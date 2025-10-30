No (Despotic) Kings, but maybe Constitutional Monarchy?

“An ELECTIVE DESPOTISM was not the government we fought for; but one which should not only be founded on free principles, but in which the powers of government should be so divided and balanced among several bodies of magistracy, as that no one could transcend their legal limits, without being effectually checked and restrained by the others.”—Jefferson’s Notes as quoted by Madison in Federalist Papers 48.

Today’s post focuses on the ‘design flaw(s) in the US Constitution. It turns out, again, that the system of checks and balances is no such thing. And the reason it is no such thing is because an energetic presidency may overpower the other branches and slide the whole ship of state into a species of despotism (in the technical sense of arbitrary government).

Some libertarians may feel vindicated by the previous paragraph, but it is quite notable that public libertarianism has imploded during the last decade. (About that some other time more.) My own view, which is not original with me, is that the underlying problem is not the size or extent of the government (these may be problems, too), but that the American presidency combines too many functions in one office/person: (i) head of state; (ii) leader of the government; (iii) head of the executive branch/administration; (iv) leader of the party, including fund-raiser in chief. This understates the problem because some American presidents can shape prosecutorial power and parts of the judiciary through a spoils system; and have law-enforcement or trade-policy be directed at partial ends. (And so on.) Since America is still the global imperial power, I don’t mean to deny some of the attractions of this way of proceeding.

When 19th-century liberals (French and English Victorians) contemplated this evolving edifice, which was, of course, not yet reshaped by WWI and the New Deal, they understood the risk of elected despotism and advocated for the separation of the first three of these functions by advocating for a (A) constitutional monarch, who could be a source of (theatrical) unity and be the ‘dignified institution’ of the polity; in particular, the monarch could fill the affective space that a demagogue or cult of personality might otherwise fill. A prime minister who would (B) be politically accountable to fellow politicians and the voters for securing the common good and who could be removed by a majority in parliament (including his/her own party) or by the voters in a general election. (C) A minister of the interior or a high-ranking civil servant who would run the civil service with considerable independence from (A and/or B). (D) A leader of the ruling party who could serve in government or parliament or stay outside of elected office altogether. A very good book on the underlying nineteenth-century analysis is Parliamentarism: From Burke to Weber by William Selinger (Cambridge University Press, 2019; see also Vincent Ostrom (1991) The Intellectual Crisis in Public Administration, 2nd ed, pp. 123-124).

The design flaws were also noticed by influential American theorists. For example Woodrow Wilson (eventually the 28th President) was steeped in the nineteenth-century Victorian liberal literature. So, it’s no surprise that his Congressional Government, which was first published in 1884 (which was originated as his dissertation in political science at Hopkins) quite lucidly, but understatedly, diagnoses the problem of usurpation by the presidency. His account (see this post) is especially notable because he argued, first, that after the American civil war, power had shifted from the States to Federal Government; and then second, — echoing an argument found in David Hume — that the natural tendency of the American system of government is to concentrate power in the Congressional leadership.

However, third, Wilson also explicitly recognized in the first chapter that if an energetic President wants to act in “discretionary” fashion then there may be no effective check on his power until “all the harm is done.” And even then, a pliant court may provide the presidency with the veneer of legality after the fact.

Wilson’s book went through many editions (I relied on the 15th) and was incredibly influential until the middle of the twentieth century. Now, it’s possible, of course, that readers thought that Wilson was mistaken in all of this. Or perhaps some thought that the 22nd amendment had solved the political problem that Wilson had diagnosed.

But Wilson’s diagnosis was by no means unique. The thought of Vincent Ostrom (1919 – 2012) is undergoing something of a revival because contemporary neo-liberalism is being reshaped by intensive engagement with the Ostroms’ ‘Bloomington-school’ not the least Vincent Ostrom’s articulation of polycentrism and bottom-up experimentalism (see this post; this one; and this one; and on the significance of Dewey here.) One of the key texts is his (1973) The Intellectual Crisis in Public Administration. (Hereafter: Intellectual Crisis; I quote from the second (1991) edition. That’s salient as we’ll see below.)

It is standard in the reception of Ostrom’s Intellectual Crisis to see it as offering a clear alternative to Wilson’s “paradigm” for the “science of administration.” The Kuhnian language is self-consciously in Ostrom (and this fits a wider trend in his sources that I diagnosed back in the day in scholarship; the language of “crisis” is also intended to evoke Kuhn’s account of paradigm change). And the core of the paradigm that Ostrom opposes and wishes to displace is Wilson’s idea that “there will always be a single dominant center of power in any system of government; and the government of a society will be controlled by that single center of power.” (p. 24) And this seems right.

