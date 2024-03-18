Global Justice and the Biodiversity Crisis

My new book is out this week (in the UK at least – but those elsewhere can read it right now online). I very much hope it will stimulate debate and discussion. Something that’s really struck me over recent years is that whereas a really rich literature exists on the global justice dimensions of the climate crisis (the term “climate justice” has pretty wide currency, right?), the same thing is just not true of the biodiversity crisis. But the biodiversity crisis seems to me to be at least in the same ballpark in terms of seriousness, and responses to it (“mitigation policies,” if you like) will, if policymakers (continue to) do a bad job, exacerbate all kinds of existing injustices. Thinking carefully about how we can respond fairly to the crisis seems to me to be one of the best uses we could find for our time. Or so I hope to persuade the potential readers!
As it happens I’ve been working on a paper on that strange inequality in attention between the two crises, with a couple of co-authors. I hope to update you all on that someday – but if anyone wants to speculate right now about why we’ve so badly dropped the ball on the biodiversity crisis, please do so here. For everyone else, a succinct description of the book is on the link above, and hopefully you’ll hear more in podcasts or book reviews in the months to come.
Carl D 03.18.24 at 3:50 pm
Here in Sweden, we (=academics, consultants and others) are working on a pedagogical approaches to try to outline how the three crises of climate, resources (=the Circular Economy), and biodiversity are linked. Corporations, and most people, understand the climate crisis – and its causes – somewhat. Companies are also starting to integrate resource concerns in their strategies (though they are mainly still related to climate, and resource use is often translated into climate effects), but there is yet no tool to translate this into effects on biodiversity (extraction and refinement of resources are a main contributor to both biodiversity loss and GHG emissions). Over time, we need to integrate chemicals use as well, as its a main contrinutor to biodiversity losses.
However, its probably time to accept that many species (plants and animals) will go extinct. And possibly humans too…
Alex SL 03.18.24 at 8:38 pm
I have not read the book, of course, and therefore it may not be surprising that I am puzzled by this post. I generally understand “climate justice”, despite the misnomer “justice”, which strongly implies that somebody has had a crime committed against them and now seeks redress in front of a court, to be about the unequal effects of climate change: poor people are much more badly and immediately affected despite having contributed less to carbon levels, e.g., because they are the first to find food unaffordable, have no air conditioning, may even be exposed to heat as they live on the street or in a refugee camp, etc.
What is the equivalent in the area of biodiversity loss? If a species of beetle dies out, or even a species of whale, how does that affect a poor Somali citizen unjustly more than a wealthy Norwegian citizen?
There is mention of mitigation measures, but the same problem arises. If we have a species recovery program for a rare plant, perhaps involving ex situ conservation and seed orcharding, how does that unjustly affect a poor person negatively? Or is this is about setting aside nature reserves on land that poor subsistence farmers would like to occupy and clear to grow food for their families? Without further information, it just isn’t clear to me in what sense biodiversity ‘justice’ parallels climate ‘justice’, because nobody is as directly affected by the extinction or conservation of an orchid as by dying from heat stroke or by being unable to insure their home against flood.
Chris Armstrong 03.18.24 at 9:16 pm
Alex, the 2019 IPBES report gives lots of illustrations of how, if current trends continue, the loss of biodiversity will threaten the future of human society. As Robert Watson put it, “We are eroding the very foundations of economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide.”
How is this an issue of justice? Well, in exactly the same way climate change generates justice issues: some of us are greater contributors to the problem compared to others, some of us are more exposed to the threats, some of us have lower adaptive capacity, and so on. Much the same burden-sharing problems arise when it comes to mitigating the crisis, adapting to it, compensating people for its effects, etc.