Waiting for the nova

“You’re always building models. Stone circles. Cathedrals. Pipe-organs. Adding machines. I got no idea why I’m here now, you know that? But if the run goes off tonight, you’ll have finally managed the real thing.”



“I don’t know what you’re talking about.”



“That’s ‘you’ in the collective. Your species.”



— William Gibson, Neuromancer





Sometime in the next 100 days, a star will explode.



The star’s name is T Coronae Borealis, and normally you can’t see it without a telescope: it’s too far away. But when it explodes, you’ll be able to see it just fine. It won’t be the brightest star in the sky, or anything like that. But it will be a reasonably bright star — “second magnitude”, if you’re an astronomer or a nerd — in a place where there was no star before.



It won’t last, of course. The new star — “nova” is the term, which of course just means “new” in Latin — will shine for a few days, then gradually fade back into obscurity.



Maybe you’ve heard of a supernova? Okay, so this isn’t that. This is it’s less spectacular little cousin, the plain and simple nova. A nearby supernova would light up the sky, potentially glowing as bright as the full Moon. This will just be a middling bright star that will (to our eyes) appear from nowhere and then, over a few days or weeks, fade away.





What’s actually happening… Okay, so long ago there was a binary star system, two stars in a close orbit. Then one of the stars got old and died. But it left behind its dense, dead core — a white dwarf, it’s called. The white dwarf doesn’t generate new energy, but it still glows from leftover heat. And it’s very dense, so it has a fiercely strong gravitational field. Not as strong as a black hole, but strong enough that you’d want to avoid its immediate neighborhood.



Meanwhile the /other/ star is getting old too. And when stars get old, they swell up enormously, becoming “red giant” stars. And as the other star swells up, its outer layers expand until they reach the gravitational influence of the white dwarf. And then the outer layers of the star get sucked down into the dwarf. (Or, if you like, the dwarf begins to feed, vampirically, on its aging companion.)









With me so far? Okay, so all that star material, that blazing hot plasma that the dwarf is draining away? It doesn’t just disappear. It piles up on the white dwarf, forming a shell around it. And as years pass, it gets denser and hotter. It’s crushed by the dead star’s immense gravity, it can’t easily radiate its heat away, and more white-hot plasma is always pouring down, like a waterfall ten million miles high. It piles up and it piles up and eventually… it explodes: it hits the ignition temperature for nuclear fusion.



Nuclear fusion produces more heat, which causes more nuclear fusion. A runaway chain reaction spreads through the shell at nearly the speed of light. That shell of hot material — now many miles deep, and thousands of times denser than lead — detonates, pretty much all at once. It’s basically a hydrogen bomb the size of a planet. And — for a little while — it shines furiously bright.



Novas aren’t one-time things. They repeat, on cycles ranging from decades to millennia. That’s because dwarf’s dead core, impossibly dense and tough, survives the detonation. It survives and, after the explosion has passed and things have calmed down, it will begin once again to feed off the companion star. And so the cycle continues.



(If you want to be poetic about it: most white dwarfs are dead. This one is undead. It feeds off its companion for decades, and then it flares back to life. Real life, a proper star again, a raging nuclear furnace shouting defiance at the universe. But it can’t last. The fuel expires. The stolen life is used up; the flames die down. Imagine a vampire that’s allowed a few days of human life every century or so. That’s a nova.)





Astronomers are obviously pretty excited about this. But amateur astronomers are /particularly/ excited. Every night now, as sunset sweeps around the world, hundreds of telescopes turn towards that point in space. From back yards and hilltops and conveniently located parking lots, a small army of volunteer observers — there’s probably one in your neighborhood — watches intently. Got a telescope and a camera? Then you have a chance to win the lottery and be the first one to photograph the nova in the instant of detonation. And even if you don’t… you’re waiting for a nova! How cool is that?







— I said a nova was pretty small compared to a supernova, and that’s true. But “small compared to a supernova” is still a lot. If a nova took place in the Sun (it couldn’t, novas require a double star, but let’s just say), first you would burst into flames, and then Earth’s atmosphere would be stripped away, destroying all life. Like a lot of interesting astronomical events, it’s best viewed from a distance.



And T Coronae Borealis is comfortably distant: it’s around 2600 light years away. That means the light from it takes 2600 years to reach us. And that raises a couple of interesting points.



First, T Coronae Borealis has already exploded. It exploded almost 2600 years ago. The light of that explosion has been traveling through space for all that time. Now it has traveled 99.99% of the way to us. Almost here! It will arrive, at last, sometime in the next hundred days.



Second, the star exploded around 600 BC. Which by coincidence, happens to be roughly the time when Middle Eastern and Greek astrologers started applying advanced mathematics to the sky, attempting to predict eclipses and the movement of the planets. (The twelve constellations of the Zodiac seem to date from around this time, though their first recorded appearance is a bit later.)

Here’s the thing: for centuries — millennia — humans looked to the sky and tried to use the sky to impose order on the messy, chaotic, unpredictable mess of the human world. Will the rains come on time? Will the peasants rebel? Should we prepare for famine? Will there be war? Astrologers tried to grasp the unknowable future by turning to the cool, bright, ever-turning sky.



In the end, that didn’t work. The human world remains chaotic. The sky can’t predict us.



But we got a consolation prize: we can predict the sky.