But the second claim that Ostrom attributes to Wilson (and wishes to reject) is more problematic, “the more power is unified and directed from a single center the more responsible it will come.” (p. 24) While this is true for Wilson’s analysis of what I have called the ‘natural tendency,’ Wilson explicitly recognized (as I have noted) that there could be dangerous exceptions. To the best of my knowledge, Ostrom never acknowledges this; rather he suggests that Wilson offers a merely normative theory in which the President owes ‘unquestioning Obedience to Congress’ (p. 119, Ostrom quoting Wilson.) But in the very same paragraph that Ostrom quotes, Wilson notes that in virtue of Congress’ inability to fire administrative officers, its power is highly attenuated.

Now, the original five lectures that generated Ostrom’s Intellectual Crisis were presented during the unfolding Watergate crisis, and there are allusions to to. But the explicit reflection on Watergate is in the sixth chapter that Ostrom wrote when he turned the lectures into a (1974) book. The second edition was updated modestly in light of Iran-Contra.

Now, for Ostrom Watergate reveals a systemic failure and that elements of despotism had already arrives Stateside. In reflecting on the hearings, he notes:

“Enemy” lists were formulated to include persons not in favor at the White House. Strong circumstantial evidence suggests that Federal tax audits and criminal justice procedures had been used to harass persons actively opposed to the administration. Thin threads of evidence suggest that killings without due process of law had been practiced against Black Panthers. (p. 117)

Ostrom traces Watergate (and by implication Iran-contra) to a “long series of efforts to “strengthen” the executive and to center all control over Federal administration in the Executive offices of the President.” (p. 117) In Ostrom’s narrative this starts during the New Deal. By the first Nixon administration, there was a clear plan for “creating a legally omnipotent Executive.” In our time this plan is known as the ‘unitary executive theory’ and mostly associated with MAGA. (Recall these two posts on Russell Vought’s defense of it: here; here.) Importantly, then, the present presidential power-grab is itself the culmination of a century’s long effort that has been pursued by elements in both parties.* Arguably, this is the outcome Hamilton himself would have preferred.

Ostrom summarizes the cumulative effect:

When Presidential instructions become effective law, enactments by Congress will serve only as general statements of principles or purposes. In Hobbes’s terms, acts of Congress would then be mere “words.” Legislation will become “positive morality,” in John Austin’s language, not “positive law” (Austin, 1955). When legislation becomes positive morality, not positive law, Congress will be relegated to the performance of ceremonial functions in proclaiming moral platitudes about public life. (pp. 122-123)

So, whereas nineteenth-century liberals thought that despotism could be avoided only if the head of state was limited to the performance of ceremonial functions, that is, the dignified part (that’s a necessary condition not sufficient of course), the tendency of American political practice has been in the opposite direction, toward despotism (p. 126). My own view is that this is a predictable side-effect of presidential democracies by now.

Let me wrap up. Woodrow Wilson and Vincent Ostrom agreed on very little. In fact, Ostrom presents Wilson as holding an incompatible paradigm. Yet it is notable that both diagnosed the same set of dangers that the road to despotism by Executive fiat is quite clearly inherent in the constitutional edifice. Wilson quite clearly thought this was most likely to occur during wartime (presumably thinking of the civil war) or times of foreign crisis. (This echoes Hamilton’s analysis in Federalist 8: “It is of the nature of war to increase the executive at the expense of the legislative authority.”) Ostrom clearly thinks the danger of despotism has been made ubiquitous after the great expansion of administrative functions, which make it impossible for Congress to practice effective oversight, and a number of judicial decisions which reinforce that.

There is a deeper point lurking here. We have been long told that the incentives of the U.S. Constitution create the structure and “devices” that will preserve liberty by having “Ambition…counteract ambition.” (Madison Federalist 51). Allowing that the constitution did aim for this, we have learned that such incentives are insufficient. Political agency (and so character) and wider norms matter, too. Much must happen to restore Constitutional government that is outside the province of the political philosopher, but the recovery cannot be completed, I fear, without a new constitutional edifice.

That opposition to the lawless Executive is organized around ‘No Kings,’ makes total sense, of course given early American history. But it also contains a risk: first, as one can read in 1 Samuel 8:5, a people may well desire a king. Second, judging by the fate of contemporary liberal democracies, constitutional monarchy may well be a better outcome than sticking with the dangerous office of the presidency above the law.

*I don’t mean to be engaged in both-siderism; where the actual threat of despotism actually emanates from is pretty clear right now. But it would also be a mistake to neglect the joint responsibility of the leading factions of both parties.