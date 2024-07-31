Troubled by Google Maps Reviews

We just got home from a wonderful trip to Prague, Budapest, and Krakow. All three cities have a rich history of Jewish communities, and one can visit synagogues, musea, and Jewish cemeteries. We visited a number of them, including the very impressive Dohány Street Synagogue in Budapest, which was once the largest synagogue in the world (now still the largest in Europe).

To my surprise, Google maps blocks the online posting of reviews of several of those places. My reviews of the Dohány Street Synagogue in Budapest and of the Spanish Synagogue in Prague were published immediately (and there have been many other reviews of those two places published in the last week, including some negative). But my reviews of the Pinkas Synagogue in Prague, and of the 5th District Restaurant nearby, have not been put online.

When I submitted my reviews and they instantly got rejected, the explanation that Google (automatically) provides was the following: “This place is currently more likely to receive content that violates Google’s policies. To prevent this, Google has turned off posting.”

This explanation is problematic for two reasons. The first is that a few other reviews of those two places did get published over the last week; they were all five stars-reviews, which is the top rating on Google Map reviews. So clearly posting hasn’t been turned off for everyone, as some positive reviews got through. The second reason this stated policy is problematic is that I was troubled by both places, and was prevented from sharing with potential future visitors the reasons I was troubled.

The restaurant not only serves expensive food served by an unfriendly waitress, but also – and to my mind much more importantly – sees itself as a place to amplify Israel’s views on the war in Gaza. It is proud to have served Netanyahu, has pictures of the Israeli hostages attached to chairs standing in the second room in the restaurant, and also feels the need to put up a flag stating “Never Again is Now” (that slogan alone could mean very different things, but the flag leaves no doubt as to how the owners of this restaurant understand it). Of course, as a private entity this restaurant is free to do whatever it wants (as long as it respects the law). But shouldn’t I, as a Google maps reviewer, be equally free to tell readers that if they don’t like these politics, they might prefer not to eat at this place?

The Pinkas Synagogue also takes sides in the Israel/Gaza conflict, but in a different way. This former synagogue is a Holocaust memorial. It has on its walls the names inscribed of 80.000 Jewish victims of the Holocaust that lived in Prague and the surrounding region. The memorial was moving, and powerful. It is a place you would want many people to visit, so as to not forget what antisemitism and fascism can lead to.

Yet I was troubled by two large collection boxes which aim “to provide immediate help for the victims of Hamas terrorism and their families.” As I wrote in the comment that I was not allowed to publish, there are plenty of people, including Jews, who think Israel is currently acting immorally in how it has chosen to respond to the attacks by Hamas. My own view is that a Holocaust memorial should not take sides in a conflict that so deeply divides people (of course, anyone is free to disagree with this view). The group of visitors who might find this troubling includes those who want to pay their respects to holocaust victims by visiting a memorial such as this one, and who think the only way to approach the current tragedy is by trying to see the dehumanization, the massive loss of human lives, and the enormous suffering, on both sides. For that reason, explicitly taking sides in the current conflict is inappropriate, and these collection boxes do not belong on the site of this memorial.

Some will disagree with my view. That is totally fine and discussing this should be part of what people in a democracy should (be allowed to) do. But that’s not why I’m writing this blogpost. My point here is rather that I find it troubling that Google does not allow me to post these comments online. Are potential visitors not allowed to know how others experienced their visit? Should a Holocaust memorial not be interested to learn how those who visited experienced it? Why are these two places protected against critical reviews, and other places not?

As an aside, the Orthodox Old-New Synagoge in Prague also had pictures of the Israeli hostages along the walls of the Synagoge. But I don’t think this is morally impermissible, since that is a synagoge in use; one is literally entering a private space of a religious community, rather than a Holocaust memorial (to my mind it is quite telling that the liberal Spanish synagogue did not have any collection boxes or pictures of Israeli hostages, but that’s another matter).

Clearly, Google should not post any reviews on Google Maps that contain antisemitic statements. But surely that cannot justify an overall ban on comments, or of critical comments, on that restaurant and memorial/synagogue. And how can Google justify the statement that there is such a ban and subsequently not apply that alleged ban to five star positive reviews? Review-writers could also include anti-semitic statements in their reviews of the Spanish Synagogue, or the Dohány Synagogue.

An overall ban is also not needed, I would think, since Google has the technical capacity (which it is using) to not post comments if the algorithm judges that the review may violate Google’s policies, for example because someone is posting a fake review from a gmail account that has never been used before, and that has been created merely for that occasion. In those cases a review writer can appeal the AI-generated decision and the content is being rechecked to see whether it violates any policies.

My objection is not to there being an AI-generated filter on posts where one has to jump through some hoops to get one’s views online, as long as there are reasonable justifications for the filter. My objection is to the decision to not post anything on places that, whether accidentally or not, are engaging in acts that visitors might have reason to find morally troubling, and, even more so, to claim that one is doing this, but then still to let some (entirely positive) reviews through. What is going on here?

All of this also raises the more general question what the process is that leads to this decision to no longer post (critical) reviews. Who decides this? On what basis?

Perhaps one of you has friends working at Google – they are welcome to explain it to us in the comments section.

Note on comments to this post: in contrast to Google’s policies, comments on this post are open. Moderation will be strict: this post is not a place to comment on the Israel/Gaza war in general, and also not to air pro-Israel or pro-Palestine views in general. It’s also not a place to voice the ill-conceived and manipulative statement that any critique on the actions of Israel equals antisemitism. In the past, we have seen here at CT that posting on Israel is a recipe for inflamed comments. Please, don’t. Also, comments will be open for just a few days, for the simple reason that I will be leaving for another trip soon.