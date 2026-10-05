Experiments on Exploitation

I am sharing this from Benjamin Ferguson and Roberto Veneziani, with thanks (I will be back to post myself soon, apologies for the long radio silence):

We are conducting a survey about academic philosophers’ views of (1) the effect of exploitation on subjective wellbeing, (2) how morally wrong exploitative relations are, and (3) norms around that wrongfulness, by asking you to evaluate various abstract scenarios.

It takes roughly 10 minutes to complete the questions, with the option to answer more if you like. If you complete the survey, we will enter you in our prize draw to receive one of ten $100 (or local currency equivalent) Amazon vouchers (unless you opt out).

Click here to take our survey (if you are using a VPN, please disconnect it before answering or we cannot use your responses):

https://esmt.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1TaQ6Qm8zeIrfuK [esmt.az1.qualtrics.com]

Thank you for contributing your expertise!

We have been granted ethical approval by review committees at our institutions.