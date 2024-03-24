Sunday photoblogging: the Musée Albert Kahn

A wonderful few days in Paris where, among other things, we visited the Musée Albert Kahn in Boulogne-Billancourt, which was closed for a long time for “travaux”, but is now refurbished. I’ve wanted to visit the MAK for years to see the collection of autochromes that are the fruit of the expeditions that Kahn financed before WW1 in the belief that if the peoples of the world understood one another better, they would not go to war. Well. Kahn was also a big promoter of the League of Nations. The autochromes are wonderful but all viewable online, but I was not prepared for the Japanese-inspired gardens that Kahn created. Really worth the visit on their own. (All easy to get to, on the metro btw).
Here’s a link to the autochromes.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
scott hampton 03.24.24 at 12:17 pm
This looks divine, and thank you for letting us know that it is open again. Lo these many years ago I had a sixth floor walkup in the 16th and this, the Rodan, Arts & Sciences, and Fashion were my escapes from the horrors of consulting. We are planning to spend a few weeks bouncing around my old haunts and YAY!
The photographs and the mission will blow your mind if you haven’t seen them. It’s nice that they are online, but in person is KAPOW.
Alan White 03.24.24 at 2:53 pm
Beautiful! Enlarging it on your Flickr page gives so much more detail and perspective.