Flow

Do you all experience flow? Or rather, as I think everyone does at times, do you experience it often? Obviously I have written plenty of words in my life, but this is not generally something you experience when writing blog posts unless you are maybe excoriating someone in an unnecessarily profane way that is–fundamentally–unfair. Like, I hear from other people that this is a thing that might happen, I personally would never stoop to such levels, not even if I were blogging about J.D. Vance.

So, painting something, not a wall, that lets you achieve flow. Maybe even a wall, truly! I paint things with tiny details, sometimes setting the stork scissors to gnaw at the smallest sable brush till only a few hairs remain, fit for the fishscale mail on a lead orc figurine. Not lately, though. No, because I have been WRITING whole-ass NOVELS. Now, you will hear of my speed and think, huh, those must all suck because that is some Danielle Steele shit and first of all, how dare you. How dare you! Danielle Fernandes Dominique Schuelein-Steel has written 190 books, have you? Separately, her books do actually suck.



Wait, no, I repent, demi-extravagantly, of the sentence I just typed, which I am imagining to be carved from stone, rather than trivially easily erased. They only kind of suck, because qua type of book they are meant to be, they are superb, and she has sold eight hundred million copies. I just suffer from internalized misogyny–even it would be fairer to say I suffer from toxic masculinity, and I would much sooner read the most trash eighties spy novel in the world than an excellent romance novel* since they make my skin crawl, and are for girls, and therefore repulsive and trifling, dealing with unimportant aspects of life such as family relations, and love, and human flourishing. Not like having a watch with microfiche in it, or killing a Russian man with a spatula, the sort of things Aquinas wrote of in the Summa Theologica (admit it, I could say literally anything was in there and you’d have to shrug vaguely and say, ‘I guess so’ because you did not finish it. I had to read lots of it in Latin, that’s how much I have suffered in this shadowed vale, and I did not nearly finish it.)

BE THAT AS IT MAY since the start of this year I have written three novels (one of which is mid) and a decent novella which I can’t even try to publish until everyone in Bluffton S.C. perishes, has their ashes cast into the marsh, and can no longer be offended, but I am safe in any case because no one publishes novellas; they are too…in betweeny. I mentioned here some time ago that I had the bright idea to write an alternate-history fantasy trilogy about the Napoleonic Wars in which Russia defends herself against the vile French (yay up to a point) but then goes on to unleash magical terror on everyone in a way not likely to be currently popular (unfair to me and to alternate-history Bagration who is just Doing His Duty.) At some point Russia will become a normal country that calm down and stop not be so, you know, in any case it seems likely that before I succumb to death I can publish them.

But what’s it like to write so many words at a time, Belle, you ask, because nine thousand words is a lot of words to write in one day (this is a max, but two thousand is a sad min). Flow! That’s what flow is. Often I intend to do some other things as well as write, like ever mop the stupid floor (it must be said our apartment is 620sqf so you’d think I could manage. Also, Singapore, damn!) But not if the river flows ever on, then I’ll just keep going until I feel faint. It’s so satisfying! The writing is good, also. I’ve read lots of books, so I can judge this. I mean, it’s no Summa Theologica, but that’s because it’s entertaining and full of action and magic, and vices presented in a more appealing fashion than they are in the Secunda Secundae (not to say that isn’t the only interesting bit. Also, isn’t Aquinas just Averroes from wish.com?)

I need to write the third book, but I’ve written two that are like…Jack Vance, basically? What if a woman from Pangasinan had to travel to get her child back from the ‘good neighbors’ in the mountain that towers over the world? Her aswang vassal takes her to the bamboo city lashed to the outside of the ancient spanbridge, days-long? Her childhood friend abandons his dying master, taking with him everything, even the true bombs, salted with heat? And evil wizards from the Department of Charms set on them in rice paddies? I am an immersive daydreamer, but the channel of it has been entirely diverted to thinking of novels (sad in a way). This is what I do when I walk, which I do for more than an hour a day, before sunrise (not now because DC summer is vile, though I’m not sure what my excuse for not getting up at 4:30 is.). At a swift, even pace, on exactly the same route every time, this can be flow also. I polish up dialogue while I’m walking. I make myself cry. I don’t make outlines. Things connect up and I didn’t know they would! So, so satisfying.

But do you know what isn’t flow? Submitting things to agents, which I did just now for the first time of offering a normal novel (the mid one is all story-within-a-story and so on). And how have I managed to make at least one mistake on every form despite clear instructions? They will throw me away because I put a comma in 105,000 when explicitly ordered me to use no special characters, if this happens one more time I swear to god I am going to cut my lower lip off with a hacksaw uydgfcbfwctcv72rdstc. Ok, sorry, right. I’m fine. Now, I’m like this because I am a manic depressive pixie dream girl as I imagine has long been evident. But, if, hypothetically, you were going to be hypomanic, shouldn’t it also be the way in which you get to experience flow? I would feel very sad if no one ever actually published any of my books, and it would certainly be terrible if they took one, it didn’t sell, and they didn’t publish the next two, (my current nightmare) but I think the cliff is too well hung for that. But then what? I would probably just keep writing more so that I could experience flow, and also so I could find out what happens which I don’t, to some degree, know.

Some people experience flow while they do the work for which they are paid, which seems excellent. Or chess puzzles? Which I like more than chess because I am a childish thing who can’t bear to lose but must lose to get better. Art, certainly. Crafts? Like needlework? Gardeners, do you experience flow when you’re doing useful things of the same sort endlessly? I feel it must be repetitive, but that’s not right. For me, kayaking in the marsh when the wind is well against you, or rowing a boat. Shooting at targets, so strangely soothing? Rifles more so, but handguns too, careful breathing. When do you experience flow?

*N.B. does not apply to Georgette Heyer but those are real books.

UPDATE: you know, this isn’t entirely fair to Aquinas, and it might not be his fault that he’s so boring. Plausibly it’s some form of divine providence. But I didn’t baselessly accuse him of unnatural congress with a setee or anything, even though many commentators such as Thomas de Cantimpré and Giles de Lassines have talked about it.