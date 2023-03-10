Here, as promised, is a podcast we made at the Center for Ethics and Education based on interviews we did with Sandy Baum and Michael McPherson, authors of the excellent book Can College Level The Playing Field, which is an indispensable read if you want to understand the relationship between inequality and higher education, and inequality within higher education, in the US. (For CT discussion of a very poor quality review of the book, see here). Also I unabashedly recommend the whole podcast series!
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
superdestroyer 03.10.23 at 3:29 pm
The podcast never discussed risk, pathways to success, or parental support. If one looks at the book “Parenting to a Degree” Laura Hamilton points out that students from blue collar families would benefit much more from reality based academic/career counseling while most universities actually fail at providing counseling. The podcast never mentions it. It is more than just attending college. It is picking a major that leads to employment and career success that is achievable by the student. Yet, the podcast individuals seem to believe that a student from a blue collar family can attend the state flagship university and pursue the student’s passion with incurring no downside risk.
Harry 03.10.23 at 3:58 pm
Hamilton thinks that some students from blue collar families would do better at regional comprehensives. But she doesn’t actually test that out: and the truth is that counseling is just much less well-resourced at comprehensives than at flagships. I find the judgments that she and Armstrong make about particular students in Paying for the Party (same students as those whose parents are studied in PtaD) pretty compelling. But, on average, I think Sandy and Mike are right (and I don’t think Hamilton, or Armstrong, disagree — they don’t dispute the undermatching literature, they just say, rightly, that not everyone should go to most selective university that will take them).