Does Social Media Cause Anything?

In the 18 months since I quit Twitter, I can feel the atrophy of my vibe detector. I’m reading more than ever, on Substack and the FT, Discord and group chats — much of the same “content” I would’ve encountered on Twitter, in fact, but without the ever-present spiderweb of the social graph, the network of accounts, RTs and likes that lets me understand not only what someone thinks but what everyone else thinks about them thinking that.

So while I know that I’m missing the vibes, I cannot, of course, know which vibes I’m missing. Knowledge of vibes means never being surprised when someone says something: I know what kind of person they are, and I know what those kinds of people say. This is why Twitter users participate in The Discourse rather than in human-to-human dialogue: given the unknowability of another person, when we openly converse with them, we can always be surprised by what they say.

Although various Discourses now take place both on and between other platforms, the architecture of Twitter is ideal for textual Discourse and it seems to remain the hub.

The first time I was realized I was way off of the main vibe came from the response to Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation. My readers will know that I am extremely sympathetic to at least part of his argument, which I’ll split up as follows:

Children spend a lot of time on social media on smartphones. The ones who do not now have peers who spend a lot of time on social media on smartphones. This does something. Depression and anxiety among children is increasing dramatically, around the world, at about the same time that they start using social media on smartphones. There are some studies that test the obvious causal hypothesis; the evidence tends to point in the expected direction. We should change the norms and expectations (and in some cases, laws) around if and how children use social media on smartphones.

At multiple conferences about social media, politics and communication I attended this spring, people discussing the effects of social media went out of their way to criticize Haidt — ostensibly for exaggerating the amount of evidence in point 4, but in fact in order to communicate the correct vibe. This is a difficult balancing act; obviously, social media companies are bad, and lord knows there are many, many ways in which some social media users are bad — but we simply don’t have scientific evidence to know whether social media causes this particular bad thing.

It is understandable that social scientists to focus on Point 4, on evaluating the balance of evidence. That’s what we’re trained to do. However, in this case, I agree with Ben Recht’s provocative piece—I don’t care what the studies say. We cannot do good science on this question. A scientific orientation to this question is simply a category mistake, for a number of reasons. Most important, to me, is the temporal validity problem. “Social media” is not one thing, to conceive of “social media” as a treatment in the language of causal inference is ontological nonsense. And in the time it takes to measure the effects of “social media” in order to decide what to do about it, “social media” has changed.

In a footnote, Recht has a similar reaction to what I describe at the beginning:

I poked around, and most of the commentary was hating on Jonathan Haidt. I get it. Haidt is a preachy tut-tutter. But the counter-evidence is terrible as expected. In this Nature editorial, for example, the author cites not only a bunch of random metaanalyses but also a bizarro study using FMRI to spot brain changes from screen time. When you are leaning on FMRI to make your case, you have lost the argument.

On Twitter, the question at issue is whether Jonathan Haidt has a good or bad vibe. This is simply not an important question. But it is the question that using Twitter answers.

Another statistician and psychology metascience blogger, Daniël Lakens, reports a similar read of the evidence on the podcast he co-hosts:

I once reviewed a paper discussing [whether social media has negative effects]…I don’t have a dog in the fight…But I was reviewing this on this topic and my main comment was just “people, why are you even fighting over these things that you’ve shown all of this is such a mess you’re so far removed from having high-quality data to even try to address these questions…go back, stop fighting, go back and try to collect some real data here. Conceptualize what you’re talking about, like you are so far removed from even trying to test this.”

If I might flatter myself by comparison to such illustrious company, that’s three metascientists approaching the evidence and saying that it is radically inconclusive. My position is that it is impossible to produce a conclusive answer to this question; I wonder if Ben and Daniël, or any of my esteemed readers, disagree — and if so, what would it take to produce a conclusive answer?

But for now, let’s toss out Point 4.

Children spend a lot of time on social media on smartphones. The ones who do not now have peers who spend a lot of time on social media on smartphones. This does something. Depression and anxiety among children is increasing dramatically, around the world, at about the same time that they start using social media on smartphones. There are some studies that test the obvious causal hypothesis; the evidence tends to point in the expected direction. We should change the norms and expectations (and in some cases, laws) around if and how children use social media on smartphones.

