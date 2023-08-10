Yucking Yums

At the grocery store the other day, when my five-year-old made an impassioned plea for a certain kind of cereal, I said, “nah, that one’s too sweet for breakfast.” He responded with a stern reprimand: “Mom, you shouldn’t yuck my yum!”

I was pretty sure that admonishment didn’t apply here, but I heroically let it go.

Later, while we waited to pay for our groceries, he started chatting to the guy in line behind us. I have mixed feelings about his tendency to strike up conversations with random adults. On the one hand, as his parent, I’m usually at least a tiny bit interested in what’s on his mind. And his conversational bids are occasionally funny. (They sometimes remind me of my late Aunt Linda’s opening conversational moves. Aunt Linda, who had Down Syndrome, loved to talk with strangers in public places, and often broke the ice with a sartorial compliment. Recently, my kid asked a woman on the bus, “where’d you get that beautiful, crispy hat?” and though he never knew Aunt Linda, a master impersonator couldn’t have hit those notes more perfectly.) Most of all, I love the childishness of it. He isn’t the slightest bit worried that he’s wasting someone’s time or annoying them or accidentally saying something offensive. I want him to enjoy his non-self-consciousness for as long as it lasts. (Assuming it doesn’t last too long.)

On the other hand, I am far more inhibited, and his conversations with strangers unavoidably draw me in as a participant. I also can’t decide whether it’s okay for a kid to feel so entitled to grownup attention.

In the grocery checkout line, I would end up wishing he’d been having one of his rare meek days. After his characteristic opening compliment, he steered the conversation to the content of his new friend’s shopping cart. He was particularly taken with a cling-wrapped tray of ground beef. He asked what it was, and the stranger gamely answered, even volunteering his plans to make burgers for the grill. My kid responded matter-of-factly, not meaning to offend, “Oh gross. My family doesn’t eat animals.”

I have no idea where he picked up that way of talking. He knows the word “meat,” and that’s how we talk to him about food choices: We don’t do that thing of referring to people’s meals as “animals” for the sake of making a point. Most of the people he shares meals with besides his immediate family regularly eat meat, often in his presence, and this is sometimes remarked on but never with any real significance. On the few occasions he has asked us about our choice not to eat meat, we fill in the relevant variables in a what turns out to be a frequent parenting line for us: “We don’t eat meat because we think …, but lots of people you know, who are smart and thoughtful, make a different choice.” And we tell him he can make a different choice, too, if he’s offered meat sometime and wants to try it. Yet here he was, shaming a stranger in line at the grocery store for having ground beef in his cart.

His new friend laughed and smiled kindly at both of us, and to our shared relief, the kid immediately thereafter got lost in the work of loading our groceries onto the conveyor belt. But I brought up the incident on our way home: “Hey, what happened to not yucking yums?” He was genuinely confused, so I pointed out the similarities between his meat remark and my cereal transgression. And then I waited to see how sophisticated would be his dis-analogizing. Might this be the day we discuss the difference between judgments for which there are, and those for which there aren’t, objective criteria of truth? Or the normativity of taste and the normativity of morality? Different reasons for making dietary choices and which ones compel us to proselytize to unsuspecting strangers?

Nope. It was not any of those days.

I learned that for my kid and his classmates, the rule of not yucking yums amounts to a very specific prohibition: You do not tell people that the food they like tastes bad. I can see why you might come to enforce such a rule in a preschool classroom. And I was clearly taking liberties in trying to convince him that he’d been inconsistent. But that grocery trip brought me back to the place I’ve gotten stuck in so many times before, between the norm of niceness, of open, non-judgmentalness on the one hand, and the conviction that morality is not a matter of taste on the other. Some of the moral requirements I endorse are such that I would confidently and openly judge violators, confidently and openly proselytize. But most are such that I feel mortification at my child casually divulging the endorsement. The difference isn’t just about my suspicion that maybe my kid should be seen and not heard, but I don’t think it’s exactly principled either. I suspect it has a lot to do with my projections about how the disclosure of some moral conviction will be received, and how awkward I’ll feel in the wake of that reception.

I know people, though, who would not have awkward-chuckled their way out of that supermarket encounter. When it comes to moral standards, they will yuck all over a transgressor’s yum, on principle, in a wide range of circumstances. I can’t tell if I think this is a mere personality trait or a moral virtue (that’s more easily achieved by people with the relevant personality trait). If it’s a moral virtue, then I can’t tell how hard it’s worth working to cultivate it. I would have to do a lot of work on myself not to awkward-chuckle out of that interaction. On the way home from the grocery store, it took a lot of work not to insist to my kid that we shouldn’t morally yuck yums, either. But this reticence in the grocery store sits uncomfortably alongside my professed commitment to open deliberation in more academic and political contexts. Here again, I worry that this inconsistency lacks a principled justification.