The meta-view from meta-nowhere

Pseudo-objectivity about pseudo-objectivity
Jay Rosen coined the phrase “the view from nowhere” to describe the default stance of political journalism in the US and elsewhere, often defended as “objectivity”. This is closely linked to the concept of the Overton window, which I wrote about recently in relation to the AUKUS nuclear subs deal
In essence, the “view from nowhere” amounts to treating all positions within the Overton window as equally valid, and providing neutral reportage about them. This may consist of repeating the arguments of their proponents, along the lines “the earth is spherical as can be seen from space” vs “who are you going to believe: a bunch of NASA scientists, or your own common sense, which tells you that it’s flat”. The second mode is “horse-race” commentary on the relative chances of the Flat-earth and Round-earth parties in political contests”. Views from outside the Overton window, such as “oblate spheroid” are simply ignored.
Now we have, in the Washington Post, an objective article about objectivity, by former editor Martin Baron. Baron spends a bit over 3000 words canvassing a wide range of views about objectivity. In the end, he decides it’s a good thing, but never brings himself to actually say what it is supposed to be.
Baron walks up to the edge of the question when he says
“many journalists have concluded that our profession has failed miserably to fulfill its responsibilities at a perilous moment in history. Their evidence is that Donald Trump got elected in the first place, despite his lies, nativism, brutishness and racist and misogynistic language;”
but never confronts the crucial fact that neither the Washington Post nor any other major newspaper ever ran a news story saying “Trump lies” or “Trump is a racist and misogynist” (even now he can’t quite bring himself to actually say the second, just that Trump used “racist and misogynistic language”).
So, was the refusal to state the truth about Trump in plain words a failure of journalistic objectivity or a perfect example of it?
At the end of this long, long article, we are none the wiser. But, at least every viewpoint within the Overton window {1} has been given an airing.
fn1. though not, for example, the view that this is what you would expect from capitalist media companies
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Chetan Murthy 03.28.23 at 5:53 am
I like and respect Mr. Baron and his work. His leadership of the Spotlight team at the Boston Globe was exemplary (from what I’ve read, his protrayal in the movie was pretty true-to-life). I found WaPo’s news pages reliably better than FTFNYT for political coverage during TFG’s Reign of Error. BUT. BUT. BUT. There is no way that Mr. Baron would have published the sort of “bothsides” “view from nowhere” about the crimes of the priests of the Catholic Church, the crimes of the hierarchy of the Church, as they covered-up for those priests’ invidious crimes against children: they understood there was right and wrong, and that objectivity required calling-out the crimes.
And so, just so, John, you’re 100% right. He should have the courage to call a spade a spade. If you can do it to hold a powerful hierarchy like the Catholic Church accountable, you should be able to do it to hold TFG and his party accountable.
He’s wrong.
Chris Bertram 03.28.23 at 6:56 am
If anyone coined the phrase it was Thomas Nagel in his 1986 book with that title.