if I cut out historical stuff and nonfiction (Balzac, Hugo, Thackeray, Brontes, anything pre-1945 etc) and allow in autofiction/memoir of various sorts, I’m left with
Andrew Key, Ross Hall
Alejandro Manzano, Chilean Poet
Jean Rhys, Wide Sargasso Sea
Annie Ernaux, Passion simple
Patricia Lockwood, Priestdaddy
Ousmane Sembène, Les bouts de bois de Dieu
Richard Powers, Bewildered
Olga Tokarczuk, The Books of Jacob
Emily St John Mandel, Station Eleven
Emily St John Mandel, The Glass Hotel
Emily St John Mandel, Sea of Tranquillity
Mohsin Hamid, The Last White Man
Salman Rushdie, Midnight’s Children
Gunther Grass, The Tin Drum
Ali Smith, Companion Piece
Raymond Queneau, Zazie dans le métro
Amélie Nothomb, Stupeur et tremblements
Virginie Despentes, Apocalypse bébé
George Saunders, 10th of December
George Saunders, Liberation Day
Claire-Louise Bennett, Checkout 19
Claire-Louise Bennett, Pond
Virginie Despentes, Vernon Subutex 1.
The Ousmane Sembène was fantastic, and I also derived a lot of enjoyment from both of the Despentes (who I believe is translated, so monoglots, catch up!). Loved all three of the Emily St John Mandel books and Bennett’s Checkout 19 more than Pond. Saunders was great but sometimes formulaic. Tokarczuk was very hard work, but rewarding. The book I’d recommend to everyone is the Lockwood, which is a memoir, though her novel, which I read in 2021, is also very very good.
Chris Armstrong 12.28.22 at 11:44 am
I loved Station Eleven but haven’t read either of the others (although I have read The Singer’s Gun), so I might try those. I enjoyed Vernon Subutex 1, but not quite enough to track down the other volumes – will you? (I guess you’re reading her in French)
Chris Bertram 12.28.22 at 12:07 pm
Yes, read Despentes in French. She’s quite a good guide to where the French language is at these days: when I don’t know a word, I’m unlikely to find it in a printed dictionary! I’m finding her work chimes well with the Mark Fisher/Simon Reynolds end-of-the-history-of-culture thesis, but also also loving the way she seems to manage to be pitilessly clear-eyed about her characters’ flaws and motivations whilst also reserving some compassion for them. Pamela Kant is a great name for a porn star.
Ingrid Robeyns 12.28.22 at 12:16 pm
Slightly off topic, but if you read or write in another language, and you need a dictionairy, I recommend Deep-L, which can translate between a large number of languages, e.g. French to English:
https://www.deepl.com/nl/translator#fr/en/ami
Lynne 12.28.22 at 1:57 pm
Mary Lawson and Elizabeth Strout are among my favourite authors. If you haven’t read Lawson’s other three novels, I recommend them. As for Strout, Olive Kittredge and Olive, Again might be my favourites.
Two books I loved I actually read last year: Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro, and Piranesi by Susanna Clarke. The latter I read as an audiobook and I liked it so much that as soon as I finished, I started it again. I’ve never done that before.
This year I’ve been enjoying P.D. James’ Adam Dalgliesh novels as audiobooks. And I almost forgot—Robert Galbraith’s The Ink-Black Heart! Loved that book. It was very long, but, sadly, not long enough. I was sorry when it ended.