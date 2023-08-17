Michael Parkinson is dead

BBC obit here.

I have a very fond memory of Parkinson.



I played cricket regularly against one of his sons — our (state) school teams, and club teams, played each other twice a year for several years, and Parkinson was a frequent and keen attender, so a familiar figure. One year his son’s club team had a frankly terrifying bowler (who pretty soon was playing for a first class county) whom I, a classic tailender, had to face (because he ran through the side) I faced maybe 25 balls, about half of them from the quick, allowing several to hit my (unathletic and overweight) torso, leaving those which I could, and blocking (and occasionally scoring off) those that would otherwise hit the stumps. (No helmets or padding, by the way: I cannot believe they allowed that to happen). I had (extremely) limited talent or skill, but was vaguely aware that I was doing surprisingly well by my standards, prolonging the innings and allowing the actual batsman at the other end to score. I was devastated when I was out (to a good ball) and trudged back feeling I had let the team down. As I walked into the pavilion Parkinson looked me in the eye and said in his inimitable accent (well, actually entirely imitable I guess), “Batted, lad, you did bloody well out there”. He meant it, or if he didn’t he did a hell of good job seeming to. I’m sure he was aware that everyone knew who he was, and that this might mean more to me than it might coming from someone else, but it also seemed entirely authentic, just a kind word to a kid who could do with a little encouragement.