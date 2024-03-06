In a few days time, I’ll be lining up in the 65-69 category for the Mooloolaba Olympic triathlon (1500m swim, 40km cycle, 10km run)[1]. People in this age category are commonly described as “aging”, “older”, “seniors”, “elders” and, worst of all, “elderly” (though this mostly kicks in at 70). The one thing we are never called is “old”. But this is the only term that makes any sense. Everyone is aging, one year at a time, and a toddler is older than a baby. Senior and elder are similarly relative terms. And “elderly” routinely implies “frail” (a lot of old people are frail, but many more are not.
What accounts for the near-universal squeamishness that surrounds the term “old”? Apart from the obvious fact that you are a bit closer to death, it’s not that bad being old. Even if not everyone can complete a triathlon, most people maintain (self-assessed) good health to age 85 and beyond, In most developed countries, old people can live a reasonably comfortable life without having to work. And on average, that’s reflected in measures of happiness.
Yet, at least in the Anglosphere, old people don’t seem to be happy in political terms. It’s voters over 65 who provide the core support for conservative parties and are most likely to welcome the drift to the far right represented by Trump and his imitators.
The pattern is particularly striking in the UK where the YouGov poll shows the right and far-right leading easily among voters over 65 (37% Tory + 28 % Reform), while gaining essentially no votes from those aged 20-24, where the Tories tie for 5th place with the SNP, behind Labor, Green, Reform and LibDems https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/48794-voting-intention-con-20-lab-46-28-29-feb-2024 [2].Presumably that reflects Brexit, a particularly irresponsible piece of nostalgia politics inflicted mostly by the old on the young.
But it’s the same in the US, Canada, Australia and (though mainly among women) New Zealand. While there has always been a tendency for old people to support the political right, it’s more marked now than it has ever been. And as is particularly evident with MAGA, there’s nothing conservative about this kind of politics. Its primary mode is authoritarian Christian nationalism.
In part, I think this reflects the increasing dominance of culture war issues, where views that were dominant 50 or 60 years ago are now considered unacceptable. Old people whose views haven’t changed in many years are likely to support the right on these issues.
I’d be interested in any thoughts on this.
fn1. Not expecting to do well, thanks to the hottest and stickiest summer I can remember, but I plan to finish.
fn2. A poll last year had the Tories on 1 per cent among young voters.
LT 03.06.24 at 8:33 am
“I think this reflects the increasing dominance of culture war issues, where views that were dominant 50 or 60 years ago are now considered unacceptable. Old people whose views haven’t changed in many years are likely to support the right on these issues.”
This seems to me as a kind interpretation, one I am unsure about. The strikingly increasing support for the far right, including for policies which would have been deemed reactionnary 50 or 60 years ago as well cannot be explained. Vaccine-scepticism, christian nationalism or neo-fascism/neo-nazism was not really popular back then.
La vieillesse est un naufrage, as Victor Hugo once said.
Chris Armstrong 03.06.24 at 9:43 am
Demographic-trends-wise, things were looking very bad for the Tories long before Brexit – and they knew it. Lots of the culture war idiocy was just a reaction to the fact that their business model was going out of fashion fast. Maybe Brexit itself could be thought about in the same way (let’s not forget that it was in key ways unplanned – Cameron wanted to play Brexit politics, but had no intention of actually Brexiting). Now that Brexit has happened, and the EU are acting like the adults in the room, other betes noire need to be found.
I’m sure you’re right that Brexit has generated a degree of backlash among the young – but I think it’s just made an existing trend a little bit worse.
Matt 03.06.24 at 10:36 am
The one thing we are never called is “old”
I like the term “geriatic”, because it manages to be both clinical sounding and also slightly offensive. (At least, that’s how my wife found it when we were thinking of having a baby a few years ago and she was called a “geriatric mother” by the doctors in her late 30s.)
Tm 03.06.24 at 11:30 am
@JQ: have you followed the recent vote in Switzerland? Small country but big sensation, at least according to the political press. You’d think it’s a no-brainer: if you can vote yourself a higher pension, who wouldn’t? But a few years ago, a similar initiative failed.
The „populist“ right keeps telling its own voters to ignore their own economic interests and this time they didn’t go along.
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/swiss-politics/swiss-vote-on-higher-pensions-and-retiring-later/73175615
Regarding younger people’s politics, in some countries there is a marked rightward trend among young men, while young women are universally the most progressive demographic group. The hope that the right wing base will just die off sooner or later may be premature.
