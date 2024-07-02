Supreme Court Rules Hitler Immune from Prosecution for Burning Down Reichstag, Seizing Absolute Power

If the current Supreme Court had held comparable office in Weimar Germany, that is, its opinion in Trump v. United States would have rendered the judgment in this post’s headline. Never mind that the Weimar Constitution was different from the U.S. Constitution (importantly, in granting emergency powers to the President to rule by decree under Article 48). For, as Justice Sotomayor rightly observes in her blistering dissent, the majority’s decision that the President enjoys absolute immunity for his official acts has “no firm grounding in constitutional text, history, or precedent” (quoting Alito’s characterization of Roe v. Wade in Dobbs).

So let us set aside the law, which has nothing to do with how the Court majority arrived at its opinion. I am here to explore the majority’s mindset, which leads it down the path to utter lawlessness, and opens the door to dictatorship. Justice Roberts disparages this worry as overblown, much as Hindenburg imagined that Hitler was a mere blowhard, no real danger to the Republic. Never mind that Trump, like Hitler, habitually announces his malign intentions in advance–that he will not honor any election that does not place him in office, that he will abuse the powers of the President to wreak vengeance on his enemies, that he will rule as a dictator (on “day one,”–but now the Court has granted him a license for at least a 4-year term). Such announcements are the only times when it is prudent to take Trump at his word.

Roberts, like everyone else on the Court, knows that Trump conspired to overthrow the results of the 2020 election and stay in power by inciting a mob to shut down Congress’s counting of electoral votes. What could make him imagine that Trump’s actions were, if not lawful, then beyond the reach of any controlling law?

We have a precedent in Nazi jurist Carl Schmitt, whose book, The Concept of the Political, offers some insight into the Court majority’s mindset. If that mindset is not literally fascist, it is fascist-adjacent. Consider the parallels:

Schmitt claims that the essence of politics is an existential struggle between friends and enemies. The people are never wrong, he claims, in how they define themselves, and they define themselves in terms of violent opposition to their enemies (whether foreign or domestic). While Roberts backed off from such Manichean friends-enemies thinking in a secret recording, Alito signed on to the Christian nationalist version of this view, which is tied to anti-Black and anti-immigrant views. Trump, of course, has made Hitler’s replacement theory the centerpiece of his appeal to his base. This is a version of the existential friends-enemies narrative according to which Jews and their “woke” friends are conspiring to replace white Christians with immigrants who Trump claims are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

If you are inclined to think of politics as an existential struggle of us-against-them, you are liable to succumb to apocalyptic thinking. From rights to contraception, abortion, no-fault divorce, and gay marriage to, more recently, “open borders,” trans rights campaigns, and Black Lives matter challenges to police impunity (enabled by Supreme Court’s invention of qualified immunity for police and prosecutors)–“wokeness” has seemed to be steadily winning the culture wars over conservative Christians for a long time. 2016 was, in this mindset, “The Flight 93 Election,” in which Trump rode to rescue real Americans from “a Hillary Clinton presidency” of “Russian Roulette with a semi-auto.”

Such hysterical thinking naturally leads to Schmitt’s second key idea, the “state of exception.” This is the idea that in an emergency, the supreme leader needs the freedom to act lawlessly to rescue the people from its mortal enemies. Trump came to the rescue legally in 2016. But he didn’t stop the decline of Christians and the rise of the “nones.” Given that fact, it might seem to make sense to the Court majority to resort to heavier artillery in the culture wars, from a made-up doctrine of police qualified immunity to a made-up doctrine of Presidential absolute immunity and hence impunity to stage the equivalent of Hitler’s Reichstag fire and seize power. Trump didn’t pull it off the first time. But the Supremes have given him the artillery he needs if he gains office again in 2024.

The majority’s core idea underlying Trump v. U.S. is that without “absolute Presidential immunity” from criminal prosecution for “official acts,” . . . “the President would be chilled from taking the ‘bold and unhesitating action’ required of an independent Executive.” All Presidents until now have acted under the shadow of a threatened criminal prosecution if they took bribes, obstructed justice, committed treason, staged a coup, or committed other criminal abuses of power. The majority does not cite a single case of a President being constrained from taking necessary bold action within the scope of his authority out of fear of criminal prosecution. But, in a fascist or fascist-adjacent mindset, one has no patience for logical thinking or drawing distinctions, nor for legal or even moral constraints on the bold action of the dear leader, who is second only to Jesus as the savior of his people.