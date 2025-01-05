Sunday photoblogging: Ravenna in Droitwich

A curious one, this. We were looking through some old postcards (from the 1930s) and came across one with a picture of this church interior. Where’s that? Well, it turns out that it is just off the motorway on our journey between Bristol and Liverpool. A remarkable mosaic interior from the 1920s, modelled on originals in Ravenna. I don’t think it is widely known, and Droitwich isn’t known for anything much. I took a bunch of pictures, so scroll on Flickr for the others.
Ingrid Robeyns 01.05.25 at 1:01 pm
Yes, definitely worthwhile to go to Flrickr so as to make these pictures as large as your screen allows for. Stunning! Must be also very interesting to see how the sunlight affects the colours of the mosaics.