Some thoughts on charitable donations

I read a post on one of the social media platforms written by a professor who was sharing his experience with giving away ten percent of his income, after he signed the “Ten percent giving pledge” many years ago. In deciding what or whom to give to, those who take the ten-percent-pledge often follow the advice of Effective Altruism and typically end up making donations that aim to prevent malaria, deworm, or increase childhood vaccination rates, as well as give to animal welfare (which is a big topic among effective altruists).

It is truly admirable that someone consistently gives 10% or more of their income, especially given that most people don’t, and also given that this may, in absolute terms, be a sizeable sum (hence with a genuine opportunity cost). It is also good that people who give so generously write about it publicly. It could help shift social norms around giving. It may also help others who give generously but sometimes have doubts to feel that they belong to a broader community of those who give. It may inspire others to give more.

So I have only praise for giving so generously. But when it comes to choosing recipients, I make different choices.

I’ve noted three things in my own giving (which are not set in stone, though). The first is that I increasingly give to political causes – organisations that defend democracy, protect human rights, or counter all forms of political evils. The latter includes, as far as I am concerned, Big Oil that is actively resisting the phasing out of fossil fuels. Hence, I give (or am a member of, or paid subscriber to) Follow This (which engages in shareholder activism targetting Big Oil); Amnesty International; one-off or ad-hoc political campaigns by progressive political parties or NGOs at home and abroad; and then a wide range of investigative journalism, including all Dutch investigative journalism; Meduza (Russian independent journalism operating from Amsterdam); and the International Consortium of Investigate Journalists. (This is from the top of my head and might not be complete; but the point is not to be complete but rather to give an idea of the type of work I try to support). For those of you who also give to protect democracy and human rights, which organisations would you recommend?

It seems to me that the impact of such donations cannot be quantified. How many lives will be saved, or how much suffering avoided, by donations aiming at protecting and strengthening (the institutions of) democracy, including high-quality investigative journalism, or journalism from countries where the independent press is under severe attack? Not surprisingly, they are hardly ever mentioned by effective altruists. But why would they be any less critical than malaria nets or deworming tablets?

Second, when it comes to welfare and wellbeing rather than political causes, I think there is little that beats direct unconditional giving (which is also one of the recommendations of effective altruists). I’ve probably been influenced here by the Basic Income experiment in Otjivero, Namibia, about which I wrote a long time ago here on our blog and reported on what I saw on the ground in my limitarianism book. That project, but also more recent evidence on unconditional cash transfers to the global poor, convinced me that for the most destitute people on Earth, unconditional cash transfers that go together with local discussions on the possibilities such cash provides are hugely empowering and also economically very efficient (as they lead to the emergence of a local economy focussed on meeting basic needs). It is not a substitute for schools or a local health clinic, but it makes it much easier to pay for school fees and advocate for structural improvements such as the building of a health clinic. Citizens who are extremely poor and thus constantly stressed and hungry are much less able to fight for structural changes that require interventions by policy makers and politicians.

Third, those advocating effective giving urge us to give to what creates the most good in objective terms (such as lives saved), rather than to things that make us feel good or where we have a personal relationship with the recipient. I agree about the former – that feeling good shouldn’t play a role in deciding what to give to, although it is a nice side-effect if it does. But I disagree with the latter. Donations are not just about shifting money. It is also about our responses (and thus also praise and support) to what others do (e.g. organizing a fundraiser for the local food bank) and thus to the kind of citizens we want to be and hope others want to be. Moreover, giving to a local initiative might sometimes also make an expressive point to the rulers in one’s community or country. When a streetdoctor in a country where there supposedly are decent (health) care provisions, can raise a sizeable amount of money after she posts online that a homeless person in dire need of medical care isn’t getting that care because he falls through the cracks of the institutions, then those donations are not just the financial means needed to help that homeless person; it is also an expression of the kind of society one wants/doesn’t want to live in, and a statement about a political problem that needs attention.

Last month, I attended a conference for progressive wealth advisors. I learnt a lesson that applies not just to those donating millions, but also to those donating a few hundred or a few thousand dollars/euros. If philanthropic donors and organisations wait until they are entirely sure about the effectiveness of their donations, or until they are sure that they have found the best possible cause, together with guarantees that its goals will be reached, then they are likely to keep sitting on their money and keep searching for the very best cause to donate to. That attitude will lead to a waste of time and to underspending. The most important thing is not to wait till one has found the perfect goal, but aim for a good-enough goal and shift the money to where it is needed – as soon as one reasonably can.