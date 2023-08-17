Michael Parkinson is dead

BBC obit here.
I have a very fond memory of Parkinson.
I played cricket regularly against one of his sons — our (state) school teams, and club teams, played each other twice a year for several years, and Parkinson was a frequent and keen attender, so a familiar figure. One year his son’s club team had a frankly terrifying bowler (who pretty soon was playing for a first class county) whom I, a classic tailender, had to face (because he ran through the side) I faced maybe 25 balls, about half of them from the quick, allowing several to hit my (unathletic and overweight) torso, leaving those which I could, and blocking (and occasionally scoring off) those that would otherwise hit the stumps. (No helmets or padding, by the way: I cannot believe they allowed that to happen). I had (extremely) limited talent or skill, but was vaguely aware that I was doing surprisingly well by my standards, prolonging the innings and allowing the actual batsman at the other end to score. I was devastated when I was out (to a good ball) and trudged back feeling I had let the team down. As I walked into the pavilion Parkinson looked me in the eye and said in his inimitable accent (well, actually entirely imitable I guess), “Batted, lad, you did bloody well out there”. He meant it, or if he didn’t he did a hell of good job seeming to. I’m sure he was aware that everyone knew who he was, and that this might mean more to me than it might coming from someone else, but it also seemed entirely authentic, just a kind word to a kid who could do with a little encouragement.
Alan White 08.17.23 at 2:57 pm
Lovely memory Harry.
oldster 08.17.23 at 3:31 pm
That’s a lovely anecdote, but for those of us who do not speak cricket, could you parse the exclamation, “Batted, lad, you did bloody well out there”?
I do not understand what part of speech “batted” is, or what syntactical connection it has to the rest of the sentence. Is it a preterite verb with a suppressed subject in parataxis to the material after “lad”? I.e. “you batted and you did well”?
Is it an adjective describing your state after the episode, equivalent to “you were severely battered by being hit so often, but nonetheless you did well”? An adjective describing your role in the team? (Is “batted” the name of a player-role, like mid-fielder or striker?)
It’s just entirely opaque to me as it stands, but I’m always keen to learn foreign languages!
deiseach 08.17.23 at 4:31 pm
That was lovely. Thanks for sharing.
Jestyn 08.17.23 at 5:07 pm
I guess it has an implied “Well” before the beginning of it?