Points 1 and 3 are indisputably true. Point 5 is a normative argument; tossing out Point 4, there’s no connection to empirical Points 1-3. As I have repeatedly argued, digital social science should start at Point 5 — unlike in natural science, the logical chain should be “What kind of society do we want? What kind of technology will help us move towards the society we want? What actions can we take to promote that technology?” If you’re interested in teaching a course on this topic, here’s a syllabus.

“Evidence-based policymaking” at the scale of responding to social media is simply the fantasy of policy without politics — in the cybernetic terminology of Dan Davies’ fantastic recent book about Stafford Beer, it is an “accountability sink.” Technocratic politicians love it: they don’t have to be leaders, merely followers of the evidence—if things turn out poorly, well, that’s just how science works, it never claims to be perfect, merely self-correcting. It certainly wasn’t my fault—what do you want me to do, ignore the evidence?

But I want to talk about Point 2. Does social media cause anything?

At a conference at Penn this spring, quantitative scholars of social media were ruing the fact that social media data is now generally harder to access, and how this would affect the research we can do. It’s true; we are coming off what I think will be seen as a golden era of social data accessibility. I’ve taught hundreds of students how to scrape Twitter data live in the classroom, thanks to the open API — a valuable exercise in helping students transcend the helplessness that many feel when dealing with coding for the first time.

On the other hand, we’ve gotten hooked on this cheap data. Following the “data imperative” so aptly described in Fourcade and Healy’s new book The Ordinal Society, too much computational social science begins from the data and says “What questions can we answer with this?”

This is a fundamentally academic approach, in the derogatory sense. Instead, we should be asking questions like “What is social media? What does it do?”

Because I’m pretty sure it does (causes) something!

Trivially, I think everything causes something, and everything is caused. Now, these “things” might not be the sorts of things that we have decided to highlight about the world. “Depression,” for example, is a thing that is constructed by the answers to a battery of questions for the purposes of the scientific studies under question. One of the biggest (or at least causally upstream) problems in contemporary behavioral/computational social science, in my opinion, is the lack of an ontology. This comes before causal inference or even quantitative description; before we can describe the extent to which things are, we need to know what things are.

As I wrote in How to Research New Media Effects, when we encounter these new media the world serves up, these new causes, we shouldn’t automatically be asking whether the effects of these new causes are the same as the old effects of the old causes. There’s simply no guarantees that old data or theories are relevant to the new world. We should instead think about what these new things are — and what they might cause.

I know quite a lot about YouTube; I wrote a book about what it is, replete with theorization about what it might cause. And I know intimately what Twitter was, have written perhaps too much about what I think it causes.

I know less about Facebook or Instagram; I haven’t used either in over a decade. But they’re clearly new things. And by this standard, the idea that they might cause a different effect than previous media caused — teenage depression — seems eminently reasonable.

Certainly, I think that misery causes Facebook — that Facebook is other people — so it’s not shocking that the output might be misery as well.

Social media has been around for a long time. It’s been intensely studied by academics for over a decade. If we can’t say whether social media causes teen depression, what can we say it causes?

I’m serious — I think this is an important part of the academic knowledge production process. We need to spend more time and raise the status of summarizing and synthesizing knowledge. This will help provide knowledge that citizens and policymakers can use, and will help us “set the academic agenda.”

The current procedure seems to be a disaster. “Famous, controversial academic summarizes a literature he’s only adjacent to in service of a bestselling book with normative conclusions” produces mainly ad hoc ad hominem vibe analysis, rather than rigorous synthesis.

So, to run out ahead of this happening again, an open question to my colleagues studying social media: What do we know social media causes? That is, if we want to say that “teenage depression” is below this line, what can we put above it?

It’s possible that we don’t yet have an answer that meets rigorous scientific standards of evidence, that there’s nothing we can put above this line. But if that’s true, it seems important to keep that in mind whenever we speak to journalists or policymakers.

We must remember too that the absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. Even if there’s nothing we can put above the line, we are not justified in saying that “Scientific evidence concludes that social media does nothing.” And we are especially not justified in implying that our failure to produce knowledge means that any policy intervention is bad because not “evidence-based.”

In other words:

I’m against “positivist nihilism” applied to massive phenomena like a decade of billions of Facebook and Instagram users. The idea that our null hypothesis should be that these platforms had no effect until proven otherwise is absurd — a bad-faith technocratic depoliticization of some of the most important issues confronting democratic politics today.