Kevin Lawrence 03.06.24 at 12:24 pm
I wonder if much of the drift to the right among old people came with the separation of news media between young and old, left and right. Daily Mail, Telegraph & GB News in the UK, NY Post & Fox News in USA — they are all aimed at older, reactionary types. The Telegraph has always been to the right of the Guardian but nothing like it is now. When I was younger, we all read the same papers and watched the same news.
I’m always shocked when I read the Daily Mail or watch Fox News. I think maybe they have dragged a lot of people over to the right and turned their resentment up to 11.
MisterMr 03.06.24 at 2:15 pm
There is a famous study about “right wing authoritarianism” by the recently deceased Bob Atlemeyer.
In this study, one of the various things that push people towards right wing authoritarianism is a certain fear of change and pessimism about the future.
It seems likely that as people get older they are likely to be personally less optimistic, so this could explain a push towards the right.
Cheryl Rofer 03.06.24 at 5:20 pm
I’ve never fit well into my age cohort, and I guess that will continue the rest of my life. It’s been a continuing journey into more and more liberal stands, and at this point I can fairly be called radical in some areas. And I’m old.
I’m partly baffled and partly not by the conservatism of the old. Yes, as John notes, attitudes were developed in earlier times, leading to a certain type of conservatism, I would add, not necessarily political.
I find that others are finally waking up to what we second-wave feminists knew: that men’s lives and priorities will have to change too for a more equal society. And then there are all the social programs that the Republican president Dwight D. Eisenhower recognized were necessary, being recognized again after a too-long hiatus. Not to mention racial issues.
That’s the youth I’m going back to, never left in some ways. Now I see that we were not insistent enough or persistent enough.
We elders don’t have to worry about how our actions will affect our careers, so we can be more outspoken. Time to make the world a better place. That’s conservative.
Tim Worstall 03.06.24 at 8:15 pm
“In part, I think this reflects the increasing dominance of culture war issues, where views that were dominant 50 or 60 years ago are now considered unacceptable. Old people whose views haven’t changed in many years are likely to support the right on these issues.”
It is possible – only possible – that experience over decades leads one away from the more tempestuous promises of those further to the left. We might even gain a general agreement around here about the Trotskyist Revolution that all of us supported for at least 15 minutes in our teens. Possibly that extends further as age generates wisdom?
As to the triathlon, good luck with it. I’m an age group lower and could finish the first two easily enough (just forms of exercise I find easy enough). The third part, the running, simply not possible – so as I say, good luck with it.
Stephen 03.06.24 at 8:50 pm
JQ: I think I can follow you, but from a European point of view some of your remarks seem rather odd.
You write about, in the Anglosphere, “the drift to the far right represented by Trump and his imitators.” But I can’t really classify any recent politician, at least in the Anglosphere, as being an imitator of Trump. Perhaps an earlier figure with some resemblance was the late Charlie Haughey, four times Irish Taoiseach, a politician with a devoted and vociferous following and a record of extraordinary corruption and unconvicted criminal anticonstitutional activity, very lucky to end his life neither bankrupt nor in jail.
Outside the Anglosphere, I sometimes think of Trump as being to some extent like Mussolini, only without the courage and intelligence, but again M was hardly an imitator. One might consider Viktor Orban in Hungary as a parallel, but by Hungarian standards his party is not far-right: that’s Jobbik, who are now part of the anti-Orban opposition coalition.
Then again, you write of the Tories and Reform (formerly UK Independence Party) as being UK’s “right and far-right”. It seems you regard opposition to the EU as being far-right. Please acquire a Ouija board and summon up the ghosts of Hugh Gaitskell and Tony Benn to discuss the matter; or contact Larry Elliott, Economics Editor of that notorious far-right rag, the Guardian.
Lastly, you cite “the increasing dominance of culture war issues, where views that were dominant 50 or 60 years ago are now considered unacceptable”. I think what you mean is, considered unacceptable by people like yourself, who are not necessarily a majority. That some people think differently from others is something one has to live with.
Best of luck in your admirable attempt on the triathlon.
John Q 03.07.24 at 12:35 am
TM, I want to look into the gender gap a bit more, but I think it’s widening for reasons similar to the growing age gradient.
Tim W Your hypothesis doesn’t seem to explain why a strong age gradient has emerged at a time when the main focus of disillusionment is with the promises of market liberalism, which I think you believed for more than 15 minutes (and maybe still do).
Stephen @9: On the Reform party, my main knowledge is of Nigel Farage, who is a regular attender at far-right gatherings like CPAC. But AFAICT, they follow the far right line on just about everything: migration, anti-anti-racism, climate science denial etc. They don’t sound like Lexiters to me.