TikTok in Romania

Ownership and control of social media platforms is a first-order concern for both domestic politics and international conflict. The most important battleground in the Russia-Ukraine war is elections in NATO member states.

And there, Russia is clearly winning. Trump, obviously, but yesterday saw the stunning success of formerly fringe right-wing candidate C?lin Georgescu. In an unimaginably large polling error, CG won 22% of the first-round vote (and thus made it into the runoff) after polling at 5% just months prior.

A prescient report by Bucharest think tank Export Forum released shortly before the election details the importance of TikTok in Romanian politics — the platform has 9 million users in a nation of roughly 16 million adults — and the impossibly sharp explosion of pro-CG content produced and consumed in the month before the election: “As of November 18, C?lin Georgescu had 92.8 million views, most of which were in last 2 months. By November 22 it had increased by 52 million views.”

This is, simply, not possible without some good old-fashioned “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” The report provides examples of exactly that, using what I now believe to be the most important vector of political influence on social media: paying non-political influencers to create targeted content:

there are Romanian influencers with no affinity to politics, i.e. with exclusive content on fashion, makeup, entertainment, who have started to post under a single hashtag, without naming the recipient candidate. The campaign is promoting C?lin Georgescu under the hashtag #echilibrusiverticalitate and is based on the idea of a president who believes in neutrality, verticality, basically recycling Georgescu’s messages from the TikTok campaign.

Recall the recent revelations that prominent right-wing influencers in the US had accepted money from a shadowy media organization that was later revealed to be part of the Russian state apparatus. They were paid “to churn out English-language videos that were “often consistent” with the Kremlin’s “interest in amplifying U.S. domestic divisions in order to weaken U.S. opposition” to Russian interests, like its war in Ukraine.”

Does the Romanian election fit the pattern? Absolutely. The Expert Forum report notes that “the theme with the highest visibility pushed by C?lin Georgescu on TikTok in the last two months is peace, more precisely the need for Romania to stop its support to Ukraine in order not to involve Romania in the war.” So now CG heads to a runoff election that it looks like he might actually be able to win.

Control of information environments is a crucial component of 21st century sovereignty. I have been arguing for years that the US should ban TikTok; I had a “Ban TikTok Week” this April — and the same applies to other countries. If anything, smaller countries have even more reason to do so. Western media, understandably if regrettably, focuses on things which Western readers click on. But the worst abuses by social media companies has always come from the rest of the world.

Erin Kissane recently summarized the situation well.

Does this imply that other countries should ban Meta products, too? That’s what I would do — and it’s obviously what China has already done. But we’ve let things go so far, Facebook and Instagram have become so deeply entrenched in so many economies, that this seems much costlier. This is the exact logic of the “Palo Alto Consensus” I outlined in a New York Times oped back in 2019.

To be clear, I don’t think there’s evidence that China and Russia are colluding on this; it’s possible, but not necessary. TikTok is just doing what tech companies do: they expand recklessly quickly, setting themselves impossible tasks like content moderation at a global scale; they break local laws or share data with autocrats, as best suits them; they lie about user and viewership numbers to prop up a digital advertising house of cards; they prevent independent oversight of basic descriptive facts, let alone the possibility of legitimate democratic control.

But I do think that this kind of targeted pre-election campaign on broadly overlooked spaces like Romanian TikTok is the most plausible and effective vector for foreign influence. And all TikTok would have to do is get a bit sloppy with their content moderation for a brief period of time — lord knows Western social media has done far worse — to make the campaign doubly effective.

In James Pogue’s stunningly reported Vanity Fair article about resurgent Bannonism in the US, he quotes a former Trump administration official about the true nature of contemporary geopolitics: “From a systemic perspective there are really only two things in politics that really mean something…Elon [Musk] buying Twitter…and for someone to emerge who could make the MAGA into something bigger than the man Trump himself.”

Musk lost billions on the Twitter deal — but has been rewarded tenfold after bending the platform towards Trump. Romanian sovereignty is under threat because they do not control their information environment. If digital media had developed gradually and from within individual countries, they might have been able to adapt proper institutions for moderating its effects. But instead, the US, Russia and China have airdropped this society-shattering technology across the globe and told everyone else good luck — we’ve got ads to sell.

And what’s the best argument for not banning TikTok, exactly? You find the guy arguing that it’s giving teenagers anxiety and ruining their attention spans annoying?