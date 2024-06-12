Macron’s gamble and the myth of the Republican Barrier

Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call legislative elections in France, following a strong showing for the extreme-right-wing Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen constitutes an extreme risk. No doubt he thinks that either the RN will fail to get as many seats as they hope under France’s two-stage election system or he calculates that since he will remain President he has the option of another dissolution as soon as the right-wing government experiences a dip in popularity. Whatever his calculation, his immediate strategy rests upon the notion that a Republican Barrier exists to keep out Le Pen: the idea being that all those parties opposed to Pétainism and collaboration with the occupiers in WW2 can be relied up to favour one another over the RN in the second round of elections where two remaining candidates compete.

This notion has already come under severe strain, however, as the President of the Gaullist Les Républicains party, Eric Ciotti, has to the outrage of most of his fellow leaders, proposed an alliance with the extreme right [update, Ciotti has now been expelled from the party] and Macron himself has sought to exclude La France Insoumise, the far left party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, from the Republican family. (Perhaps he hopes that LFI voters will back his party anyway in the second round. If so, he’s been irrationally optimistic.)

In any case, I think the whole idea of a Republican Barrier, as currently formulated, is based on the idea that the divisions of 1940 (which themselves to some extent echo divisions of the 1890s, the Second Empire, the Restoration and before that the Revolution), are salient to modern voters irrespective of the policies actually pursued by “Republican” parties, which, to be honest, may not differ all that much from those of the far right. Granted, divisions based on which side grandpa and even great-grandpa were on can be surprisingly enduring: consider Ireland where the divisions between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, centre-right pro-capitalist parties both, have persisted for decades based on the opposing sides of a civil war now a century old.



Interpreting the present through the lens of 1933-45 is in any case, not just a staple of French politics but of Western politics more generally. We’ve had an array of leaders from Nasser to Putin or Trump placed in the Hitler role with the warning that they must be stopped now, or they’ll go much further. We regularly have appeals to compromise denounced as embodying the spirit of Munich. In Ukraine, the “who are the Nazis?” game has been played out in its most absurd form with Putin both being Hitler in Western eyes and denouncing the Ukrainians as Nazis himself. And then in Gaza we had a range of opinion columns explaining how, if anything, Hamas is worse than the Nazis, matched by thinly disguised Zionism-as-Nazism discourse from some pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Granted that Nazism gives us a particularly horrible illustration of where ethno-nationalism can lead, we still might benefit from a wider range of historical reference points.

But back to France, where Macron’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, has been particularly assiduous in pursuing the discriminatory logic of modern nationalism, legislating to exclude foreigners from various benefits, to strip naturalised citizens more easily of their nationality and denouncing the enemy within, the fifth column of Islamists and their supposed leftist dupes. Since Macron’s government has so clearly identified the enemies of the nation whilst being necessarily rather ineffective in dealing with them, it can’t be a great surprise that a portion of the electorate, when invited to vote for a party promising to deal more robustly with the very same enemies, is not deterred by stories of whose grandfather did what eighty years ago. Because in the end, both sides of the Republican Barrier embrace rather similar stories about the nation, the will of the people, their sovereign right against foreigners and all the rest. Small wonder then that the Republic is in danger of falling to Pétain’s heirs, since they just seem like a more serious version of the status quo rather than the terrifying enemies of democracy that they are.