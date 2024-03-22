On Academic Freedom and Institutional Neutrality

A few months ago Jacob Levy (McGill) published a lengthy Op-Ed, “Campus culture wars are a teachable moment in how freedom of speech and academic freedom differ,” in the Globe and Mail. It offered a salutary account on the nature of academic freedom in the aftermath of the “Dec. 5 U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing grilling the leaders of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, and the subsequent resignation of two of them, Harvard’s Claudine Gay and Penn’s Elizabeth Magill.”

Before I get to our differences, I agree with much of Levy’s analysis not the least his account of the difference(s) between academic freedom and freedom of speech. In particular, according to Levy a “university’s core commitment is to the discovery, transmission and preservation of knowledge – paradigmatically, what is done in research, in teaching, and in publication and library collection. The principle that defends that commitment is not freedom of speech as such, but rather academic freedom.”

I differ with Levy on two important points. Let me explain. After listing a number of important characteristics of academic freedom, Levy writes the following:

Levy’s stance on institutional neutrality is a return to and re-affirmation of the principles of the (1967) Kalven Report at The University of Chicago. Levy has appealed to it (here) in the past; this has prompted some of my own writing on academic freedom (recall; and here). Importantly, in the second quoted paragraph, Levy implicitly sides with the majority opinion of the report and distances himself from the then dissenting voice George Stigler (a future Nobel laureate in economics) who thought strict neutrality was even possible in the “few university decisions” that Levy thinks “require substantive moral judgments.”

Before I offer my criticism, I would like to state that I doubt the rule of strict neutrality is possible for universities and colleges, but I won’t rely on this in what follows. I will, however, indirectly indicate that many quite ordinary practices keep strict neutrality far out of reach. And so academic freedom better not rely on this rule.

Be that as it may, I was surprised by Levy’s stance. Levy is a leading thinker of contemporary liberalism, who shows an unusual sensitivity to the significance of intermediate and corporate bodies in a pluralist society. (‘Corporate’ here does not mean ‘business,’ but an institution with a charter or authorized by the state to act as a single entity.) I use ‘corporation’ and its cognates because these can have a personality and a mission-specific character. My reason for my surprise is that Levy proposes institutional uniformity here, which is at odds with his (and my own more skeptical) liberalism.

My first disagreement with Levy is this: as corporate bodies, universities do not have uniform missions. I don’t mean this as a hypothetical point. For, in many places we are familiar with universities that have their roots in some confessional or religious orientation. A number of other universities, public and private, have well known commitments to serve the needs of particular national, linguistic, or ethnic minorities (including some that serve speech or vision impaired), etc. Others serve particular sectors (agriculture, technology, theology, the arts) or are constituted by professional schools, etc.

In my view the liberal position here is that as corporate bodies, universities and colleges should interpret academic freedom in light of their particular corporate identity which involves the general commitment to discovery, transmission and preservation of knowledge. In my first disagreement with Levy, I am not relying on the idea that such particular corporate identities may well shape how one understands what knowledge is. (But see below.) But rather that such identities shape what knowledge is worthy.

This may sound ‘woke,’ but is actually uncontroversial. For example, much research on humans and animals is subject to ethical scrutiny and pre-approval— a clear constraint on discovery of knowledge. In many contexts, there is a requirement to teach or publish in a particular language. That is, a clear constraint on transmission and preservation of knowledge. (Even if these constraints do not always prevent other activities, they do involve huge opportunity costs.) Universities have to make all kinds of substantive moral and political judgments about sponsored research — should one accept tobacco money? — that do not involve its political/social survival.

I understand that this itself may be a source of unease. It is undoubtedly the case that this means that some universities will interpret their mission rather restrictively, whereas others will actively and intensely give the widest freedom to some kinds of research. Obviously, it also means that private universities will have more room for idiosyncratic understanding of academic freedom whereas public universities may well feel much more uniformly constrained by public regulation/jurisprudence.

So, rather than promoting a uniform stance on academic freedom, we (qua liberals) should welcome institutional diversity, even if it involves the thriving of some illiberal corporate identities. (I put this very much in the spirit of Chandran Kukathas’ Liberal Archipelago.) Such intellectual diversity may well have epistemic pay-offs for the discovery, transmission, and preservation of knowledge.

As an aside, obviously it would be best if the corporate mission of a university is established and re-affirmed periodically through self-governing functions. Even in the best of times, mere lip-service to such missions is a risk. In practice, mission statements often seem like they are written by communications departments as recruitment devices or branding purposes. (Lurking here is an even more substantial question about what a university is.)

Okay, so much for my first, most fundamental disagreement with Levy. There is also another disagreement about what falls under academic freedom.

This second disagreement is based on the thought that what constitutes academic knowledge is itself shaped by academic context: disciplinary or methodological. I don’t view this as controversial. In fact, I assume it is common ground between Levy and myself, and it probably informs his commitment to the rule of institutional neutrality. In the advanced cognitive division of labor of hyperspecialized modern research it’s probably best that University administrators and corporate officers like Trustees are kept at arm’s length from judgments about details that are are only fit for specialists.

But lurking here is a further thought that how one understands academic freedom, thus, has to fit the particular needs of knowledge discovery, transmission, and preservation of knowledge. This, too, will involve departures from neutrality. Let me explain by way of engagement with Levy’s argument. Levy writes, the following:

To be sure, I agree with Levy what he says about conduct here. I also agree that protest is not especially important to the academy relative to, say, its importance to society. (I am not denying that protests may shape, as Shannon Dea has argued, future citizens in important ways.) Rather, protests have some significance to discovery and transmission of knowledge.

In particular, protests are very informative about what questions are urgently worth asking according to an academic community. (Sometimes protests are about the manner of teaching, and so then it may impact transmission of knowledge.) One can derive this idea from Max Weber’s familiar view on the vocation of an academic, “the capacity to distinguish between empirical knowledge and value-judgments, and the fulfillment of the scientific duty to see the factual truth as well as the practical duty to stand up for our own ideals constitute the program to which we wish to adhere with ever increasing firmness.”

In addition, in so far as there can be knowledge of society, then experiments in living and social protests (which for students are often an education in citizenship) are partially conducive to it. Some social knowledge is itself partially constituted by and the effect of a particular process (think of price formation in markets).* The same can be said of political life. And while as sources of knowledge experiments in living and social protests also have non-trivial epistemic limitations, one need not be a formal decision theorist to agree that more information is better than less. So, rather than treating campus protests as evidence of institutional indifference (or as Marcuse might call it repressive tolerance), one may well understand these as falling under academic freedom and as such even compatible with Levy’s institutional neutrality.

*I thank Nick Cowen and Aris Tranditis for sharing a paper with me pertaining to this idea.

A revised version of this post has appeared earlier in Digressionsnimpressions. I thank Michael Nafi, Saskia Bonjour, and Alice MacLachan for comments that influenced some of the changes.