Trump and Greenland: What’s Going On?

Commentators in Europe are understandably agog about Trump’s rumblings that the US might somehow, possibly, annex Greenland at some point in the future. One would think asking Greenlanders how they see their future might have been a better idea. But I’m curious about how we should take these rumblings. Several possibilities suggest themselves, which are not necessarily mutually exclusive:
- Trump lives in a fugue state. Today it’s Greenland, tomorrow it will be communists putting red stripes in our toothpaste. Or maybe it’s just a plea for attention. Move on.
- Trump’s modus operandi is always to make outrageous demands in the hope of getting something much smaller. So perhaps he wants a somewhat bigger US military presence in Greenland, or a stake in its minerals. This is his way of getting there.
- Trump is seriously worried about Chinese and Russian power. This is another example of his tendency to say the quiet (realist) part out loud: Greenland is going to fall into someone’s orbit; so it had better be ours.
- Trump has a bad case of dictator envy. He thinks (all facts aside) that it’s unfair Putin and Xi Jinping have empires while he doesn’t.
- Something else entirely.
Speculate away!
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Matt 01.09.25 at 9:59 am
2) and 3) are too rational to be right. Trump isn’t actually a good negotiator (this is clear all through his history of making bad business deals), and he’s not engaged or serious enough for 3 to be right. (He’s also not a “realist” – not that that’s any credit to “realism”. The fact that people in power act for all sorts of insane reasons that can’t be justified on “realist” grounds are a serious problem for the view!) I think that something that’s left out here is that he had this stupid idea in his first term, and the less crazy (though still very bad) people in his administration – like John Bolton – did everything they could to quash it. One of his big motivations is being bitter about things like that, so I don’t doubt he’s been stewing about it and has come back to it with the thought that this time he’s not going to let any walrus mustached pipsqueak stop him.
Just an Australia 01.09.25 at 10:25 am
My 2 cents: 1-4 are all true, but in this case, it’s mainly 2 with 4 for what he actually wants.
Dan 01.09.25 at 10:54 am
Over on Slate com, Jim Newell has the answer: on the Mercator projection, Greenland looks vastly bigger than it actually is. Trump is unaware that this just a product of the map being laid out flat, and so he thinks Greenland really is bigger than Africa, and therefore worth fighting over.