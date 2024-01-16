Ready for American readers!

I should have posted this much earlier, but it just dawned on me that I should have invited all our NYC-based readers to the book launch of the US-edition of my book on Limitarianism. I guess my best and most truthful excuse is that I’ve been too busy with media requests since the Dutch version of my book came out at the end of November. Especially in Belgium, where I was on the main talkshow on TV, the idea that we should limit how much personal wealth each of us can have, has led to a lot of debate (in fact, the same talkshow scheduled limitarianism again as a topic for debate among some politicians the next day, as apparently they had seldomly received so many reactions but also questions from their viewers). There are a few interviews lined up with American and international media – I’ll post links to some of it in due course for anyone interested.

I am in NYC right now in the first place because the program committee of the American Philosophical Association was so kind to invite me to give a scholarly paper on limitarianism. But since I was going to be here, and since we all have to minimize flying if we can (or at least: not fly without thinking twice or three times), my American publisher decided to also organise the book launch this week. That will take place tomorrow/today/yesterday (delete depending on when you read this post) – Tuesday January 16th, 6 pm, at Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway. I will be interviewed by Daniel Wortel-London, a policy advisor at the Center for the Advancement of the Steady State Economy. If you attend, please say hi – I’ve always been wondering who our readers are.

I would also like to use the occasion to thank the amazing thinkers and activist millionaires – including Thomas Piketty, Abigail Disney, Marlene Engelhorn, Kate Raworth, our own John Quiggin and several others – who wrote nice things for the cover and the website of the book (click on ‘praise’ on the book’s webpage). I am really humbled by their support.

For anyone based on London, there will be a book launch event for the UK-edition (which has a very different cover) on January 31st at the London School of Economics and Political Sciences.